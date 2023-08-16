What's shocking about the pricey collapse of Virginia Commonwealth University's plan to erect a health care tower where stands the carbuncle that is Richmond's junked public safety headquarters is that politicians and officials who could have done something about it aren't shocked - at least publicly.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a supposedly bottom line-fixated financier, who - through political patronage appointments - has near-control of VCU's governing board, isn't saying anything about the $73 million blunder by the university's medical arm, VCU Health. The response of flacks Macaulay Porter and Rob Damschen to queries about the project: crickets.

Silence, too, from one of the legislators, Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, who is a member of the state-created panel - led by VCU's president for the past 14 years, Michael Rao - that oversees the health and medical campus on Broad Street opposite the building the houses Youngkin's office on Capitol Square.

About the only big shot commenting on the bungled deal is one of Youngkin's 2021 running mates and a fellow Republican who presumably wants to succeed him in 2025: Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares - ordinarily quick to seize on controversy; say, school sex assaults hawked by Fox News - let his comms director do the talking.

And Victoria LaCivita wasn't saying much, other than that the attorney general does not provide legal counsel to VCU Health; that it has private lawyers and that it's up to the legislature to decide whether VCU should put up the aforementioned building for its dental program and others.

"The failed transaction was a transaction entered into by the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System which is a political subdivision of the commonwealth and not legally the same entity as Virginia Commonwealth University," LaCivita said in an email this week.

"The Virginia Commonwealth University Health System has its own lawyers that are not part of the Office of the Attorney General. Any decision to consider a new VCU dental school building is a separate issue for the General Assembly."

The collapse of the project is attributed to factors economic, political and personal, raising anew questions about the leadership and governance of VCU, which has been losing money and students - a consequence, in part, of the coronavirus pandemic and having pursued a strategy of what now appears to be unsustainable growth.

Though Rao has emerged as the heavy, this pricey failure has 1,000 fathers. The $73 million - a kill fee, paid with non-public health system funds, to a New York investment firm to back out of a deal initially estimated at $350 million - is evidence a lot of people may not have been doing their jobs or could have done their jobs better.

For starters, Rao appears to have positioned himself in a way that can minimize accountability. As president, he serves at the pleasure of the board of visitors, the university's governing panel made up of gubernatorial appointees. Rao is also head of the health system, giving him the first and last word on its affairs.

That means Rao - following the lead of his predecessor, Eugene Trani, in simultaneously sitting as university president and VCU Health president - owns the success and failure of VCU Health. But this latest failure is spun less as the troublesome deal it was and more as the supposed failure of the medical campus' chief, Dr. Art Kellermann, to be a team player.

Kellermann would be pushed out for pushing back on the project as costly and impractical. He cited damning research by VCU Health's outside law firm. Don't forget: Miyares, as attorney general, doesn't advise the agency. The firm, in a five-page spread sheet labeled "Project Risks," warned of mounting expenses, possible overruns and millions in ironclad obligations.

One of those perils, the private lawyers wrote, was political: "If significant budget overages (approx. 5%) occur at any time, (VCU Health) will need to reapply to the House and Senate finance committees for approval of amounts over the current budget. Such committees could deny the request."

This is a complexity to which VCU's Health's overseers - most notably, the legislators and Rao, as the leader of a large public university in Richmond, the seat of state government - presumably would be attuned. It was but one red flag among many raised by the lawyers.

But could there be another element to this calamity, one rooted in the constants of board governance? Those deeply experienced in nonprofit and academic oversight refer to the "80-20 Rule" - that 80% of a board's work is done by 20% of its members, meaning that many can be inattentive or uninvolved and little more than figureheads.

Not that VCU and VCU Health boards don't have heavyweight members with roots in the corpocracy, finance, politics and policy. But are they fully bringing to bear credentials, experience, contacts and independence of judgment that inure to the benefit of the university and its subsidiaries? Or are they going along to get along?

That's where the strong hand of an attentive governor can make a huge difference.

Ask Doug Wilder, now a member of the VCU faculty and no fan of Mike Rao. As governor, Wilder - determined to right financially listing, historically Black Virginia State University - not only steered the state's treasurer, a former corporate numbers guy, to its presidency but stacked its board of visitors with appointees who'd support the new boss.

Which raises another issue: Wilder's demand for a legislative investigation of the $73 million shocker is pegged to legitimate questions about how Rao and VCU do business. But that it's Wilder demanding the inquiry means it can dismissed as nothing more than another rant by a 100-watt personality who loves to see his name in print.

What if these concerns were raised by business leaders, university benefactors and high-profile, tenured - read: protected - faculty?

Rao might have some 'splaining to do.