Terry McAuliffe is a loser — electorally speaking, that is — but some Democratic legislative candidates are betting the former governor's endorsement will make them winners.

McAuliffe, narrowly defeated in 2021 by Republican Glenn Youngkin for another go as governor, is among a slew of high-profile politicos — Democrats and Republicans — issuing endorsements in some of their parties' more contentious nominating contests, seemingly violating the 11th Commandment: Don't speak ill of a member of your own party.

As a candidate for California governor, Ronald Reagan famously invoked it in 1966, referring to fellow Republicans. But over the years, Democrats have adopted the axiom as their own.

In 2023, though, with both parties in Virginia enduring wrenching fights in brand-new districts for nominations for House of Delegates and the state Senate, big-name endorsements are flying fast and furious.

They are, at minimum, a way for candidates to introduce themselves to voters who — because of the reshuffling that is redistricting and the accompanying rush of retirements — may know little about them ahead of what can be thinly attended primaries.

These marquee endorsements are also a measure of how politics is changing. Parties increasingly are subordinated to personality and ideology — a trend that has accelerated in the Trump era — and have become stubbornly uniform in their outlook.

Democrats are lurching further left and Republicans, further right. There's little about either party that resembles a big tent.

"It's just entirely different from a generation ago," said Mark Rozell, a Virginia elections analyst at George Mason University, attributing the shift, in part, to the rise of social media through which an individual's brand overshadows that of an institution such as a political party.

Indeed, Gov. George Allen, a Republican who served from 1994 until 1998, steadfastly refused to make nomination endorsements, aiming to minimize tensions between the GOP's economic and culture-focused wings. Primaries and conventions were, as Allen put it, "intra-squad scrimmages" from which Republicans should emerge unified, though that wasn't always the case.

The centrist grandees of the Democratic Party, during its re-emergence in the 1980s after more than a decade of right-on-left infighting, could be similarly circumspect. Among the few times they embraced a consensus nominee — a former party chairman and legislator for the U.S. Senate in 1982 — it disastrously backfired when a Black state senator and future governor, Doug Wilder, threatened an independent candidacy that would have doomed Democrats by draining vital minority votes.

Youngkin, whose administration will sink or be saved by the General Assembly midterm elections, has already picked candidates in nine nominating contests, so far, racking up two early wins. And with primaries just under three weeks away, the governor could issue other endorsements, perhaps in bitter, closely watched House and Senate primaries in Southwest Virginia and suburban Richmond, respectively.

For Youngkin, who has raised nearly $3 million this year for the legislative elections and is certain to harvest much more, his endorsements spotlight two objectives: to restore full Republican control of the legislature — the House is Republican, the Senate, Democratic — and improve his presidential bona fides by demonstrating to a national audience that he retains standing in a blue-trending state, where only one of his three preferred congressional candidates was elected in 2022.

"The guy wants to run for president — and he can't deliver on a party nomination in a local House of Delegates race?" said Rozell. "That's not the narrative he wants."

However, the governor — whose north-of-50% approval rating magnifies his appeal to Republican candidates — is learning that endorsements have a downside, irritating, if not angering, those he shuns.

Matt Strickland, a restaurateur in the Fredericksburg area who had criticized Youngkin's rollback of coronavirus restrictions as insufficient, attacked him as a RINO — Republican in Name Only — after Youngkin announced his support of Del. Tara Durant for a Senate nomination. Hermie Sadler, a race car driver running for a Southside Senate seat, is described as steamed over Youngkin's preference for Del. Emily Brewer.

"With such historic turnover in the General Assembly, one that previous governors didn't face, Gov. Youngkin has a unique opportunity to make an impact in these races earlier than ever before," Dave Rexrode, the veteran strategist who heads Youngkin's PAC, said in a written statement.

There is an internal dimension to this external maneuvering.

Another of Youngkin's strategists, Matt Moran, operates a political consultancy in Richmond whose clients include at least four Republicans endorsed by the governor in big nomination battles.

Could there be concerns within Youngkinworld that Moran, as a paid adviser to the governor, is in a position to influence decisions by Youngkin favorable to Moran's clients that could help him or his firm? No comment Wednesday from the Youngkin organization.

If only because bygones are bygones — and because partisan politics is in his DNA — McAuliffe is even backing former adversaries.

Seeking renomination against Del. Sally Hudson in a Charlottesville-anchored Senate district, incumbent Creigh Deeds, who beat McAuliffe in the 2009 Democratic gubernatorial primary, trumpets McAuliffe's endorsement. Deeds is also backed by former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn; Hudson's predecessor, former House Minority Leader David Toscano, and one of Deeds' former Senate colleagues: former Gov. Ralph Northam.

Hudson is supported by Don Scott, the current House Democratic leader and likely speaker should his party win back the House two years after it slipped Republican on Youngkin's coattails, as well as more than 30 current and former delegates and local elective officials.

Dueling endorsements, particularly on the Democratic side, speak to the tensions shaping the party: an older, moderate establishment ilk given to incremental change versus younger, aggressive liberals pushing for immediate breakthroughs. For Republicans, it's what remains of the corporate right versus the populist right. Youngkin's victory, for the most part, has kept these rival camps in synch.

But both parties should not only anticipate difficulties, but more of them, fueled by demographic change, economic upheaval and social friction.

As Susan Swecker, Virginia Democratic chairwoman, said with a note of understatement, "We have been at a different place in a lot of different ways over the past few years."