In the pantheon of Virginia political has-beens, there's a special place for powerful legislators defeated in primaries they were supposed to win, if only to preserve the influence of the lobbyists, business leaders and local officials who supported them.

Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, is the latest initiate.

The co-chairman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee was denied renomination in June to Stella Petarsky, a member of the Fairfax County School Board with progressive cred that's a must in the D.C. suburb. Barker's throw in Richmond made him the darling of big-dollar interests, but that made him a bigger target back home.

Barker's defeat — seemingly augured by General Assembly redistricting that triggered a torrent of retirements and left him with a tiny sliver of his old seat — complicates important public business that came to a screeching halt because, it turns out, he was running for his political life: revisions to a state budget for the spending year that begins Saturday.

A deal should've been done in February, but partisan impasse pushed on-again, off-again talks into overtime, now approaching five months.

In the nearly 60 years that Virginia has been two-party competitive, primaries have spotlighted internal competition that can signal shifts — some lurching, others subtle. In this year's primaries, Democrats were seen as leaning further left; Republicans as more deeply rooted on the right.

Larry Sabato, the political analyst at the University of Virginia whose doctoral dissertation in 1977 examined the rise and fall of the primary as the preferred candidate-selection process of the segregationist Democrats who commanded the state for most of the 20th century, said the primary isn't the only factor in felling supposed titans.

"But the body count was more substantial in redistricting years than in most others, including both retirements caused by the line-drawing and outright primary and general election defeats," Sabato said by email.

"This is when intra-party ideological shifts were prevalent, and vacancies allowed new waves of liberals for the Democrats and conservatives for the Republicans to join the legislature. Democrats had regular primary bloodletting, while Republicans, having avoided primaries in favor of conventions, only got in the swing of things in the late 1980s and 1990s."

History is replete with examples of both:

* In a 1969 primary, Reginald Pettus, the elected prosecutor in Charlotte County — in the heart of Virginia's rural Southside, bulwark of the ruling conservative Democratic regime — defeated the chairman of the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee, John Daniel.

Daniel, who, according to press accounts, had been ill in the run-up to the primary, was a symbol of the old guard that lorded over the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate. Though — at 68 — he was young compared with the chairmen of other top committees, some of whom were in their 80s.

Pettus would serve one term. Because of redistricting two years later, Charlotte County was lumped with more heavily populated Halifax County. Pettus opted not to oppose in the primary Frank Slayton, a Halifax Democrat who would become one of the legislature's leading mental health advocates.

* In a 1985 Democratic primary, also in a Southside district, Watkins Abbitt Jr., son of a longtime congressman and wheel horse of the conservative establishment, toppled a House committee chairman and lieutenant of then-Speaker A.L. Philpott, D-Henry.

The race with Del. Claude Anderson was bitter and personal, at times focusing on the circumstances surrounding the death of one candidate's wife and the drinking habits of the other.

As chairman of the House committee responsible for redistricting, Anderson had been in the thick of the struggle over new boundaries that would expand Black representation in the 100-member chamber. Abbitt would eventually become an independent, caucusing with House Republicans. He served 26 years, retiring in 2012.

* Also in 1985, in a demonstration of Black political muscle in a Portsmouth-based House district, Kenneth Melvin defeated in a Democratic primary longtime Del. L. Cleaves Manning, who was in line to become Appropriations chairman. The rap on Manning: He may have been influential but he was inattentive of his constituents, sometimes not answering his telephone.

Melvin was a member of the House until 2010 and became a judge in the circuit court of Portsmouth, also hometown of Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, who — in an incumbent-on-incumbent Democratic primary — last month defeated another Senate leader, Lionell Spruill Sr. of Chesapeake, head of the elections committee.

* In a 2007 Republican primary on the Peninsula, Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Marty Williams of Newport News was blocked for renomination by Tricia Stall, an anti-tax activist whose one-note campaign focused on Williams' support of a $1.4 billion tax increase for schools, human services and police won by Democratic Gov. Mark Warner.

In the general election, Stall was perceived as a conservative extremist, setting up a win by Democrat John Miller and a Democratic take-back of the Senate that gave Gov. Tim Kaine, a Democrat, a bit of leverage with the Republican-controlled House still wincing over the Warner tax hike three years earlier.

That Williams would fall because of a tax increase was a reminder he'd been elected to the Senate in 1995 by attacking the imperious Democratic incumbent, Hunter Andrews of Hampton — chairman of the finance committee — for single-handedly stopping an income-tax cut proposed by Gov. George Allen, a Republican.

* Among giant killers, the late Democrat A. Donald McEachin is in a league of his own, defeating in a 1995 primary the center-right chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Bob Ball of Henrico County, and 12 years later, a 30-year senator and senior member of the finance committee, Benjamin Lambert III, also of Henrico.

McEachin's victories underscored three forces shaping elections, some of which can have a disproportionate impact, particularly in thinly attended primaries: demographic change, philosophical tension and personal pique.

McEachin, a Black trial lawyer later elected to Congress, dispatched Ball in a majority-Black district redrawn in 1991. Lambert, who was Black, was doomed against McEachin because he endorsed Allen for re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2006. Allen was deeply unpopular with Black voters, more so after the "macaca" moment that sunk his candidacy.

Primary-losing incumbents may be gone but — because of their ignominy — they're not forgotten.