What did Virginia Democrats know and when did they know it?

It was an October surprise in September: That Susanna Gibson, the party’s seemingly promising pick for an open, must-win House of Delegates seat in suburban Richmond made money streaming sex with her lawyer-husband, John, online. The story, perhaps appropriate to tabloid press, was broken by the comparatively somber Washington Post.

Democrats reacted with quiet despair, fearing not only defeat in a toss-up district, anchored in Henrico County, where a win could restore their majority in the House, but that L’Affaire Gibson threatens Schuyler VanValkenburg’s chances of toppling a Republican incumbent to preserve Democratic control of the Virginia Senate.

Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, the minority leader and presumed Speaker should Democrats take back the House, would not say whether the caucus is still supporting Gibson, a nurse practitioner who has said she is a target of Republican-instigated revenge-porn and insists she will remain in the race against David Owen, a retired home builder.

Alluding to a reference in the Post’s story that it had been tipped to the Gibson videos by a Republican operative who insisted on anonymity, Scott said by text, “I’m disappointed, not surprised, that the MAGA Virginia GOP would stoop to something like this ... This changes nothing about our commitment to winning the majority.”

In a state where political controversy, in general, is sporadic — and political sex scandals are rare — the Gibson episode raised troubling questions about the thoroughness with which candidates are vetted, the porous line separating public and private lives and whether standards for judging conduct and character are different for men and women.

“This situation offers a caution for the next generation seeking to run for office — your past will haunt you and your present actions can destroy future plans,” said Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, a Democrat and former chief deputy attorney general to the first woman elected statewide in Virginia, Attorney General Mary Sue Terry.

Terry, elected in 1985 and re-elected four years later, was defeated for governor in 1993 by Republican George Allen in a landslide punctuated by unsubstantiated claims by a psychiatrist, then under investigation by state authorities for allegedly having sex with minors, that Terry had an affair with a former patient — a woman who died by suicide. (Terry said of the psychiatrist’s claims at the time: “It’s obviously ridiculous and untrue.”)

Despite heated remarks on social media by partisans — amid scattered Republican snickering, Democratic leaders such as Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas of Portsmouth vowed cash and services for Gibson — the parties, candidates and operatives were muted in their response, a measure of the scandal’s initial, if not uncertain, impact.

VanValkenburg, who will appear on the ballot with Gibson and, running in a larger Senate district, might have generated momentum for Gibson, did not respond to a text asking if he determined whether the calamity would erode enthusiasm for his candidacy, reducing chances of defeating two-term Republican Siobhan Dunnavant in a blue-leaning district.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., running in 2024 for a third term, appeared with Gibson over the weekend. The morning after the story broke, Kaine, through his press secretary, said he had no comment.

Owen, recently caught on tape describing himself as “pro-life,” said little beyond a written statement: “I’m sure this is a difficult time for Susanna and her family.” Republicans appear to betting the drip, drip, drip of the story is far more destructive to Gibson’s candidacy than a high-decibel declaration that Gibson has shown she’s the wrong choice for the seat.

There seems little chance that this Tale of Tape will fade soon, whether it’s an attempt at sex shaming, an effort to blunt Gibson’s support of abortion rights in an affluent district where such issues matter or a play to tamp down traditionally heavy Democratic early voting that begins Sept. 22.

The Henrico prosecutor, Shannon Taylor — a Democrat seeking re-election this year and considering a run for attorney general in 2025 — said she was “aware of efforts” by Gibson, the mother of two, to request a police investigation into whether sharing the videos was an illegal violation of her privacy.

Virginia’s so-called revenge-porn statute makes it a misdemeanor to circulate nude or compromising photographs of a person with the intent to threaten or intimidate.

Scott would not say whether Democrats had any inkling in advance of Gibson’s online activities, which, under Politics 101, arguably might have been disqualifying and the most recent of which occurred in September 2022, 14 months before the election in new districts to decide control of the House and Senate.

Gibson did not return a text seeking comment Tuesday.

Susan Platt, a veteran Democratic operative who managed the 1994 re-election campaign of U.S. Sen. Charles Robb, beset by reports he had extramarital sex with a former beauty queen, said that female candidates are more closely scrutinized than males when their personal conduct is in question.

“There’s always sexism but it’s always viewed less harshly with a man,” Platt said.

Indeed, the misogynistic behavoir of former President Donald Trump — whether it’s off-color remarks about grabbing a woman’s genitals, a federal jury finding him liable for the sexual assault and defamation of a New York writer or his alleged payments of hush money to a porn star with whom he had sex — is largely dismissed by Republican voters.

“If there is a double-standard, there is a standard for for Trump and standard for everyone else — Trump has Teflon built up over decades,” said Tucker Martin, a communications consultant blooded in crisis messaging as press secretary to then-Gov. Bob McDonnell, a Republican whose 2014 corruption conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2002, S. Vance Wilkins Jr. of Amherst County resigned after two years as the first Republican House Speaker in more than a century after published reports he paid $100,000 in an out-of-court settlement to a 26-year-old woman who said that he had repeatedly made unwelcome sexual advances the previous year.

Claudia Duck Tucker, who was Wilkins’ chief of staff, disputed whether Gibson, as a woman, is being judged differently than a man: “Is there a different standard? There used to be. I’m glad to see public opinion is as quick to go after a woman as a man. And that’s a good thing.”

But Larry Sabato, the University of Virginia political analyst who has written extensively on campaign and government scandals, told Richmond TV station WWBT-12 that, in the Trump era, the Gibson controversy could have little impact.

“Ten to 20 years ago, this would have eliminated a candidate from consideration,” he said. “Today, I doubt it has at all much effect.”