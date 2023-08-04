For Elaine Luria, the federal indictment of Donald Trump for his attempted coup d'etat is a summer rerun of a winter nightmare.

A member of the House 1/6 committee — an assignment that contributed to her defeat for reelection in 2022 to kiss-but-don't-tell Trump loyalist Jen Kiggans in a redrawn, Virginia Beach-anchored seat — Luria said in the steady voice of the Annapolis-educated Navy officer she was for 20 years, "I do think the work of the committee laid out the framework. ... It was pretty clear that one person was driving this; that one person was at the center of this."

First elected in the anti-Trump tidal wave of 2018 and swept from her defense-rich district by Biden backlash, Luria was selected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the investigation into the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 by Trump loyalists. The committee said in recommending a federal investigation eight months ago — and independent counsel Jack Smith alleged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday — that those loyalists were an instrument of an insurrection plotted by the former president.

"He used his position and also the people around him to subvert the laws of the United States," said Luria, referring to Trump and describing his latest indictment — the third by state and federal grand juries since April — as the most egregious. That's because it illustrates a scheme to supplant the will of an American electorate that, through a free, fair and unfettered vote, rejected him for a second term in 2020.

Luria, attributing Trump's political appeal to his "F.U. attitude," said the indictment is a crucial step toward accountability.

It is a position echoed by another Virginian with a role in the investigation: former 5th District Rep. Denver Riggleman, a one-time Trump ally, who — as an ex-Air Force intelligence officer — cobbled for the committee the lattice of texts, emails and telephone calls that illustrated the scheme. Riggleman these days is doing similar work for Hunter Biden's legal team, no doubt affirming the told-you-so paranoia of Trumpy conspiracy theorists.

"The indictment is important, but a conviction may be harder," said Riggleman, defeated for renomination in 2020 in his Blue Ridge district by Bob Good.

Good, whose one-note race against Riggleman focused on his officiating at the wedding of gay campaign volunteers, is a Trump turned Ron DeSantis acolyte apparently keen on a federal government shutdown in October in the next funding face-off with Democrats. The bureaucracy should go dark, Good said, because "most of what we do up here is bad, anyway."

Riggleman said Trump's indictment in the Mar-a-Lago secret documents case "might be even stickier" for Trump than in the Capitol siege because the former rests on tangible evidence — actual classified records, in 45's possession, that law requires be in government custody at all times — while the latter could come down to conflicting recollections that raise more questions than answers.

There are other Virginia connections to 1/6 that have been overshadowed by Trump's distinction as the first U.S. president, former or current, charged with felonies.

Beyond the federal indictments in the insurrection and the squirreling of government secrets, Trump is charged in a New York City case on hush-money payments to an adult-film star with whom he supposedly trysted. An indictment could be forthcoming in Georgia, where Trump pressed officials to throw out Joe Biden's victory there.

Timothy Heaphy, a former chief federal prosecutor for western Virginia who teaches law at his alma mater, the University of Virginia, was lead investigator of the House committee on which Luria served. The just-out Trump indictment was a flashback for Heaphy, too.

"A majority of that indictment is familiar," he said on the "PBS NewsHour" program. "The core conduct was described in detail over the course of the select committee."

Heaphy, a Democrat who's donated money to Biden and Hillary Clinton, was also UVa's top lawyer — a job from which he was on leave during the House inquiry. Heaphy was fired from UVa in January 2022 by the state's new Republican attorney general, Jason Miyares. The attorney general said the dismissal had nothing to do with Heaphy's work in D.C., though Democrats argue otherwise.

There is a Virginia thread in the 1/6 investigation to which Heaphy referred on PBS: testimony to the committee by Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to appear before the panel but did testify to the grand jury investigating the Capitol riot and election interference.

It was Short who testified that Pence, in resisting Trump, told the president he had no authority to reject the results of the Electoral College, triggering the purported plot to keep Trump in power.

A Virginia Beach native three years behind at private Norfolk Academy a scholarship basketball player and fellow Republican named Glenn Youngkin, Short — with degrees from Washington & Lee University and UVa and battle stars in the culture wars and other conservative causes — did a stint in Charlottesville that, like Heaphy's, was disrupted by matters Trumpian.

Short briefly worked at the university's presidential think tank, the Miller Center for Public Affairs, having been Trump's legislative director. His posting to the Miller Center — Short would leave after about six months to become Pence's chief of staff — enraged Trump-hostile students and faculty, likely contributing to Youngkin's contention as a candidate and governor that UVa is an illiberal hotbed of liberalism.

In the hectic aftermath of the 2020 election and the even-more hectic run-up to congressional certification of the Biden victory, Pence drew on the conservative constitutional scholarship of a former Virginia federal appellate judge, Michael Luttig, that the vice president was powerless to overturn the presidential election by singlehandedly dismissing the voter-backed preferences of the Electoral College.