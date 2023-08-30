At 6-foot-5, Gov. Glenn Youngkin would have stood out in that Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee last week.

But Youngkin would have been another face in the crowd, given his standard-brand views: taxes are bad, public schools are worse, illegal immigrants are dangerous, LGBTQ kids are disruptive and history is being distorted by the post-George Floyd emphasis on Black, brown and Indigenous people.

Plus, Youngkin — as six of the eight candidates did — would have likely pledged to support Donald Trump as the GOP nominee, even if he's convicted of federal and state crimes.

Youngkin expressed his fealty to Trump even before the self-financing former financier's surprise victory — after two Trump endorsements — in a blue-trending Virginia nearly two years ago. Further, Youngkin hasn't hesitated to disparage the investigations and indictments of the former president as partisan inquisitions.

These were Youngkin's words in the televised debate best remembered for Democrat Terry McAuliffe's titanic blunder on the role of parents in schools: "Who knows who's going to be running for president in 2024. If [Trump's] the Republican nominee, I'll support him."

And on social media, Youngkin has been a reliable apologist for Trump the Alleged Criminal: The Manhattan prosecutor pursuing Trump for paying hush money to a porn star is driven by "pure political gain." The federal indictment of Trump for hiding at his home secret documents is evidence of a "two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted."

That won't distinguish Youngkin from the Republican field — because it's what Republican primary voters expect.

"If he were on that stage, he would be almost as visible as Governor Hutchinson," said Stephen Farnsworth, the University of Mary Washington politics analyst, referring to Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, a back-of-the-pack candidate who — with Chris Christie, a former Trump loyalist — was front and center in refusing to back Trump as the 2024 nominee.

Jim Gilmore, a former governor, knows something about those TV debates, having sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016, when Trump was elected. The little-known Gilmore looked to the debates to elevate his profile — "to spiral up," he said.

Gilmore said he wasn't sure how Youngkin would have fared in the Aug. 23 debate. Describing Youngkin as a "very capable communicator ... who speaks well and is clear on what he is doing," Gilmore said broadcast political pageants may be for naught this cycle because Trump will be the nominee "unless they can knock him out of the race by the legal system."

Within the echo chamber that is Youngkin World, the boss' presumed national ambitions are milked nonstop for media exposure and fundraising. Youngkin's flirtation is not necessarily a measure of how he would comport himself as an announced presidential candidate. One can only speculate how Youngkin would have performed in Milwaukee.

A GOP strategist who was watching Youngkin long before Virginians had heard of him, put it this way: "oh man, that's a double-hypothetical fan fiction. I don't want to go there."

That Youngkin did not participate in the debate on Youngkin-fawning Fox News — he is not yet an announced candidate and it's unknown whether he'd have met the required donor and polling thresholds — is evidence his national prospects could imperil his immediate ambition at home: restoring total Republican control of the state legislature.

There are roughly a dozen toss-up seats among the 140 in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate that will be decided in November. Youngkin is committing time, technology, money and prestige to protecting the Republican majority in the House — currently three seats — and flipping two in the Senate to wrest it from Democrats.

In those swing seats, Youngkin and the candidates he's supporting — many of them hand-picked by the governor — can't be seen as too partisan. That may explain why Youngkin's parents'-rights pitch isn't focused as much now on supposed woke-ism and LGBTQ rights as on kids' overexposure to social media and coronavirus-caused learning loss.

That was the case at a Youngkin-organized, town hall-type meeting outside Fredericksburg earlier this month to lift Del. Tara Durant's bid for Senate. The Stafford County Republican is facing Democrat Joel Griffin, a former Marine, restaurateur and investor, in a potentially competitive race that could be complicated by far-right discontent with Youngkin.

That Youngkin is less shrill where and with whom it may help might also be a hint that ultimately he will pass on a run for the presidency next year. A national candidacy concurrent with his legislative push would affix to Youngkin an image of indelible partisanship. Thus, "sitting out '24 maximizes chances of success in Virginia in '23," Farnsworth said.

Never mind that the dominant scenario "du jour" has Youngkin making a late bid for president, having, in a spectacular demonstration of big-money mobilization, won GOP dominance of the General Assembly, proving his personal popularity is transferable to little-known local candidates and that his 2021 squeaker win was no aberration.

A Trump-led Republican catastrophe in 2024 — notwithstanding early polls showing Trump and President Joe Biden in a close race — could create many opportunities for the GOP's fresher faces, with Youngkin among them. In the 2026 midterm elections, he could be a deep-pocketed party builder; maybe a Senate candidate, opposing fellow rich dude Mark Warner.

Youngkin may not have moved on from a 2024 candidacy, yet, but Virginia Republican voters have. The just-out Roanoke College Poll shows Youngkin preferred for the presidential nomination by only 9%, putting him a distant third to Trump, at 47%, but within spitting distance of Ron DeSantis, favored by 13%.

Even as a second choice for the nomination, Youngkin trails DeSantis, Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy, the biotech investor who, according to Forbes, is worth more than $950 million, making Youngkin — with a $400 million fortune — seem the piker.

The poll does show Youngkin with room to grow — in personal approval. He's stalled at 51%, approximately his winning tally in 2021. Youngkin was at 51% in May. That was down from 57% in February. Still, Youngkin's doing far better than Biden. With a 40% approval rating, the president is underwater in Virginia, a state he carried in 2020 by nearly 10 percentage points.