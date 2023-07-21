At a favorite diner, over a breakfast of sunny-side-up eggs and buttered toast chased with ice water, federal Judge John A. Gibney Jr. - in the bassy patois of the Philadelphia-area guy he still is even after more than a half-century in Virginia's heartland - easily recalls the slogan of a preferred lager: "Schmidt's, one beautiful beer."

Judges are supposed to be distant figures, robed and perched on an elevated bench.

It’s an image intended to covey the informed objectivity with which judges are supposed to apply the law to matters criminal and civil. Their decisions can cost those who appear before them their freedom, fortunes – or both.

But at day’s end, judges return to their homes and families, living as others do – often quietly, sometimes wrestling with inner struggles.

For one judge – before he became a judge – that meant drinking. A lot.

“Part of me knew I was just a bum in a suit,” said Gibney, a Richmond-based U.S. District Court judge for 13 years and recovering alcoholic for nearly 34. “I was living a double life. There’s a lot of me who thinks, ‘Do I deserve the job I have now?’ ”

Gibney’s colleagues in the law – other judges, state and federal, as well as attorneys, public and private, across the five states within the 4th U.S. Circuit – believe that he does. One of their most prestigious organizations – the American Inns of Court, the Richmond chapters of which are named for U.S. Supreme Court Justices John Marshall and Lewis F. Powell Jr. – recently selected Gibney for its 2023 award for professionalism.

As his friend, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., himself a former trial lawyer, said of Gibney when the award was announced, "He's a lawyer's judge."

Gibney, nominated by President Barack Obama to the Alexandria-to-Richmond-to-Norfolk Eastern District of Virginia, began his recovery from alcoholism in October 1989 in a flash of self-reckoning after a beer-induced bender that bracketed his young son's soccer match and a groggy round of computer games. He is credited with guiding other legal professionals battling addiction through the Virginia Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program, previously known as Lawyers Helping Lawyers.

Gibney's role as counselor is discreet, usually cloaked in strictly guarded privacy, and not without moments of anger, tears and joy.

“I do think his commitment to the sobriety community is deep and continuous and genuine,” said Judge M. Hanna Lauck, also of the Eastern District of Virginia, a division known for its so-called rocket-docket for speedily handling cases, including trials for high-profile espionage, terror and financial crimes. “He walks the walk.”

Gibney – you're as likely to see him in a bespoke suit, driving his Miata convertible along Riverside Drive, as you are at hardware story in baggy shorts and a sweat-stained Philadelphia Phillies T-shirt or in Spandex peddling his road bike along the Capital Trail – said he started drinking heavily as a law student at the University of Virginia in the early 1970s, recalling he could buy a six-pack of Ballantine beer for 69 cents: “In those days, I never drank for taste, I drank for effect.”

Drinking sprees, notwithstanding, Gibney said he more than kept up with his studies, reserving spare time for intramural basketball and softball – and a six-pack or two: “I could get up the next day and do great. It didn’t occur to me that I was going in the wrong direction.”

Gibney, who from law school was a clerk to a Virginia chief justice, Harry L. Carrico, followed by a stint under Attorney General Gerald L. Baliles and nearly 25 years in private practice with four small and mid-sized Richmond firms, isn't the only lawyer to veer off-course because of a drinking problem.

A 2016 study by the American Bar Association and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation – named for the late first lady who admitted to alcoholism in 1978 - concluded that drinking and other forms of substance abuse were widespread among lawyers; that one in three were problem drinkers; nearly as many suffered from depression and that about one in five were given to anxiety.

Gibney, from a family of excessive drinkers and who grew up in the beer-and-shot steel mill town of Coatesville, Pa., about 40 miles west of Philly and got to Virginia by way of the College of William & Mary, said that he is not surprised by alcohol and substance abuse within the legal profession, a high-pressure line of work often defined by long hours and isolation.

“It’s easy to do when you’re a lawyer, even if you’re at a big firm,” said Gibney. “You’re in a silo. You’re by yourself. Nobody knows when you have a hangover. Nobody knows what you do at night. If you show up drunk at the office or at court, things have reached a stage at which they’re horrible.”

Mark Rubin, a former gubernatorial counsel and a Gibney friend from their days as clerks at the state Supreme Court and, later, as partners at a lobbying-and-litigation firm led by an old-guard fixer, Paul Shuford, said of Gibney, "He has saved a lot of careers and people."

At the same time, Gibney built a high-profile trial practice in which he represented striking union miners resisting giant fines and sheriff's departments accused of condoning excessive force by deputies. Gibney, a Democrat, successfully defended in a lightning lawsuit over several days a state elections chief who defied pressure by Gov. George Allen, a fellow Republican, that he quickly seat three new GOP delegates to force House Democrats into a power-sharing scheme.

As a judge - now 71, Gibney has taken senior status, allowing him to more freely pick and choose cases - he is overseeing Virginia's settlement with the federal government to improve state facilities for the seriously disabled. Gibney has tried high-flying financial wheeler-dealers and a pimp cum human trafficker who, in demanding a new court-appointed lawyer, did so in an obscenity-laced letter to the judge, whose own vocabulary can be rather spicy.

It is not unusual for Gibney - in sentencing convicted criminals with substance issues of their own - to refer to his battle with the bottle, lending a personal dimension to proceedings that can make the law seem impersonal.

"You need things like that," said Gibney. "You need things just to remind you that you're no more important than anyone in that courtroom. I sometimes forget that."

