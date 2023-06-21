George Barker, Senate Democrats' budget maven, lost his seat in Northern Virginia after 16 years because a lot of voters probably didn’t know him. Joe Morrissey, Senate Democrats' unreliable rogue on reproductive rights, lost his seat in the Richmond area after four years because a lot of voters probably know too much about him.

Both were casualties Tuesday in thinly attended primaries - there were more than 40 across the state - that not only framed the fight this fall for control of the General Assembly but, to some degree, reshaped the parties that will wage that battle. It is one that could be decided in a handful of House of Delegates and Virginia Senate districts in the Richmond, Washington and Hampton Roads suburbs.

Among them: A Democratic-trending Henrico County Senate seat, held by Republican Siobhan Dunnavant, which Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg is threatening to flip by pressing Dunnavant on her opposition to abortion - an issue that resonates powerfully with moderate suburban voters, particularly women. Also, a newly drawn, swing House seat in Henrico, where Democrat Susanna Gibson - a nurse practitioner nominated on her support for abortion rights and gun control - faces Republican David Owen.

At least eight incumbents in both parties were denied nominations and final official vote counts could push that number to nine. The results, paired with announced retirements from a third of the seats in both chambers, augur a legislature - already national in its outlook - that more closely resembles a deeply riven Congress in tone and temperament.

With the defeats of such veterans as Barker and a fellow Fairfax senator, Chap Petersen - his loss to Saddam Salim, a Bangladeshi immigrant, was among Tuesday's surprises - the Democrats’ establishment wing was dealt a stunning setback by the increasingly diverse and younger progressive forces that have been steadily pulling the state party leftward since 2016, financed with millions from husband-wife, green-energy activists Michael Bills and Sonjia Smith.

Republicans shed some of their more shrill, MAGA-centric members - most notably, Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County, defeated by former Sen. Glen Sturtevant, and apparently Del. Dave LaRock, who'd moved from Loudoun County to seek a Winchester-area Senate seat in an eight-candidate free-for-all. This perhaps will make it easier for Gov. Glenn Youngkin to present the GOP as he prefers to be seen: Trump-ian in his conservatism, courtly in his manners.

Democrats, whose Senate candidates and incumbents, alone, collected $31 million during this three-year campaign cycle, $12 million more than Republicans, fear Youngkin's fundraising prowess and the difference it could make in the general election. His political-action committee, having collected $10 million since 2021, has been running online advertising and is building out a voter-mobilization program. Youngkin can personally supplement spending, drawing from his giant fortune, as he did as a candidate.

The results of this nominating season - candidates were selected in state-run, open-to-anyone primaries and, in some Republican contests, party-controlled caucuses and members-only mini-primaries - suggest that the narrow divide in the General Assembly could endure, possibly putting out of reach the agendas of both parties. In this year's General Assembly session Democrats controlled the Senate, 22-18; Republicans held the House, 52-48.

Unless Youngkin - approaching the midpoint of his non-renewable four-year term - can restore full Republican control of the legislature, he might leave office thwarted in his promise of further tax cuts, abortion restrictions and a rollback of what he depicts as woke-ism in public education. Democrats would be similarly frustrated, denied tougher restrictions on firearms and constitutional protections on abortion rights.

Youngkin's prospective presidential candidacy - he refuses to say definitively whether he'll join the growing field for 2024 - could be jump-started by a Republican take-back of the General Assembly, a sign of effective pulling power and personal appeal not seen since his narrow victory in 2021. This spring, he demonstrated clout within the party, picking winners in all 10 of the nomination contests in which he made endorsements.

Democrats with presumed ambitions for governor in 2025 also showed - or can claim - a measure of influence. Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who's moving to Northern Virginia from Henrico County, and former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County backed winners. Filler-Corn even sided with Salim over Petersen, among the few prominent Democrats to do so.

Stoney and Spanberger endorsed incumbent Creigh Deeds over Del. Sally Hudson for a Charlottesville-anchored Senate seat in a race that had a distinct generational dimension, pitting a centrist baby-boomer with 30 years in the General Assembly against a liberal millennial first elected in 2019.

Barker - defeated by Stella Pekarsky, who sits on the Fairfax County School Board – was a victim of the center-left struggle among Democrats as well as redistricting; in particular, an overhaul of map-making that he pushed in 2020 and 2021 despite warnings it would weaken the party.

Barker landed in a district, drawn by the Republican-dominated Virginia Supreme Court because a voter-endorsed bipartisan commission deadlocked, that included only 6% of his previous seat. In contrast, half of Pekarsky’s school board district is within the Senate district, giving her something of a home field advantage and a credential of greater relevance to voters than Barker's clout in Richmond as co-chairman of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.

For Pekarsky, that has to be significant in a bustling region where few local figures stand apart in a political and economic landscape shaped by Northern Virginia's looming neighbor across the Potomac: the federal government. Plus, Pekarsky is an emblem of a school system – one of the most highly regarded in the nation – in which many Fairfax residents feel vested, more so given Youngkin’s attacks on public education.

Progressive voters were prominent, too, in Lashrecse Aird’s victory over Morrissey. A former delegate, Aird harnessed post-Roe fears of a retreat on abortion rights by singling out Morrissey’s willingness to support Youngkin in mostly banning the procedure after 20 weeks. Virginia is the only state in the South with virtually no restrictions on abortion in the first two trimesters, a legacy of Democrats' total control of state government from 2020 to 2022.

Morrissey, himself, was an issue. Running in a new district whose largest jurisdiction, Henrico County, was heavily hostile to him, Morrissey was dogged by the latest tabloid-like stories about his personal life: his pending divorce from his young wife with whom he had a sexual affair when she was a minor and alleged dalliances while their marriage was collapsing.

There was a personal dimension, as well, to an incumbent-on-incumbent Democratic Senate primary in Hampton Roads between Louise Lucas of Portsmouth and Lionell Spruill of Chesapeake. They were lumped in the same district, guaranteeing that one of these veteran Black legislators would be sent packing. Conventional wisdom favored Spruill because Chesapeake is the dominant locality in the new seat.

But primaries have a way of upsetting expectations. And Lucas' powerful vote in Portsmouth and stronger-than-expected performance on Spruill's turf ensured her nomination and likely re-election. Now she's got to hope Democrats retain the Senate, allowing her - as head of the Senate Education and Health Committee - to continue in the role she emphasized as a candidate: chief tormentor of Glenn Youngkin, the self-styled "brick wall" blocking his thrust to sharply limit abortion.

