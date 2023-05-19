It used to be that North Carolinians pondering opportunities beyond their home state would talk about "readin', writin' and the road to Richmond."

There could soon be a twist to that turn of phrase: "Readin', writin', the road to Richmond — and abortion rights."

Though an ominous rollback in Raleigh of reproductive freedom is causing alarm here, Virginia remains — for now — an abortion rights state because of demographics, population patterns and a knowledge-dominated economy that concentrate political power where abortion rights are an article of faith: metropolitan areas.

And continued grousing by abortion-supporting Democrats, notwithstanding, the new procedure for drawing legislative boundaries could end up ensuring reproductive freedom in Virginia and its status as the only state in the South in which a woman's right to end a pregnancy is largely unfettered.

By scuttling the hyperpartisan gerrymander that Democrats and Republicans used to preserve sometimes-artificial majorities in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate, this redistricting overhaul — ultimately carried out by a GOP-dominated Virginia Supreme Court — produced maps for both bodies that, on one level, slightly favor Democrats.

That's the conclusion of the Virginia Public Access Project, an independent political watchdog, and is based on partisan performance in the 2022 congressional midterm elections. However, viewed through the lens of the 2021 statewide elections, which Republicans swept, led by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the districts are friendlier to the GOP.

In North Carolina, it is the gerrymander — the deliberate, exaggerated manipulation of district lines to protect some candidates and imperil others — that, starting 13 years ago and perpetuated by nonstop fights in state and federal court, locked in the Republican legislative majorities that this week locked out women seeking abortions.

Through the gerrymander and, later, election rules aimed at tamping down Democratic voters, Republicans — who took control of the legislature in 2010 — sought to "embed their win ... while they had the chance," says Ferrel Guillory, a retired editorialist and educator who has spent a half-century covering and researching North Carolina politics.

Republican heavy-handedness in a state that remains competitive — it has a Democratic governor and backed Barack Obama for president in 2008 — is not without its risks, says Guillory: "It has sustained them for more than 10 years. But the state continues to change, while the Republican majority tries to hold onto power as tightly as they can."

The gerrymander allowed Republicans in North Carolina — a state with roughly 2 million more residents than Virginia and more heavily rural — to guarantee disproportionate influence for the most conservative regions: the countryside, home to about 40% of the population. Nearly 60% of North Carolinians live in urban-suburban areas.

The so-called bathroom bill in 2017 — it reduced North Carolina to a punch line and diminished its appeal to business and tourism — was perceived as a manifestation of the conservative few lording over the moderate many. So, too, is the assault on abortion rights, which are favored by most North Carolinians.

A February poll by Meredith College, in Raleigh, showed that more than half of North Carolina voters wanted to preserve the state's then-20-week rule — that law was just shaved by eight weeks — or they favored expanding abortion rights. A third supported more restrictions or an outright ban.

In contrast, Virginia is a more heavily urban-suburban state. It started shedding its rural-dominated ways after World War II, when its suburbs began to emerge. Nearly 80 years later — a single lifetime — seven in 10 Virginians are packed in metropolitan areas that are vast pockets of center-left politics. Not even three in 10 live in right-leaning rural regions.

Views on abortion, to some degree, reflect Virginia's urban-rural divide.

Polling in March by The Washington Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University showed that 41% of Virginia voters believe abortion laws should be less strict, while 34% — including nearly four in 10 Republicans — want them to remain the same. Seventeen percent favor tougher laws, and 36% of such respondents are Republicans.

As next-door neighbors, North Carolina and Virginia are worlds apart on the right to terminate a pregnancy.

In overriding the veto of Gov. Roy Cooper, North Carolina Republicans — because they have a super-majority — adopted a law that restricts most abortions to 12 weeks. The law, effective July 1, makes exceptions for rape, incest, certain fetal abnormalities and the life of the woman.

North Carolina's move — it joins more than two dozen of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., to sharply limit or effectively ban abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year — means that Virginia becomes the South's safe house of abortion rights.

Virginia has no limits on abortion in the first two trimesters. For a woman to end a pregnancy in the last trimester, three doctors must rule that an abortion is necessary to protect her health or save her life. Restrictions, modest by current standards, were put in place by Republicans nearly 15 years ago, but eliminated by Democrats in 2020.

There's something paradoxical about the new North Carolina law, and there may be a lesson in this for Youngkin and his cash-fueled apparatus aiming to restore the General Assembly to full Republican control by, among other things — and, inexplicably, given unfavorable polling — endorsing a 15-week ban on most abortions. The Senate is held by Democrats; the House by Republicans.

The North Carolina statute was contrived by Republicans to satisfy their party's conservative core without alienating swing voters. But, as Guillory notes, that may have backfired — and just ahead of the 2024 presidential and gubernatorial elections.

"The idea was to keep enough abortion rights so they wouldn't suffer a lot of political damage," Guillory says. "The formula was to restrict abortion enough but not so much to hurt themselves or their party enough in the next election. ... What they figured out didn't end the debate, it intensified the debate."

