The University of Virginia does a lot of things well. That includes embarrassing itself.

This time — and it’s not the first time — UVa's 17-member governing body is bringing shame on the school. The board would not have succeeded without Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Republican has vowed to DeSantis-ize UVa and other public colleges and universities he deems intolerant of conservatives.

Youngkin is doing so through his appointive powers, installing on Virginia’s board of visitors — that’s its oversight panel — people who would lead you to believe the university is no longer Thomas Jefferson’s storied academical village, one that thrived on the friction of ideas. Rather, that it has become a socialist collective where overpaid professors indoctrinate students in progressive orthodoxy, hounding those who resist.

Henry Kissinger, reflecting on his days as a Harvard professor — before he bestrode the globe as the modern Metternich, got it right: University politics are vicious because the stakes are so low.

That the University of Virginia has been beset by turmoil is old news.

Grounds — that’s what the campus is called at UVa — were sullied in 2017 by the presence of braying, anti-Semitic demonstrators who descended on Charlottesville with Klansmen, neo-Nazis and gun-packing militia in what became a weekend-long spasm of deadly violence triggered by the city’s plans to pull down a bronze statue of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general.

The resulting racial and cultural reckoning at UVa — further fueled three years later by the caught-on-camera death of George Floyd, a Black man, while pinned in the gutter by a white cop — came as no surprise.

That this reckoning was enforced by left-wing thought police — at least that’s how right-wing thought police see it — ignited a bitter debate over intellectual freedom and a high-decibel reconsideration of a historic proponent: Jefferson, the white, slave-holding Revolutionary who founded the university in 1819.

The epicenter of this struggle is the board of visitors, now almost evenly divided between Youngkin-selected members and those picked by his two Democratic predecessors, Ralph Northam and Terry McAuliffe, who was defeated by Youngkin in 2021 for a second, non-consecutive term as governor.

What’s bubbling up within the UVa board has been seen there before and has occurred at other state colleges and universities, including the College of William & Mary, Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University: That it can take only one gubernatorial appointee to transform a part-time, deliberative advisory body with a limited say in personnel, program and policy into a lightning rod for criticism and, occasionally, a free-fire zone of open hostilities among members.

This happened during the governorship of Democrat Doug Wilder, when he appointed to the UVa board his one-time romantic interest, Patricia Kluge, estranged wife of his largest donor, broadcasting magnate John Kluge. Two decades later, Helen Dragas, who headed the university board as its rector, led a failed coup to topple UVa's first female president, Teresa Sullivan.

Students, faculty and others were outraged, mobilizing on a scale that would not be seen again in lopsidedly Democratic Charlottesville until the demonstrations in response to the violent "Unite-the-Right" rally in 2017 in which Heather Heyer was killed when a white nationalist plowed his car into a throng of counterprotesters.

But sometimes, upheaval is precisely what a governor — in rewarding allies with seats on treasured boards such as UVa’s — has in mind. Youngkin, who in his opening shot on UVa tried forcing it to open a conservative think-tank, aims to disrupt the status quo at the state's flagship university. There is no better way to do that than naming to the board perceived troublemakers.

At UVa, that honor fell first to Bert Ellis, an alumnus who — as an undergraduate in the mid-1970s responsible for organizing speeches and symposia — seemingly spoiled to overshadow the school’s first commemoration of minority student life by scheduling a talk by a Nobel Prize-winning geneticist who argued that Black people were intellectually inferior to white people. Ellis also blocked a talk by a prominent gay activist.

More recently, as the president of a group of conservative alums worried that UVa is gulping the Kool-Aid of diversity, equity and inclusion, he attacked in text messages that were most un-Virginian in tone students, administrators and a Democratic board member for what in an earlier era might have labeled white guilt. Ellis, the son of a colorful railroad lobbyist who made a pile in broadcasting and is now a private investor, publicly apologized for the messages.

The Youngkin minority on the board of visitors, which with appointments next year will become the Youngkin majority, is laying down markers in anticipation of its takeover.

Luke Fountain of The Daily Progress in Charlottesville reported this week Youngkin appointees proposed that the political donations of UVa faculty and staff, already public record, should be more widely publicized to underscore a truism: Many university employees support Democrats. Is it intended as a form of intimidation; to determine who should be hired or fired? Fountain wrote, "No one will say."

He quoted a Youngkin appointee, Douglas Wetmore, a UVa double alum who is a lawyer and health care technology executive: "We should look and see does this look diverse to us. Maybe we got good diversity and don't realize it. Maybe we don't and maybe it is uneven, and we need to make some adjustments."

And might a Youngkin majority pursue bigger prey? Say, UVa president James Ryan, on whose watch — in the eyes of conservatives — their beloved university is no longer a place where time can stand still? Never mind that the board, in the opening weeks of Youngkin's term and still firmly in the clutches of Democrats, extended Ryan's contract three years to 2028. He became president in 2018.

Conservatives may not have been this riled about UVa as a seedbed of supposed woke-ism since 2010, when then-Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli — a Republican global-warming skeptic and future Donald Trump acolyte — opened an investigation of environmental scientist Michael Mann, suggesting Mann may have committed fraud by using tax dollars to support his research confirming climate change. Cuccinelli's effort flopped, repudiated in the courts.

Thirteen years later, UVa is even hotter — and it's not just the weather.