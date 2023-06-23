Del. Sally Hudson may have narrowly lost to incumbent Creigh Deeds the Democratic nomination for a Charlottesville-anchored state Senate seat, but - as she sees it - the numbers tell a winning tale about the arc of politics in Virginia.

In this past week's one-on-one primary, turnout in the five localities that make up the Senate district - the city of Charlottesville and all or part of the counties of Albemarle, Louisa, Amherst and Nelson - was about 25% higher than that of Democrats' 2021 gubernatorial primary in which there were five candidates, including the winner Terry McAuliffe, who was already well known having been governor from 2014 to 2018.

The number of votes cast for Hudson and Deeds, who won by 553 votes or 2.1%, was just over 26,000, most in any Senate primary this cycle. There were fewer than 20,000 votes among McAuliffe; Jennifer Carroll Foy, a former delegate nominated the other day for a new Senate seat in Northern Virginia; then-Del. Lee Carter; then-Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and Jennifer McClellan, a state senator now in Congress.

Personalities and generational and philosophical dynamics drove the Deeds-Hudson race - a center-left, baby-boomer legislative veteran versus a progressive millennial, relative newcomer to the General Assembly - but so, too, did the process.

This may seem achingly boring stuff, compared with the glossy, high-visibility elements of a campaign such as television advertising and celebrity endorsements. But changes in procedure - some quite subtle - can have not-so-subtle consequences.

For example, the longer primary season - the date was moved by the legislature from early to mid-June - lengthened the campaign by two weeks, demanding even more money from donors. But because this contributed to a longer lag in reporting, intel prized by candidates - the identities of donors and the scale of their beneficence - wasn't necessarily timely.

This was the first full-on test in new districts of new voting procedures, most notably 45 days of early voting, a practice adopted in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic and which Republicans want to cut to two weeks.

Early voting - paired with another procedure new to Virginia, same-day registration, that allows you enroll as a voter and simultaneously cast a ballot - has clear implications for this fight for control of the General Assembly. All 140 seats will be decided - 100 in the Republican-run House of Delegates, 40 in the Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate - with GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin's conservative agenda hanging in the balance.

For Youngkin, restoring total Republican dominance of the legislature is not just about money - he's already raised some $10 million and can supplement that with funds from his vast fortune - it's about how that money is spent, including voter mobilization.

Though it's au courant in a Trump-beholden Republican Party to trash early voting as a ruse for stealing elections - and GOP early voting badly lagged that for Democrats in the General Assembly primaries - Youngkin is signaling he's serious that Republicans adopt the new ways, hiring Brian Barrett, the operative credited with the robust get-out-the-vote apparatus behind Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's re-election last year after a close call in 2018 to the same opponent, Stacey Abrams.

Though it's early days - early voting in for the general election begins in mid-September - perhaps Youngkin's efforts will have to speak for themselves. The governor's political action committee, Spirit of Virginia, wasn't saying anything at week's end, with texts and a telephone call to its spokesman, Zach Roday, going unanswered.

In a district that includes the very blue Grounds of the University of Virginia, where Hudson is an economics professor, and the deep-red farm country north and south of Charlottesville, to which Deeds, a lawyer, moved from far-western Bath County, the early vote in their primary was the heaviest in the state: 12,512 ballots - of 100,915 Virginia-wide - cast in-person or by mail.

The Deeds-Hudson contest not only led the state, it was first among Democrats in early voting.

In contrast, the leading early voting in a Republican primary was 4,697 in a three-way contest in a suburban Richmond district in which Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield - a Trump acolyte now disputing the outcome, making vague claims about supposed balloting irregularities - was narrowly defeated by Glen Sturtevant, a former senator in an old, adjacent district who was routed after a single term in the 2019 blue wave.

To Hudson - and this may be a reflection of her academic specialty - her organization's emphasis on early voting had economic consequences for a race that was almost entirely a friends-and-neighbors affair because it was about the preferences of Democrats in the springtime rather than those of all voters in the fall.

Describing the push on early voting as a "brass-tacks campaign decision," Hudson - backed with five- and six-figure donations from prominent Charlottesville environmental advocates - said it meant that "you don't have to spend all your energy convincing all people to vote for you."

Still, she said, a month and half of early voting can put a "real strain on your campaign" because it dramatically lengthens the get-out-of-the-vote effort that - when in-person, Election Day voting was largely the practice - would kick in via direct mail, door-knocking and telephone calls two to three weeks before balloting.

The nuts-and-bolts of a campaign are, ultimately, inseparable from the issues, ideas and individuals that shape it.

This month, particularly for Democrats, who held the bulk of the 47 legislative primaries, there was much to keep voters engaged - and voting early: Former President Donald Trump's criminal indictments, the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning a half-century of abortion rights and the disruptive effects of the most aggressive redistricting in Virginia since the courts and Congress began in the 1970s forcing the state to shed its racially discriminatory election practices.

Said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, a possible floor leader for his party should it hold the Senate: "Is this the new normal or is this a one-time occurrence because all the stars aligned the same way?"

