Virginia Commonwealth University has always been a bit of an oddity, created by the legislature in 1968 through the merger of Richmond Professional Institute and the Medical College of Virginia. The former was once an arm of the public co-educational College of William & Mary. The latter’s origins are in private males-only Hampden-Sydney College.

Fifty-five years on, this marriage — still something of a shotgun affair — has been shaped by promise and problems: The promise of serving as a comprehensive urban university with a richly diverse student body. The problems synonymous with its multifaceted character, most notably the ever-increasing expense of accommodating it and whether that cost makes dollars and sense.

Michael Rao has made most of these calls since becoming VCU president in July 2009. As an Indian American, Rao is a symbol of the university he leads. With academic and health campuses at opposite ends of Broad Street that it says contribute $1.5 billion to the Richmond economy, cash-strapped VCU — with 28,408 undergraduate and graduate students, a decline of 3,000 since Rao's appointment — is majority-minority. Black, Asian and Hispanic students make up 52% of its enrollment.

That diversity is supposed to be good for business, in theory, helping produce a workforce that looks like Virginia. But are Rao, the state’s longest-serving university president and one of its highest paid, and VCU’s two governing bodies — comprised largely of gubernatorial appointees — leading the university in a businesslike manner? Reporting by the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Eric Kolenich and others suggests the reality is otherwise.

The collapse of VCU’s plan to erect a 17-story tower on city-owned property at the western edge of its medical campus is not only a consequence of a post-pandemic contraction in the commercial property market, but a dispute at the highest levels of the university and of which members of VCU's governing body, the board of visitors, knew little if anything.

The fight pit the eventually forced-out head of VCU Health, Dr. Art Kellermann, against Rao, an education specialist who also leads the authority that runs the hospital and on whose watch the top brass of the health care program has turned over a confounding three times. Kellermann, an emergency medicine expert, didn't last three years.

VCU's revolving door is not confined to the health campus, home of the medical, nursing, dental and pharmacy schools. At the academic campus, seat of the VCU's front office, the departures of seasoned, well-connected state government veterans — people who can be enormously helpful to a university president — have not gone unnoticed.

All this recalls a defining feature of Rao's tenure: That from its earliest days — when even some of his biggest fans on the board of visitors expressed buyer's remorse and insisted on hiring an out-of-state consultant to, in effect, tutor him on how to be a big-school president — chaos and confusion can dwarf advances and accomplishments.

There's been a four-fold spike in fundraising over Rao's years at VCU and Richmond's skyline has been remade with the construction of a pediatric hospital — developments for which Rao was rewarded with an 8% pay raise in 2022, pushing his base pay north of $700,000. That figure doesn't include expensive perquisites befitting a president.

The failure of the proposed office and education high-rise on the site of the city's shuttered public safety building spotlights a troubling issue: that spirited disagreement, a supposed feature of academe, is discouraged at VCU, especially if it's seen as inconsistent with Rao's agenda.

From the political rubble of the health campus project are emerging questions — some now asked by the board of visitors, which hires and fires the school's president — about red flags raised by Kellermann as well as the white-shoe law firm that advises the hospital authority, Hunton Andrews Kurth, and where VCU's new rector, Todd Haymore, heads the Virginia economic-development program.

Their concerns, as laid out in Kolenich's reporting: The project could have had the university bleeding millions of dollars, with the building barely filled.

That puts in focus another headache for higher education, in general, and VCU, in particular: With birth rates falling and more people less convinced a four-year degree is their meal ticket, the university's acceptance rate is approaching 94%. Someone's got to foot the bill for faculty, extra-curricular activities and all that bricks and mortar. Just-announced layoffs help but at the expense of those now out of work.

The deal was torpedoed but not before VCU got stuck paying $73 million — what passes for a kill fee — to the banking firm peddling the project as a safe investment for pension funds and other institutional investors.

There apparently were opportunities to pull out of the deal sooner and, presumably, at a lower cost. But VCU kept Rao-ing the boat, depicting the project as essential to maintaining goodwill with Richmond and its mayor, Levar Stoney, an all-but-announced candidate for the 2025 Democratic gubernatorial nomination who's betting that big, shiny objects will entice voters.

Embarrassing headlines and an investigation by an outside law firm — finally — got the attention of the board of visitors as the principal overseer of the university. Its representatives on the hospital authority, who had pledged to keep secret the troubled deal from the board of visitors — have been replaced. And backstairs murmurings of a leadership shakeout are persistent.

Though some things haven't happened — yet: An investigation by the General Assembly's watchdog agency, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, as demanded by Rao's nonstop tormentor, former Gov. Doug Wilder, who teaches public policy at the VCU school that bears his name, or the intervention of Gov. Glenn Youngkin by way of board appointments tailored to shake up the school, as was the case with selections for the University of Virginia governing panel.

JLARC could decide on an inquiry when it next convenes in October or wait until directed by the legislature when it returns in January for its winter session. Having made two rounds of appointments of VCU trustees in as many years, Youngkin has near-total control of the board and will have a majority of loyalists in place by next June, though he conceivably could press for replacements sooner.

Maybe VCU has already paid obeisance to Youngkin, rejecting as a requirement a racial-awareness course sought by students. The school says it hasn't the money for such a program; that making it optional is far less expensive.