When it comes to righting Virginia classrooms from the chaos caused by the coronavirus and racial reckoning, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is running out of excuses to use his preferred excuse: that blame lies with his Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam.

This past week, the investigative arm of the Virginia legislature released a data-driven report on the state's persistent teacher shortage that apparently alarmed the data-driven Youngkin administration. The 10 public school systems with highest teacher vacancy rates ranged from 13.2% in Pulaski County to 40.4% in Danville.

Both are in the rural southern tier and have struggled with the collapse of traditional industries - textiles and furniture, among them - and looked to possible mega-projects, such as an EV battery factory outside Danville that Youngkin blocked as a supposed Chinese communist front, to jump-start their economies and spark an accompanying revival of their schools.

Pair those findings on teacher vacancies with the latest results of standardized tests that show continued but not uncontrollable learning loss - results the State Department of Education attempted to sit on - and it's clear the administration, in the run-up to legislative elections that will determine Youngkin's viability as a governor and presidential prospect, recognizes that it now fully owns the problem that is the public schools.

That may explain the somewhat defensive response to the study by Youngkin's top education officials, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera and Lisa Coons, who - as superintendent of public instruction, the second hired by the governor since he was sworn in 21 months ago - oversees the development and implementation of the K-12 curriculum.

They argued that the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission failed to fully consider steps taken by the governor to recruit and retain teachers. Guidera did so, unlimbering a line that captures the numbers-don't-lie mentality synonymous with Wall Streeters and management consultants, of which Youngkin has been both.

Guidera said, "We must have actionable quality data and research to make informed decisions on these important issues, and in all issues in education. We need a robust data system so we can identify what is working, and that we can learn and replicate from those successes."

Such bureaucratese illustrates the conflicting nature of Youngkin's education message, in general.

The governor, highlighting eye-popping increases in school spending on which he and Democrats found common ground, says education is all about what happens in the classroom, yet he attacks as instruments of left-leaning labor unions, the teachers who double as de facto psychologists, confidants to students, and stand-ins for absent parents.

And through his war on wokeness, Youngkin is, critics say, turning classrooms into the battlefields they never really were by demonizing LGBTQ students as constituting an overindulged minority and by pushing lesson plans in history that seemingly candy-coat the nation's and Virginia's difficult past.

Further, the governor - aiming to erase learning loss tied to the coronavirus - made available millions of dollars for tutoring, but it turns out that most of the money went to kids who arguably didn't need the dough: those from comparatively prosperous families that, because they had access to the internet, could apply for aid online. Children from low-income homes went without.

So often these perceived contradictions go unnoticed and unchallenged because of Youngkin, himself.

Youngkin, a prep school grad whose four children were privately educated, shows well. He oozes what may be confused for empathy and wears, depending on the weather and setting, those vests, polo shirts and square-toed cowboy boots that affix an Everyman facade to a multimillionaire with multiple homes and his own church.

JLARC, in November 2022, 11 months into Youngkin's four-year term and as Virginia's emergence from the pandemic was accelerating, warned the Republican governor and divided General Assembly - the House of Delegates is GOP, the Virginia Senate, Democratic - that the quantity and quality of teachers were declining.

The state is short 4,300 teachers. That's up sixfold over eight years, with vacancies nearly doubling since 2021, when Youngkin edged Democrat Terry McAuliffe, playing to parents' fears the state would resume Northam-initiated school closings because of COVID-19 and accusing teachers, post-George Floyd, of indoctrinating kids instead of educating them.

In the Richmond area, where impoverished schools are flanked by affluent, largely suburban systems, teacher vacancy rates are low, ranging from 1% in Hanover County to 8% in the city. Rates for Henrico and Chesterfield, white-flight counties during the desegregation struggles of the 1970s, were 5% and 6%, respectively.

The commission's follow-up findings - released two days before Youngkin's heavily choreographed ceremony on the state Capitol's South Portico at which he signed into law a six-months-overdue state budget that includes an extra $653 million for public schools - more fully plumb the reasons for that decline.

Beyond climbing workloads, poor leadership and inadequate pay - concerns illustrated by a JLARC survey last year of 552 departing teachers - obstacles to recruiting and retaining educators, the commission said, include complex, conflicting and confusing channels to classroom jobs.

There is the customary path: studying education as an undergraduate, obtaining an instructional license, joining a school system and accumulating post-graduate credits while teaching. This trajectory, JLARC said, is more expensive but tends to produce the most qualified teachers.

The non-traditional option, under which people may pivot to educational careers from non-academic fields and hold so-called provisional licenses as teachers, isn't necessarily producing skilled instructors. The commission said its survey of school systems showed that 46% viewed such teachers as very poorly or poorly prepared for the classroom.

All this is anything but academic arcana. Yet it is often overlooked by parents and students for whom education is all about its most visible feature: the classroom. Few in the political realm can explain it without risking oversimplification that can play to people's fears rather than their hopes.

Anne Holton, a former education secretary, an interim president of George Mason University and a veteran school policy wonk who remains on the State Board of Education despite a Republican purge of fellow Democratic appointees, may be one of the more authoritative voices in the debate over the Youngkin education program.

Holton, the daughter of a Republican governor and the wife of a Democratic governor-turned-U.S. senator, increasingly is taking the fight directly to Youngkin, challenging as specious, if not false, his claims about the supposed collapse of student math and reading scores.

And reading some of the things she has to say, you might conclude it's Youngkin who needs a tutor.