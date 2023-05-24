The words of a Virginia pol of yore might apply to the debt fight in D.C.:

"You take an ordinary Virginian and wake him up out of a deep slumber — shake him right quick — and he'll say two words: 'Fiscal sanity!' If you woke him and told him that there was starvation, he'd say: 'Help 'em, but fiscal sanity!' Fiscal sanity!

"That became too rigid, you see. The theory was excellent. Perfectly good; it just needed better administration. It becomes much easier to understand if you keep in mind that mankind is struggling for a better system through trial and error."

So said former Virginia governor, Colgate W. Darden, in a 1978 conversation with politics columnist Guy Friddell of The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk. Darden, governor during World War II, was of the conservative segregationist machine that controlled the state for most of the 20th century. In a way, Darden was also above it.

Darden recognized that one of the old organization's defining strengths — parsimony with public funds, the shorthand for which includes his flourish, "fiscal sanity" — was one of its great weaknesses; that it denied dollars for services that could produce huge dividends for Virginia, most notably, education.

Education was a topic about which Darden was passionate. Post-governorship, Darden was the president of the University of Virginia and helped reopen in 1964 public schools in rural Prince Edward County that were closed for five years in the machine's defiance of a federal court edict that Black and white students be educated in the same classrooms.

As the rural-dominated state that produced Darden was — beginning with World War II and fueled by federal spending — reinvented as a suburban dynamo, Virginians, whether in the Northern Virginia offices of federal contractors or the defense hub of Hampton Roads, have learned that perceived fiscal insanity in Washington is essential to economic stability here.

Even as a former member of Congress, Darden, who died in 1981, would have had difficulty justifying current, deficit-driven federal spending practices as, he put it, "trial and error." The penny-pinching political boss who brought along Darden, U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., D-Virginia, used — with mixed results — the chairmanship of the powerful Finance Committee to demand from the nation the budgetary rigor that was the rule at the state level.

Never mind that the federal and state governments have unique advantages that tend to cancel out each other.

The federal government can print more money when needed — red ink, be damned — if only to cover mandatory spending such as Social Security, Medicare and other entitlements. The state government is required, under the Virginia Constitution, to maintain a balanced budget at all times; that spending — even on the biggest, usually most politically popular expense, education — cannot exceed revenue.

Because about one-third of the Virginia economy can be attributed to federal largesse, the down-to-the-wire struggle between the Biden White House and congressional Republicans over raising the debt ceiling — that is, allowing the government to borrow more money to pay its bills — has huge implications for the state.

Should the standoff extend beyond June 1, when the U.S. Treasury says it could begin running out of cash, Virginia's economy is expected to shrink, possibly shedding by summer as many as 195,400 jobs and cutting payrolls — a key source of income tax revenue — by nearly 5%, according to Virginia Senate budget analysts. A brief delay is also potentially costly, eliminating nearly 35,000 jobs and trimming payrolls about 1%.

The uncertainty over raising the debt ceiling is further extending overtime negotiations between the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates on a compromise state budget. They've dragged on three months because of disagreements over tax cuts and spending increases.

Both seem less likely because of the implications of the debt dispute and the expectation that budget talks will not resume, in earnest, until after the legislative primaries June 20, giving lawmakers and Gov. Glenn Youngkin only 10 days to complete the two-year, $177 billion spending plan by the legal deadline, June 30.

The complexities for Virginia, fiscal, economic and political, of its reliance on the federal government have been increasingly clear and, at times, painful in recent years.

In 2011, when the nation's credit rating was lowered by Wall Street during a budget impasse, the U.S. House majority leader — a Virginia Republican, Eric Cantor — became a lightning rod for tea party conservatives who expected him to be more aggressive with the Obama White House on spending and liberal Democrats alarmed by the steep cuts he favored for the social safety net.

The current Speaker, Kevin McCarthy — with Cantor and Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, the three were the Young Guns of the House GOP caucus — finds himself in a similar situation, complicated by his possible overthrow by MAGA Republicans, such as Bob Good of Virginia's Southside-anchored 5th District, one of the loudest voices on linking an increase in the debt ceiling to spending cuts.

In 2013, a 16-day federal government shutdown a month before that year's gubernatorial election helped lift Democrat Terry McAuliffe to a narrow victory. As governor, he had to manage the aftershocks in Virginia of across-the-board federal spending cuts tied to the 2011 budget fight.

Even Virginia Democrats who fancy themselves fiscal hawks are finding that in Congress it is easier to talk about fiscal discipline than impose it. Mark Warner, the state's senior U.S. senator who, as governor, raised taxes by $1.4 billion to balance the budget, is a member of the Finance Committee, the perch from which Harry Byrd Sr., also a former governor, lorded over federal spending.

Since he was first elected to the Senate in 2008, Warner has occasionally teamed with Republicans on schemes to cut the deficit and control federal spending. But as the partisan gap expanded, so did the federal debt.

So much for Darden's "trial and error."

