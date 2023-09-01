FREDERICKSBURG — On Sunday mornings, Bobby Orrock, poised to become the most senior member of the Virginia legislature, doesn’t talk politics, but he does talk — about gospel music. For four hours, starting before dawn, Orrock is on the radio, playing old-timey tunes and new ones for listeners perhaps thinking more about God than the General Assembly.

“There’s a familial relationship that’s developed between me and my listeners,” said Orrock, a Republican and retired agriculture teacher from rural Caroline County, south of Fredericksburg, who was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1989. “I’m there with them while they’re drinking their coffee, getting ready to go to church.”

With the bitter, multimillion-dollar campaign for control of the legislature commencing in earnest this Labor Day weekend, that Orrock will briefly put it aside, getting up in the wee hours to provide a musical interlude that — while it irrefutably elevates his name — is a calming respite from the rough and tumble of politics.

“Orrock has that longer tenure and a biography that is less all-politics than a lot of people,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a politics professor at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, where a closely watched House contest and another for Senate could decide control of both chambers. “It’s who he is. And it’s an asset.”

Orrock, 67, has been a part-time announcer on WFLS-FM for 35 years — longer than he’s been a lawmaker, though he’ll surpass that if reelected in November over Democrat Mark Lux, a special education teacher, to an 18th two-year term, pushing his run at the state Capitol to 36 years. Orrock’s gospel music show has been on the air for 22 years.

Orrock, who would lead the House and Virginia Senate in seniority, is required by the station that he make no mention during the broadcast of his elective post, politics or policy. There have been campaign seasons in which his show went dark for the duration. During another election cycle, Orrock was instructed not to mention his name.

Still, in a deep-red district rattled by the culture wars and encroaching suburbs, Orrock has become a fixture as a voice in Richmond and a voice on the radio. One role clearly complements the other, affixing to Orrock a friend-and-neighbor image that keeps people voting for him and listening to him.

“He’s an institution with that program,” said former House Speaker Bill Howell, a fellow Republican from Stafford County, just north of Orrock’s district, who usually catches the last half-hour of the show while driving to church with his wife, Cessie.

“It’s a nice advantage in politics — being a radio personality,” said Del. Don Scott of Portsmouth, the House Democratic minority leader. Noting Orrock’s approachable style that — at the legislature — can make for agreeable encounters on disagreeable issues, Scott said, “It’s part of the brand. I’m sure he doesn’t talk about reproductive health care.”

Indeed, the radio gig — whether he’s playing Elvis’ cover of “Peace in the Valley” and Alabama’s version of “The Old Rugged Cross” or taking a request from the president of a local NAACP chapter for Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” — may help Orrock separate somewhat from the often-belligerent MAGA-ism of a Trump-dominated Republican Party.

But in showcasing gospel music, much of it performed by white artists, Orrock, who dashes after his 10 a.m. signoff to services at the 252-year-old Bethany Baptist Church in nearby Woodford, telegraphs to an audience he describes as predominately right of center that he shares their values.

“What you see is what you get,” said Orrock, a conservative known for sometimes breaking with GOP orthodoxy, having sided with Democratic governors Mark Warner and Ralph Northam on, respectively, a $1.4 billion tax increase in 2004 for schools, police and human services and expanding Medicaid in 2018 to provide health care for 400,000 Virginians.

This year, Orrock — chairman of the House committee that oversees health and welfare services — joined with one of the chamber’s senior Democrats, Del. Vivian Watts of Fairfax, to win strengthened standards for nursing homes and senior residents.

Not that Orrock ignored the hot-button issues that arouse the GOP base, including books that public schoolchildren should — or shouldn’t — read. In Spotsylvania County, next door to Orrock’s home base in Caroline, officials ordered the removal of 14 titles, among them works by a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, because of sexual content.

However, Orrock’s legislation that would create standards for determining which books, films and videos should be available in school libraries was shelved, so to speak, dying in committee.

There’s a long history of Virginia pols speaking to the masses through the media — beyond paid advertising.

The Byrds of Winchester, whose conservative segregationist organization ruled the state for more than a half-century, published two daily newspapers. Ditto the Glass family of Lynchburg, whose most prominent member, Carter Glass, led the push in the early 1900s to strip Black Virginians of the vote through the poll tax and literacy tests.

Howard Carwile, a colorful, populist Richmond city councilor and, briefly, delegate, was a fixture on the radio in the 1960s and 1970s. A state senator from the city, Doug Wilder — later the nation’s first elective Black governor — regularly appeared on city radio stations. Wilder still occasionally fills in as a talk-show host.

Chris Hurst, a Roanoke television reporter whose fiancee was fatally shot on-air, was elected to the House in 2017, vowing to press for firearms controls. Hurst, a Democrat, was defeated for his Blacksburg-area seat in 2021, a casualty of the huge rural vote that lifted Republican Glenn Youngkin to the governorship.

Lux, the Caroline Democrat opposing Orrock, concedes that the incumbent — in part because of his profile as a disc jockey — has amassed a reservoir of good will. “The problem is not his personality, but his policies,” said Lux, a former U.S. Army Airborne officer and a reservist in Israel’s military during the 12 years he lived there.

That said, the district’s disposition and demographics appear to indicate that for Orrock’s listeners each Sunday — and for Orrock this November — the hits will keep on coming.