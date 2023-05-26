Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three years into the racial reckoning triggered by the death of George Floyd, a Black man handcuffed and suffocated by a white police officer, the landscape — particularly in Virginia and elsewhere in the South — is being scrubbed clean of emblems of white supremacy of which that caught-on-video moment in Minneapolis became a modern monument.

Less obvious symbols — ancient, distinctly Southern and almost entirely white in their provenance — endure, with one now shared by a nation likely largely unaware of its complicated origin: Memorial Day, when Americans pay tribute to military men and women killed defending the United States at home and abroad.

Memorial Day, for the most part, began as a commemoration by Southerners of husbands, fathers and sons who perished in the 19th-century Confederate revolt to preserve Black slavery. The observance sprang from a women's movement — made up of what were known as "ladies' memorial associations" — that would impress the Union victors of the Civil War, spurring them to formally honor the Northern dead.

These volunteer associations, drawing many of their members from the upper and middle classes, would — whether repatriating remains to grieving families, creating Confederate cemeteries or organizing flower-bedecked tributes, most of which the Union refused to provide its former enemies — help reinvent the South's crushing defeat as a noble crusade to preserve a way of life.

At its core, of course, was the enforced separation of the races, revived barely 30 years after the Civil War, through Jim Crow laws that stripped many Black Southerners of their voting rights and consigned them to the lower rungs of the economy.

Into the early 20th century, the associations — ultimately overtaken by the better-known United Daughters of the Confederacy, whose Richmond headquarters was damaged by protesters during post-George Floyd unrest in 2020 — "worked tireless to promote a positive memory of the Confederacy and to cultivate white Southern solidarity," writes Caroline E. Janney, a University of Virginia historian, in her 2008 book, "Burying the Dead but Not the Past: Ladies Memorial Associations & the Lost Cause."

The associations, however, became political instruments in the post-Civil War push by the Southern white patriarchy to restore its traditional authority.

Southern men, says Janney, "could claim that these 'Ladies' were disinterested in politics, but women had literally provided a platform from which ex-Confederate men could lament their defeat. This fact was not lost on the Republicans and Union occupying forces and did little to persuade them that these displays had no political content." As a result, she observes, "Even in the 'tender' hands of Southern women, Memorial Days and cemetery dedications smacked of unrepentant rebellion."

Often overlooked is the racial dimension of these tributes to the Civil War fallen; that many were proposed and perpetuated by whites.

An early observance, at Blandford Cemetery in 1867 in Petersburg, site of the bloody, 292-day siege that presaged the collapse of the Confederacy in 1865, is seen by some historians as the impetus for a national holiday, which wasn't officially established until 1971 by an act of Congress — five years after a declaration by President Lyndon Johnson, a Southerner and father-in-law of a Virginia governor and U.S. senator, Charles Robb, recognizing Waterloo, New York, as the birthplace in 1866 of Memorial Day.

Lawyer-historian John Peters — in "Blandford Cemetery, Death and Life in Petersburg, Virginia" — reports that Mary Logan, wife of Gen. John A. Logan, leader of the Grand Army of the Republic, the Union veterans organization, visited Blandford some months after the observance and was moved by the floral arrangements that continued to adorn Confederate graves. The general, taken by her account, directed that local chapters of the Grand Army of the Republic be similarly attentive of Union graves.

But like the mists of war, history can confuse and conceal, lending nuanced complexity to the story of Memorial Day — initially known as Decoration Day — and now a holiday that seems less about war and remembrance and more about the start of the summer travel season and sales by online and bricks-and-mortar retailers.

Organized tributes in the South and North to Civil War dead were reported even before the fighting stopped, with flowers cast on soldiers' graves. In Charleston, South Carolina, not a month after Lee's surrender at Appomattox, thousands of people — many of them Black — honored with a parade Union casualties who would be exhumed from a mass grave and reburied in individual plots.

Virginia incrementally and, often, reluctantly, surrendered the insignia of its Southern character — including, in Richmond and other cities, statutes of Confederate military and government leaders. This represents a bow to growth, accelerating suburbanization, nationalized state and local politics, and a population more than half which is non-native.

A state holiday honoring Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson — it was briefly paired with one for the civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. — was eliminated in 2020, replaced with Election Day. Three years earlier, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a New York-born Democrat, signed into law legislation by a Black delegate, Delores McQuinn of Richmond, creating charitable trusts to pay for upkeep at often-neglected Black cemeteries. The state had previously helped care for Confederate cemeteries, many created by the ladies' memorial associations.

Time, too, has obscured the Southern roots of Memorial Day and the paradox that a holiday that is supposed to be about national unity was born of regional revolt.

"Ritual mourning of war dead is so universal that I doubt whether the Confederate connection could 'taint' Memorial Day for modern Americans or make people reluctant to observe it," says John Coski, a historian retired from the American Civil War Museum in Richmond and an expert in Confederate iconography. "I think most people understand the universal need to honor war dead and to make sense of and find meaning in their sacrifice."