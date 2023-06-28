Live by the primary, die by the primary.

Two high-profile, highly controversial incumbent state senators — Democrat Joe Morrissey, the purported masher, and Republican Amanda Chase, the pistol-packing MAGA-lyte — rose and fell in June primaries that, given the lopsided partisan proclivities of their Richmond-area districts, reduced the November election to a mere formality.

Both got to the Senate by defeating incumbents they depicted as out of touch. Morrissey, in toppling Rosalyn Dance in 2019, said no problem was too small, even — as he told VPM's Ben Paviour — taking action concerning a dog that continually did its business on a voter's lawn. Chase, who is contesting her loss last week, defeated Steve Martin in 2015 by doing something he rarely seemed to do: smile.

Having rid their respective parties of Morrissey and Chase, Lashrecse Aird and Glen Sturtevant, in effect, became senators-elect, lifted in default Democratic and Republican districts on turnouts between 13% and 15%. That means just over one in 10 people — about 22,000 voters — decided the elections in districts with populations of about 213,000.

It is a back-to-the-future moment for Virginia.

For the first 70 years of the 20th century, when this was a one-party state — Democratic, in the white, conservative, segregationist sense of the label — the primary was tantamount to election. Two-party competition, which began with the election in 1969 of a Republican governor — the first in 90 years — laid waste to that, eliminating a rite of spring that was avidly followed by the small, strictly managed electorate that dominated it.

As a predecessor and personal hero, Jim Latimer, wrote in The Richmond Times-Dispatch on April 28, 1974, in the wistful, bemused tone that was his hallmark, "Each spring about this time, it seems, the question sprouts again: What happened to the Democratic primary?"

In the 1970s and 1980s — first, Republicans; then, Democrats — began choosing their nominees in members-only caucuses and conventions. They were, leaders of both parties believed, easier to control, allowing a handful of people to minimize, if not eliminate, the influence of the supposed riffraff, who in the Democratic Party were nationally oriented liberals, and in the Republican Party were far-right extremists. If you will: deplorables of the day.

These were the voters — they are now called progressives — who gave Democrats a half-century ago a peppery, populist gubernatorial nominee, Henry Howell, who ran on notions that terrified a then-center-right electorate, including bringing to heel the corpocracy — most notably the banks, utilities, communications companies and big, union-hostile manufacturers, many of which have been obliterated by globalization.

But Republicans — in particular, establishment types, who thought they had perfected the caucus-and-convention scheme — would be out-maneuvered by those they had plotted to shut out: one-issue activists preoccupied with banning abortion, getting religion back in schools, stigmatizing LGBTQ people and making it easier for Virginians to arm themselves to the teeth.

These were the voters — they are now called Trumpsters — who gave Republicans in 2013 an unapologetic, ideological gubernatorial nominee, Ken Cuccinelli, who ran on notions that terrified an increasingly center-left electorate that overlooked some of the more moderate views he espoused, including aiding new immigrants, and that he apparently abandoned as a Trump-appointed deputy secretary of homeland security. (Cuccinelli is backing Ron DeSantis, not Trump, in 2024.)

Both parties have drifted back to primaries, if only in the faint hope they produce nominees with broader appeal. This year, with the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate up for grabs, that success (or lack thereof) will be tested in a handful of legislative districts that recent presidential and gubernatorial results suggest are swingy — seven in the House, now controlled by Republicans; four in the Senate, which currently has a Democratic majority.

Legislation advanced at different times by both parties and that became law in 2021, with a Democrat, Del. Dan Helmer of Fairfax, as chief sponsor, seeks to establish a government-run primary as the preferred nominating process of Democrats and Republicans.

The law envisions a primary as an exercise in public accommodation: that encouraging the fullest participation requires, for instance, supplying military, student and disabled voters with overseas and absentee ballots. There are 45 days of early voting, too, though Republicans want that cut it to 14 days.

But there are partisan realities to the push for primaries because redistricting, even by the seven supposedly apolitical state Supreme Court justices who drew Virginia's legislative and congressional boundaries, still potentially diminishes voter choice. If a seat is weighted to one party or the other, if only by its electoral history, a voter best cast a ballot in the primary, lest he or she has no say in who speaks for them in Richmond and Washington.

That Virginia does not require voters to register by party can, in theory, spur Democrats to vote in a Republican primary and Republicans to vote in a Democratic primary. Some activists say this potentially makes for mischief, citing unsubstantiated claims that Republican crossover voting in the 1977 Democratic primary was a ploy to ensure Henry Howell's nomination, as he was viewed as easier prey for the GOP candidate — and ultimate winner — John Dalton.

But these days, nationalized politics — fueled by social media, cable news and a population dominated by non-natives whose voting habits were formed in more partisan settings — seems to have discouraged in primaries other-party participation.

Just ask Joe Morrissey, who trumpeted in the countdown hours to his lopsided loss the endorsement of a retired Republican legislator, Riley Ingram of Hopewell, who left the House as chairman of the influential House local government committee. The seven precincts in that industrial city delivered Morrissey's third-best performance of the eight localities in the Henrico County-anchored district: about 37%.

But that a Republican was on Morrissey's side — despite the senator's salacious private life that he has a habit of making public — only seemed to contribute to Democrats' determination to get rid of him. District-wide, Morrissey pulled less than 30%.

Live by the primary, die by the primary — buried by the primary.

