It was a big week for Gov. Glenn Youngkin. It could have been bigger.

Youngkin did two important things that deserved more attention than they got. They were overshadowed by two things that got more attention than they deserved.

But that may have been the plan all along.

If you didn't notice, Youngkin signed legislation creating a new agency to oversee worker development and he ordered college-degree requirements dropped for most state jobs. They're not the first steps the Republican has taken to promote hiring in this tight job market.

Youngkin approved in March a measure that opens Virginia to craft and trades people licensed in other states. Plumbers, electricians, barbers and makeup artists are among more than 80 occupations covered by the initiative.

These are significant steps toward filling an estimated 300,000 vacant jobs in Virginia, the economy of which Youngkin has described as "in the ditch" — despite a 3.1% jobless rate, which experts would suggest signifies full employment, and a still-strong cash stream to the state treasury.

The only thing in the ditch these days is Youngkin's presumed push for a new job: the presidency.

That may explain the mixed messages out of the governor's office.

Youngkin's major splash — one that got the attention of the national political media, especially his Fox News fan club — was his announcement that he is ordering 100 Virginia National Guard troops and 21 support staff to Texas at a cost of $3.1 million a month for a minimum of 30 days, beginning in July, to supplement security at the border with Mexico.

Texas' Republican governor, Greg Abbott, issued an all-points plea to other GOP-led states to send reinforcements to the southern border, anticipating a surge of illegal immigrants with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The only surge that occurred was Youngkin's — for headlines.

Youngkin spun the Virginia mobilization as way to do what he says the Biden administration isn't doing: curbing the flow, through Mexico and into the United States, of fentanyl manufactured in China that law enforcement and health officials blame for a growing number of overdose deaths.

Also dispatching troops to Texas is Florida, whose governor, Ron DeSantis, is seeking the Republican presidential nomination, occupying a lane that could have been Youngkin's had he stopped with the cute word games that now suggest he might run if the GOP restores total control of the legislature in November — a win for which he would take credit.

In playing commander-in-chief — the Virginia Constitution, by the way, recognizes the governor as such — Youngkin parlayed nearly six minutes of face time on Fox, taking questions from Kaleigh McEnany, the former Trump spokeswoman, the way he prefers them: soft, nonthreatening and uncritical.

The Youngkin presidential narrative, which alternates between will-he or won't-he, toggled to maybe when his political action committee, the ATM financing his drive for a Republican take-back of the General Assembly, reported a second $1 million contribution — this time, from a deep-pocketed school-reform advocate in Texas.

That the donation was made through a brand-new limited-liability corporation in Delaware, the nation's Switzerland as a state with a history of financial secrecy, was just the evidence Democrats needed to depict Youngkin as playing fast and loose with campaign-finance laws by taking big bucks from an individual whose identity could be hidden behind the LLC.

These are not the issues that Republican legislative candidates want to talk about. Running for seats in the House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate from Amelia or New Kent has nothing to do with Youngkin's standing in Iowa or New Hampshire.

However, the Youngkin-as-national-candidate theme has taken on a life of its own, fueled by his stubborn un-subtlety.

So even when Youngkin is using the bully pulpit of the governorship to talk about ideas and issues specific to Virginia, such as workforce development and job requirements, it's a matter of time — in the digital era, sometimes seconds — before whatever he utters is viewed as a prospective presidential pronouncement.

That's OK with the high-dollar strategists, some of whom are now working for DeSantis but gravitated to Youngkin in 2021 knowing that the checks wouldn't bounce — because the multimillionaire investment executive would be largely self-financing his political activities.

But this also means that Youngkin, whose penchant for name-embroidered vests has been adopted by DeSantis, does what reporters try to avoid: He buries the lede, needlessly concealing a subject's importance, its substantive essence with unnecessary distractions.

Accomplishing what some of Youngkin's predecessors, Democratic and Republican, only talked about — creating an agency to coordinate the funding, training programs and hiring that support industrial recruiting and expansion — is a huge breakthrough, one that required accommodating rival constituencies, including labor and management.

(A disclosure: My son worked for the four years of the Northam administration in the secretary of labor's office, which oversees the new agency.)

The agency still requires state dollars and it won't be fully operational without them. That comes down to a matter in which Youngkin hasn't a say at this time: the long-stalled House-Senate talks over a two-year, $177 billion state budget. The more negotiators tarry, the less time Youngkin has to make sure new agency is properly financed.

As for eliminating degree requirements for nearly 90% of state jobs, Youngkin — following the lead of seven states — is acknowledging different ways for people to enter, stay and grow in the economy. Rather than a college diploma — and spending a career erasing the giant debt that can accompany it — an apprenticeship might be a ticket to state employment.

And state government, facing a swelling wave of retirements, needs to freshen its workforce and begin rebuilding the institutional knowledge that will keep the bureaucracy running, whether Youngkin's here — or not.