A woman — a Republican — is Virginia's lieutenant governor and is only the second woman elected statewide since the gender barrier fell here nearly 38 years ago with the victory of a Democrat for attorney general.

Women from both parties have been representing the state in Congress since 1993.

A woman has served as Speaker of the House of Delegates, where women make up the majority of the chamber's Democratic minority. Two women — they were Democrats — were first elected to the House in 1923. The clubbier Senate of Virginia was finally opened to women in 1979 with the election of a Republican.

More than half the Democrats running for the General Assembly this year are women. For Republicans, just over one in 10 legislative candidates are women.

Some female politicians — because of hard work, events and a bit of luck — are moving ahead faster than others. That, combined with the quirks of Virginia's political calendar — that there are elections every year, creating options perhaps unforeseen in the preceding cycle — could soon propel a couple of women into the history books.

Never mind, they're already there.

Among Democrats, handicapping women candidates — particularly Jennifer McClellan and Abigail Spanberger — is more than a parlor game. Both are in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving blue-ish districts anchored in Richmond and Northern Virginia, respectively.

McClellan, a former delegate and state senator and the first Black woman elected to Congress from Virginia, ran for governor in 2021, losing the Democratic nomination in a crowded field to Terry McAuliffe, a former governor who would be narrowly defeated for a second nonconsecutive term by Republican Glenn Youngkin.

It was on Youngkin's coattails that Winsome Earle-Sears was elected lieutenant governor. She is the first Black woman to win that part-time office, which can be a springboard to the governorship.

Spanberger is considering running for governor in 2025. A former postal service investigator and CIA operative, Spanberger has been elected to Congress, starting in the anti-Trump wave of 2018, from two competitive districts with vast swaths of Republican voters.

Spanberger works to assuage them with her emphasis on farm issues — she is the only Virginian on the agriculture committee — and a streak of independence manifested by, among other things, her refusal to support Nancy Pelosi, the perceived apotheosis of left-of-reason Left Coast Democrats, for House Speaker.

McClellan and Spanberger are beneficiaries of considerable buzz because both are considered fresh faces. McClellan was elected to Congress in 2023, and Spanberger was reelected in 2022, following the Virginia Democratic Party's humiliation in 2021: It was shut out for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, losing the House of Delegates, too.

McClellan and Spanberger's futures could intersect over the next decade, potentially creating a partnership for Virginia that could deliver for years. It's a question of timing.

Let's start with the 44-year-old Spanberger:

Should she run and win for governor in 2025 — it would mean defeating Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax, Del. David Reid of Loudoun and perhaps others in a Democratic primary and Republicans Earle-Sears or Attorney General Jason Miyares in the general election — Spanberger would complete her one-and-done term as the first woman in that office in 2030.

That's when U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a fellow Democrat seeking next year a third term that's expected to be a cakewalk, would be up for a fourth term. Kaine, his party's vice presidential nominee in 2016, would also be pushing 72, perhaps a good age for a guy who's been feeling the effects of long COVID-19 to return to his adoptive hometown of Richmond and give more time to his passions — hiking, camping and canoeing.

Spanberger, who would be approaching her 51st birthday, presumably — and this assumes a somewhat successful governorship — would have dibs on the Kaine Senate seat. Having been in Congress, she could say she knows Washington and, having been elected statewide, she could say she knows Virginia.

Next thing you know — and Republicans could, indeed, spoil the best-laid plans — Spanberger is the first woman from Virginia elected to the U.S. Senate. That breakthrough would come 38 years after Democrat Leslie Byrne, winning a newly drawn Northern Virginia House seat, became the first woman from Virginia elected to Congress.

Then there's McClellan, now 50:

Unless she jumped at the Kaine seat — the two are great political pals and usually look out for each other — McClellan might bide her time in the U.S. House until 2032. That's when the state's senior U.S. senator, Mark Warner — a Democrat anticipated to run for a fourth term in 2026, maybe against fellow rich-guy Youngkin, assuming he's not in national office — would be eligible for a fifth, should he win his next contest.

Warner, now in Senate leadership as intelligence committee chairman, would also be about 77 and would have spent three decades in elective office, starting in 2002, when he became governor.

Were McClellan — victorious this year in a special election to succeed the late fellow Democrat Donald McEachin — to stand for the Warner Senate seat, she would do so at age 59 and as a nearly five-term member of the House, representing a diverse, heavily suburban district that's shown great enthusiasm for her as a primary and general election candidate.

The Warner seat would also be decided in a presidential year, when turnout peaks and could be deep blue — a consequence of Virginia's continuing suburbanization and demographic diversity. Though slowing population growth and the speed with which political tastes can change — consider the aftershocks of Watergate in the 1970s and Trump in the 2000s — mean a Democratic hold could be less of a certainty.

But assume a McClellan victory, hastened, too, by the call of history. Another first: a woman of color elected to the Senate from a Southern state long content to send white males to Washington and with a well-documented record of hostility toward women and people of color.

Virginia wouldn't be the first state with two women in the Senate. Eight states have been represented in that body by two women simultaneously, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. The first was California. The others are Arizona, Kansas, Maine, New Hampshire, Nevada, Washington and Minnesota.

But don't tell Minnesotans they wouldn't have pulled off that distinction without Virginia, whose earliest boundaries by royal decree in 1609 reached west to the Mississippi River and north toward the Great Lakes, embracing part of what is now Minnesota.