The strongest evidence that Donald Trump's federal indictment is already shaping Virginia's legislative elections: Politicians with the most to lose don't want to talk about it.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose bromance with the former president has soured as Youngkin's presumed national ambitions have soared, took to Twitter Friday morning, offering a meek, one-and-done backhanded defense of Trump, who remains deeply unpopular in Virginia, having twice lost the state. Youngkin didn't even mention 45 by name.

With his approval rating in a just-out poll the lowest since taking office 17 months ago — a sign Youngkin could hurt rather than help Republican candidates for the General Assembly — the governor suggested that the indictment of Trump for allegedly mishandling top-secret national security documents is politically motivated.

"These charges are unprecedented and it's a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted and others are not," said Youngkin, likening the case against Trump to criticism of Virginia parents angry over supposed woke-ism in the state's public schools.

"Regardless of your party, this undermines faith in our judicial system at exactly the time when we should be working to restore that trust."

The governor's remarks paled in comparison with his full-throated, Twitter-borne defense of Trump in March, when a Manhattan grand jury indicted him for concealing ahead of the 2016 election supposed hush-money payments to an adult-film star who said that she had an affair with Trump.

"Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America," Youngkin said on the social-media platform at the time. "The left’s continued attempts to weaponize our judicial system erode people’s faith in the American justice system and it needs to stop."

What changed, beyond Trump's legal troubles ballooning and potentially inflating further? Though Trump is the double-digit favorite of Virginia Republicans for the 2024 nomination over Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, the GOP brand, in general, and Youngkin, in particular, are somewhat diminished.

The latest Roanoke College Poll shows more voters identifying as Democrats, which likely explains Youngkin's declining approval rating. It's 51%, down six points from 57% in February. In a blue-trending swing state such as Virginia, these shifts are a reminder that politicians in both parties face peril in straying too far from the center.

This may be why Youngkin, who's all but done for if Republicans fail to restore total control of the legislature, struck a timid note responding to the latest Trump indictment.

The governor, having been narrowly elected, faces a constant balancing act, bowing to the Republican Party's dominant MAGA crowd but doing so with disciplined understatement, lest he alienate GOP-leaning independents and anti-Trump Republicans who'd been drifting to the Democratic Party.

As Democrats see it, Youngkin can't keep this up — at least that's their hope. However, in the November elections for the General Assembly, Trump could figure prominently, if not decisively, in 13 toss-up districts — three in the state Senate, now held by Democrats, and 10 in the House of Delegates, currently controlled by the GOP.

"This is probably the first of several groups of indictments and the governor's cozying up to election deniers and refusal to condemn Trump is going to haunt the entire Virginia GOP," said Sen. Scott Surovell of Fairfax, a prospective Senate Democratic floor leader should his party retain the chamber.

Though this year's elections are irrefutably state-oriented, the Virginia electorate is increasingly nationally focused. This is because non-natives outnumber natives, magnifying the significance of party affiliation and marquee — usually national— personalities, Democratic and Republican.

It's no wonder, then, that many of the issues Youngkin and legislative candidates would prefer to discuss — say, state tax cuts, ensnared in bogged-down budget negotiations between the House and Senate — are overshadowed by hot topics driving cable news and social media. And Trump is among the hottest.

Even before his current legal calamity, Trump was a name not uttered by Republicans in Virginia's suburban battlegrounds.

Juan Pablo Segura, a wealthy info-tech guy running as a Republican for a state Senate seat anchored in Democratic-leaning Loudoun County, posted an introductory video on his website in which he does not mention the former president, the GOP or Youngkin, whose parents'-rights theme was drawn from school controversies in Loudoun.

Republicans need no reminder Trump was the key to their rapid collapse, beginning in 2017 with a second consecutive Democratic statewide sweep and followed by three years of losses. The most devastating came in 2019, when the GOP surrendered the House and Senate, triggering a wave of left-of-center legislation long thwarted by Republicans.

But what goes around comes around. And disappointment with Joe Biden would be central to the Youngkin-led Republican resurgence in 2021.

The bungled American withdrawal from Afghanistan — closely watched in defense-rich Virginia — as well as continuing anxiety over COVID-19 disruptions of the economy and education energized GOP voters and dispirited Democrats. Republicans not only won all three statewide offices, they regained the House.

But holding the House and snagging the Senate, paradoxically, depend on a level of public obeisance to Trump that Youngkin attempts to avoid.

In Republican primaries in rural Southwest Virginia and suburbs south of Richmond, Del. Wren Williams of Patrick and Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield boast their MAGA credentials, confident that's what their voters want to hear — more so now that Trump is under federal indictment.

"Biden and his bureaucratic friends in Washington want to silence their political opponents before next year's election since they cannot sell their Marxist principles to the American people," said Williams.

Chase, the self-styled "Trump in heels," said that in the run-up to the June 20 primary, she prefers to emphasize constituent services and issues unique to her district because voters are tired of the controversies synonymous with Trump.

"It's background noise for most people," said Chase.

But it's the kind that gets her people to the polls.