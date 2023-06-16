At opposite ends of Interstate 64, which snakes from coastal Virginia to its mountainous spine, and in the pork-and-peanut belt in between, several legislative primaries - Democratic and Republican - are as subtle as a punch in the nose.

That was practically the real deal in an incumbent-on-incumbent, Republican House contest between Wren Williams of Patrick County and Marie March of Floyd County in the Trump-centric rural western corner of the state, where she accused him of hitting her - with his shoulder. It appears she'll get the cold shoulder in next week's primary, out-MAGA-ed by Williams.

Among the roughly 40 primaries Tuesday for freshly redrawn seats in the General Assembly, four - three for the Virginia Senate, one for the House of Delegates - are proof positive that political rivalries often are deeply personal, and that they are exaggerated by such combustible ingredients as big money from the biggest interests and messaging that attacks more than informs.

All four of these primaries are illustrative of the disruptive effects of redistricting, the once-every-10-years exercise in legislative map-making. New lines for the House and Senate - set by the Virginia Supreme Court after a bipartisan panel created to depoliticize redistricting deadlocked because of politics - threatened to end some legislative careers. They also created opportunities, all of which became high stakes because of the high-profile personalities pursuing them.

Wrapping up this two-part look-see at primaries that are a reminder pugilism is another word for politics:

HAMPTON ROADS and SOUTHSIDE

Louise Lucas of Portsmouth and Lionell Spruill of Chesapeake - senior Black Democratic senators with unmistakable styles similarly liberal voting records and a street-level pol's penchant for wheeling and dealing - used to be in adjacent districts, ensuring each a power base from which for decades they lorded, largely unchallenged, over their respective cities. Redistricting put an end to that by putting both in the same district.

Other top Democrats - including Senate caucus chair Mamie Locke of Hampton, Lucas' desk mate - attempted to broker a deal to improve the likelihood, though not guarantee, that both would be returned to Richmond. It required that Lucas or Spruill move - an idea neither liked. The new seat includes substantial chunks of Portsmouth and Chesapeake, though the latter is, albeit slightly, the district's anchor.

As far as Spruill was concerned, that gave him dibs for the seat - and an irrefutable geographic advantage in a match-up with Lucas. Plus, his wink-and-nod relationship with Chesapeake's Republicans could generate from an unlikely source extra hometown votes that might make the difference in a close race. Though crossover voting is less common in these sharply partisan times.

In what may also pass for an attempt at cross-party appeal, Lucas is playing a gender card, emphasizing her uncompromising support of abortion rights, an issue that may move suburban women - Democrats and Republicans - in the heavily urban district. Lucas also is unsparing in her references to - and criticism of - Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who, she reminds Democrats, is far more conservative than he lets on.

Spruill and Lucas, who've raised about $900,000 and $1 million, respectively, are heavily advertising on television, where they come across as characters and caricatures. Spruill makes light of Lucas' taste in motor vehicles, noting that she drives a giant, gas-guzzling Hummer - not exactly the ride of an everyman or -woman. To underscore her record as a fighter - largely against Youngkin policies - Lucas appears in one of her commercials wearing boxing gloves.

Sports figure prominently in a Republican Senate primary between Del. Emily Brewer of Isle of Wight and Hermie Sadler of Emporia, a retired NASCAR driver, in a new open seat that - because it's been friendly to Democratic statewide candidates and takes in part of Portsmouth - was seen as an option for Lucas. Democrats, at this point, have a consensus nominee in Del. Clinton Jenkins of Suffolk.

The Brewer-Sadler campaign, in a district that parallels the heavily rural Virginia-North Carolina line, has been acrimonious from the start, in part, because of a dispute over how and when Republicans would pick their candidate and who was empowered to make that decision. Initially, a members-only convention was anticipated but the intra-party quarrel over nomination arcana led to a court fight in which an open-to-all primary was ordered.

Brewer is Youngkin's pick for the nomination, affixing prestige and financial and technical support to her candidacy. Sadler, though, is outspending Brewer. His campaign is often viewed as less about him and more about his signature interest: making fully available to the public disputed electronic gambling machines that can be found in such places as his family's convenience stores and truck stops.

WESTERN VIRGINIA

The Democratic Senate primary between incumbent Creigh Deeds, and Del. Sally Hudson is kinda, sorta a town-gown affair, even though both live in Charlottesville, home of the University of Virginia.

Deeds, previously a member of the House and a senator for more than 20 years, moved to very blue Charlottesville from very red Bath County, anticipating that the new Senate district - while still stretching into the western countryside - would be largely rooted in the Democratic city and neighboring Albemarle County.

The lawyer-legislator was one of the last Democrats representing territory west of the Blue Ridge and his record reflected rural sensibilities. For example, he was a strong advocate of gun rights, though after a personal tragedy - the 2013 death by suicide of his troubled son - Deeds pivoted, embracing firearms controls as well as pressing for strengthened mental health services.

Deeds' image is that of a workmanlike lawmaker - one who, should he be re-elected and given the flood of departures, could become chairman of the powerful Senate budget committee.

Hudson, an economist and professor at UVA, is of the new breed - an unapologetic progressive elected in 2019, when Democrats achieved the trifecta: Holding the governorship, they snatched the House and Senate. It made for a wave of left-leaning initiatives: abortion protections, gun restrictions and, an issue with which Hudson is synonymous - fuller state oversight of electric monopolies.

She barely conceals her contempt for muscular Dominion Energy and other utilities, faulting them for corrupting the state's politics. It is a point she makes time and again, thanks to multiple five-figure donations from another monopoly, of sorts - green donors Michael Bills and his wife, Sonjia Smith.