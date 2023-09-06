A grinning, popular Virginia governor with a jock past presses a well-financed, team- and themed- approach to legislative midterm elections that could generate fresh momentum for a Republican administration synonymous with partisan rancor.

Former Rice University forward Glenn Youngkin in 2023?

Nope.

Former University of Virginia quarterback George Allen in 1995.

"The issues, too, are almost a re-litigation of the issues we ran on," Allen said the other day by telephone. Among them: law and order, accountability in public education, ensuring parents a say in what's taught in the classroom, tax cuts and restrictions on abortion.

"They're all running as a team," Allen said of Republican legislative candidates. "They're all running on a similar theme."

Contests 28 years ago to decide control of the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate have a ring of familiarity — and similarity — to those playing out now. An important shared characteristic: a Republican governor and his political apparatus heavily shape, if not control, what the party's General Assembly candidates say and do.

Not that Democratic governors, in approaching their midterm elections, weren't meddling and micromanaging what are essentially local campaigns. It's that Republican governors, particularly over the past three decades as state politics have become more national in tone, have been coldly deliberate about it.

Allen would — as Youngkin has — set up a campaign high command that directly linked Richmond to the grassroots through a network of trusted operatives.

The usual suspects, if you will. Coincidentally, one of the campaign consultancies at the center of the Allen push — Creative Direct, then, as now, known for its aggressive tactics — figures prominently in the Youngkin effort, though it is under different ownership.

Some of Allen's closest allies have paid, or advisory roles in the Youngkin drive to restore full Republican control of a General Assembly split for the past two years with a slender GOP majority in the House and narrow Democratic advantage in the Senate.

Kay Coles James, human services secretary in the Allen administration and Youngkin's dispenser of political jobs and low-numbered license plates as secretary of the commonwealth, is a consultant to the Youngkin political action committee, Spirit of Virginia, which is sloshing in $6.2 million in cash. And more is on the way. On Wednesday, the PAC reported raising an additional $3.3 million in August alone.

Betsy Beamer, a longtime member of the Allen privy council and his secretary of the commonwealth, is on the advisory board of a just-launched polling outfit, Founders Insight, that apparently aims — for purposes of molding press coverage and social media chatter — to put in the best light issues often perilous for Republicans.

In its opening offering the other day, Founders Insight acknowledged the potency of abortion rights but said, at 15%, it's a distant second to inflation, at 24%, as a driver of likely voters.

And because imitation is often the highest form of flattery, Youngkin and his PAC have embraced as the governor's motto for the midterms a rhetorical flourish often used by Allen way back when: "Promises made, promises kept."

There are crucial differences between Allen's unified approach and Youngkin's. And while Virginia's political landscape has changed dramatically since Allen's 1994-98 governorship — the state is more suburban, more diverse, with more come-here's than from-here's — the Allen midterms may have significant implications for Youngkin.

Both Republicans ended Democratic statewide win streaks — Allen, after three; Youngkin, after two. Allen won in a landslide that a Democratic lieutenant governor, Don Beyer, managed to survive. Youngkin was barely elected but brought along a lieutenant governor and attorney general and flipped the House.

Because of his double-digit win, Allen came to the governorship with a huge reservoir of political capital. That, paired with a significant centrist-Democratic presence in the still-blue General Assembly, allowed Allen to forge what he called a "philosophical majority" to win restrictions on welfare, an easing of the rules for carrying a concealed handgun, and — in a program that endures to this day — parole abolition.

Youngkin has faced a General Assembly that is shrilly partisan, forcing him to make do with less on such defining issues as tax breaks. Some $4 billion in tax cuts in his first year seemed more than enough for Democrats and Republicans. In Youngkin's second year, the GOP bowed to the Democrats' scheme of modest one-time rebates.

That is giving Youngkin a talking point for the legislative campaign: A Republican-ruled General Assembly, in league with a Republican governor, will have a free hand to deliver permanent tax cuts for individuals and businesses — an idea Allen advanced in 1995 and which failed to swing both chambers to the GOP.

This speaks to the legislative midterm election as a referendum on the governor. Allen's personal popularity was in the mid-50th percentile; Youngkin's, the lower-50th percentile. Only so much good will for a governor is transferable to a governor's picks for other offices, especially those decided at the local or regional level.

Youngkin should know this by now, having gone all in on three congressional contests last year and seeing his candidate win in only one. It proved a Pyrrhic victory because the state Senate seat that the Republican congressional victor vacated fell to a Democrat, emboldening blue resistance to Youngkin.

Allen's standing helped somewhat in races for the Senate, which was split 20-20 after the election, with the tie-breaking vote that of Democratic LG Beyer. The even division, however, forced a fuller GOP presence on Senate committees. The House held for Democrats.

It seemed voters preferred divided government as a check on the excesses of both parties — a possibility even Republicans such as former Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling are floating this cycle. It's an outcome that could dash chances of a late splash by Youngkin for president and accelerate his descent into lame duck-dom.

Allen, who is predicting a Republican hold of the House and a possible one-seat GOP edge in the Senate, was buoyed in the back end of his term by a strengthening economy that set up the 1997 gubernatorial election as the ultimate referendum on his four years as at the state Capitol.

His attorney general, Jim Gilmore, easily defeated Beyer for the governorship in the first statewide Republican sweep in more than a century. It would also hasten a full GOP takeover of the legislature, making for the trifecta for which Youngkin is spending millions of dollars on a data-driven campaign that Allen excitedly says dwarfs his from the 1995 midterms.