Virginia is for lovers - of abortion rights.

A just-out report by the Guttmacher Institute, which studies and promotes reproductive freedom, indicates that Virginia — among the Southern states — is an oasis of abortion rights to which growing numbers of women from surrounding states hostile to abortion are fleeing to legally and safely terminate pregnancies.

The findings come in the approaching finale of the fight for control of the Virginia legislature - a fight largely playing out in suburban swing districts where Democrats represent themselves as unapologetic advocates of abortion rights and where Republicans try to change the subject.

Case in point: The Schuyler VanValkenburg-Siobhan Dunnavant battle for a blue-leaning Virginia Senate seat in Henrico County, just outside Richmond. VanValkenburg, a Democratic delegate, vows to protect the status quo. Dunnavant, the Republican incumbent, casts a 15-week ban as anything but because of such exceptions as saving a woman's life.

Their dueling advertising on local television comes down to this:

VanValkenburg, enlisting a woman and health care professional as his on-camera advocate, says Dunnavant can't be trusted on abortion rights. Dunnavant, enlisting a woman and health care professional as her on-camera advocate, says VanValkenburg can't be trusted to tell the truth about Dunnavant's position on abortion.

So determined are Republicans to fuzz up the message on abortion rights that some of their most prominent operatives have started a polling firm that pumps out findings intended to affirm whatever their candidates are selling; in this instance, that inflation is the No. 1 concern of voters, with abortion second. Democrats play this numbers game, too.

The Guttmacher Institute is reporting a 60% jump in abortions in Virginia in the first six months of 2023, attributing it to increased traffic from other states. Among them are Virginia's neighbors, where - since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe last year - sharp limits and near-total bans are the rule: North Carolina, West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

"Many states that border or are in close proximity to states that banned abortion also saw an increase in monthly abortion counts ...," the study said. "Increases in these states are likely due in large part to out-of-state patients who had to travel for abortion care."

Virginia got an early taste of this in one of the reddest corners of the state. In the city of Bristol, which straddles the Virginia-Tennessee border, an abortion clinic on the Virginia side was threatened with shutdown by a proposed zoning ordinance. While that measure sputtered, nearby Washington County adopted such an ordinance.

The operators of the Bristol clinic say they've seen women from as far away as Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas.

Across the South, gun rights, property rights, parents' rights - none-too-subtle Republican code for neutering state and local government to prevent both from protecting the people from which they derive their authority - take precedence over a woman's right to bodily autonomy.

Because of his presumed national ambitions, Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to join this latest Southern revolt. He asks that Virginians in November deliver him full Republican control of a General Assembly that - because it's currently split between the two parties - is preserving the state's only-in-Dixie distinction for largely unrestricted abortion rights.

In Virginia, there are no limits on abortion in the first two trimesters of a pregnancy, or 26 weeks. A third-trimester abortion cannot be performed unless approved by three physicians who say it is necessary to prevent a woman's death or to ensure her physical and/or mental health.

Plumping for an abortion ban without using those words, Youngkin wants to prohibit abortion after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest, fetal deformity or to save the life of the woman. He has not ruled out tougher restrictions, having made that pledge in 2022 to an influential anti-abortion organization - when he thought others weren't listening.

In an invitation-only online session with the Family Foundation of Virginia, Youngkin - according to a report in The Washington Post – "characterized his proposed 15-week ban as the fallback and indicated that he would push for stricter limits if Republicans hold on to the House of Delegates and flip the state Senate."

The newspaper also quoted the governor as saying, "Any bill that comes to my desk I will sign happily and gleefully in order to protect life."

In this instance, "any bill" are the operative words and would likely be defined as whatever a Republican-dominated legislature sends Youngkin. Here's guessing the fatter the Republican majority, the more restrictive the bill. Might that be six weeks, as is the law in Florida?

Or with its governor, Ron DeSantis, flaming out for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, could Youngkin - a prospective last-minute candidate should his party take full command of Richmond and who's intentionally vague about where he'd draw the line on abortion - finesse a position different from those on which he and other Virginia Republicans have failed?

Since that digital huddle with conservatives, Youngkin has unsuccessfully urged consensus on abortion limits.

This year, a 15-week ban died in the Virginia Senate, where Democrats outnumber Republicans, 22-18. It failed in committee with two other bills: one restricting the procedure after 24 weeks, the other banning abortions except in cases of rape or if the woman's life is at risk.

The Guttmacher Institute report also touches on what's largely been whispered here: Whether Virginia - were it to rigidly limit abortion - follows the lead of other states in enacting or debating legislation prohibiting out-of-state travel to end a pregnancy. Idaho has some restrictions. Texas, Tennessee and Missouri have considered them.

The repetitive tone of the Virginia campaign - Democrats talking about abortion and school funding; Republicans talking about the economy and school accountability - suggests that both parties are anticipating a low-turnout election, possibly scrambled by voter confusion over newly drawn districts.

That means Virginia could see what's known as a "base election," one decided not by persuading voters to tilt one way or the other but by one party doing a better job of informing and energizing its core supporters.

So, yes, Virginia is for lovers - of abortion rights.

And haters, too.