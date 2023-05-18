For a guy who had never been in politics, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is beginning to master one of its requisite skills: being petty.

If that is what one should call it. Petty is in the eye of the beholder, after all.

Ask the loyalists denied the prized two- and three-digit license plates in 1990 by a fellow Democrat for whom being petty is a profession: Gov. Douglas Wilder, who had as chief of staff Jay Shropshire, a self-styled Secretary of Revenge.

Ask House Democrats whose road projects were dropped from a giant transportation initiative by Republican Gov. Jim Gilmore — literally scratched out by Speaker Vance Wilkins, R-Amherst, right before their eyes with a red pen — because they balked on backing the proposal.

Ask senior Republican delegates booted from the House appropriations, general laws and rules committees by GOP Speaker Bill Howell of Stafford as punishment for breaking ranks and delivering in 2004 a $1.4 billion tax increase for Gov. Mark Warner, lifting the Democrat into presidential orbit.

Ask lobbyists dressed down in person by Gov. Gerald Baliles — who, depending who you ask, kept a list on paper of slights to be avenged — because their industries supported the creation in the mid-1980s of a business-oriented legislative report card that, he predicted, would be used against Democrats.

Nowadays, the beholder is the Democratic lawmaker or two wincing from the steel of executive power: in particular, a gubernatorial veto. These Democrats contend their bills or those they supported were spiked by Republican Youngkin, not because he necessarily objected to these measures on policy grounds, but because their names were on or associated with them.

Last week, Youngkin vetoed Republican-authored legislation unanimously passed by the General Assembly that promotes burying electric power lines rather than stringing them from ugly above-ground towers. It was among five bills rejected by Youngkin, having been sent him by the General Assembly at its April session.

The bill was written by a delegate, Michael Webert, the No. 3 Republican as House majority whip, and a retiring senator, Jill Vogel. Both Webert and Vogel are from Fauquier County: the bucolic horse country where such giant towers are no more than carbuncles to the Piedmont Environmental Council, a green group financed by people with a lot of it.

In an accommodation of Sen. Scott Surovell, a Democrat, the proposal was tweaked to include a power line adjacent to a major road in his eastern Fairfax County district.

Youngkin opposed that feature, saying — and this qualifies as the nougat coating of a noxious sandwich — it would raise electric bills for homes and businesses.

Youngkin succeeded — presumably this was his intention — in raising the hackles of Surovell, who is no fan of the governor, has told him to his face and does not hesitate to remind voters why he disapproves of him. If Youngkin wanted to punish Surovell, he did so with the stroke of a pen.

Youngkin behaved similarly in 2022, vetoing nine of 10 bills by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, but signing the identical House — read: Republican — versions of six of them. The vetoes were among 25 in Youngkin’s first legislative session as governor. In killing the Ebbin bills, Youngkin apparently telegraphed his anger over the torpedoing by an Ebbin-led committee of controversial gubernatorial appointees.

These vetoes seem no more than hard-nosed politics, which is not without a personal dimension. Otherwise, it would not sting.

And hard-nosed politics should — for punishment to be inflicted, for retribution to be taken, for a lesson to be learned and for limits to be set. The peril for Youngkin is that displays of power, if seen as gratuitous, can disrupt his relationships with legislators, many of whom he barely knows, and sully his image as the nice guy next door.

Still, Youngkin deserves a soupcon of credit for growing into a job like no other he has had; that, in the 16 months he has been governor — when he is not flitting here or there as a presidential prospect — he has shown an occasional mastery of an office from which a thunderbolt of petulance must sometimes be hurled.

Youngkin may not fully appreciate the difference between an executive in government and an executive in the corpocracy, as he was for more than two decades. Executive power in government is not absolute. It is offset by the power of the legislature and the power of the judiciary, of which the former — because it is split between a Democratic Senate and Republican House — is giving Youngkin fits.

State government veterans in both parties, especially those who have worked in the governor’s office, might tell you that Youngkin committed a rookie mistake in vetoing the Webert-Vogel legislation, that it signals a certain blindness on his part.

For most delegates and senators, their legislation is like a baby: It is conceived and born over months, if not years, to solve a problem and support a community.

More often than not, these lawmakers have little interest in the national ambitions of a governor whose signature is required for their bills to become law. They would tell you that those national ambitions are a needless distraction from addressing local concerns.

That may not be foremost to the few General Assembly-focused folks in Youngkinworld, on whom a governor — largely surrounded by outsiders and out-of-staters unfamiliar with Richmond — relies to identify targets of opportunity.

They include his policy and legislative directors, Ali Ahmad and Jesse Lynch, respectively, and Matt Moran, a political operative who was an aide to two Republican speakers, Howell and Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights.

Whether this qualifies as bare-knuckle politics, deliberate pettiness or a sign Youngkin is now more familiar with the governorship is not something the administration cares to discuss. Queries by text Wednesday to the governor’s office went unanswered, part of a communications strategy that toggles between selective engagement and controlled hostility.

Silence notwithstanding, the message could not be clearer: Watch what we do, not what we say.

