Barry Knight, whose primary objective supposedly is getting a state budget — albeit five months late — and not getting fellow Republican Glenn Youngkin nominated for president next year, may have tipped Youngkin's hand with an excited utterance to his hometown newspaper last week.

Knight, the helicopter-flying, former hog farmer from Virginia Beach who slices and dices political pork while hovering over state spending as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, told The Virginian-Pilot he's weary over House-Senate inaction on compromise adjustments to Virginia's current, $177 billion budget.

All but declaring that the General Assembly — split over tax breaks sought by Republicans and spending increases pushed by Democrats — should give up, a frustrated Knight said, "if this thing continues to drag on, we may as well just wait for the new budget to come out."

Senate negotiators — read: Democrats — were to meet Wednesday to consider Knight's latest proposal, which includes fattened one-time rebates and raising the standard deduction individuals and couples take on their Virginia income taxes. Business and personal tax rates, which Youngkin wanted to cut by $1 billion atop the $4 billion in tax relief he won last year, would be untouched.

Knight proposes that the Senate, in return, agree to limit one-time expenditures to $800 million, funds Democrats could steer to education, mental health programs and other basic services they say need more.

Talk and talk and talk, as both sides might, the calendar — political and procedural — could be pointing to an ordinarily avoided option, given Virginia's generally uninterrupted tradition of fiscal discipline: that for the second time in 22 years, the General Assembly gives up on completing a state budget.

The Republican House quits negotiating, blaming the Democratic Senate's obduracy for a stalemate over a deal that could have included tax relief and spending increases. Or vice-versa: the Senate walks away, faulting the House as more interested in the immediate gratification of tax breaks than the long-term benefits of investing in essential services.

Enter: Youngkin.

With great flourish and reinforced by big television ad buys and a social media blitz, the governor — annoyed but determined, angry but optimistic — berates Democrats as obstructionists and vows to deliver even more generous tax relief than what he proposed in January if Virginians in November restore total Republican control of the legislature.

"That's a potential winner," said Steve Haner, a former political reporter-turned-Republican operative who has also lobbied for some of the state's biggest businesses and is now an analyst for a center-right think tank, the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy. "Everybody pays taxes."

David Toscano, former House Democratic minority leader, also said a no-budget strategy, though a gamble, could not only get Youngkin to yes on a Republican majority — affirmed in the House and restored in the Senate — and lightning approval in early 2024 of enhanced tax cuts but help launch a late bid for the GOP presidential nomination.

"Does Youngkin fare better by not having a budget, going after the Democrats and flipping the state?" said Toscano, describing as "blasphemous" the prospect of Virginia not approving a budget. "And does that enhance his national ambition? ... There are cross-currents here."

Not surprisingly — as attested by an unanswered text to three gubernatorial aides — those at the controls of Youngkin's Fleece-Sheathed-Sound-and-Fury Machine aren't saying publicly how he will next play this. Youngkin has poked Senate Democrats a bit but has, in measured rhetoric, said there's ample money for both parties' priorities.

And there is, depending who's doing the arithmetic.

Virginia is sitting on $5.1 billion in excess revenue. It can be attributed to economic expansion as well as leftover federal coronavirus aid. But that figure shrinks to about $3.9 billion if you subtract the funds that went to the so-called skinny budget, a patchwork of extra dollars for emergency accounts, schools, construction and public employee pensions. It was enacted in the absence of a full budget.

Should those funds go unspoken for because of the House-Senate impasse, Youngkin could roll them into the two-year budget he unveils in December, four months from now and a month after the election that could reset his administration — and his presumed national ambitions.

It will be Youngkin's legacy budget, the only fiscal plan of his four-year, nonrenewable term over which he would have the fullest control and which would largely lock in spending in the opening months of his successor's administration — Republican or Democratic.

The biggest obstacle to a budget deal may be Youngkin himself. The perception in both parties is that presidential politics shape his actions and agenda. For Democrats, that means doing everything and anything to humble, if not humiliate, Youngkin. Youngkin could deflect this with something he hasn't done: a full-throated push for a budget deal.

Describing the absence of an aggressive sales push by the governor on taxes and spending as a "big mistake," Haner said, "a lot of us are still worried that the focus is national and not Virginia. (Democrats) have figured out he won't have national standing at all if he's not successful in Virginia."

The political perils of going budget-less in Virginia — even though it would only mean forgoing the addition of pricey goodies to an existing budget — could be compounded should a divided Congress and President Joe Biden fail to agree on federal spending before Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

That could force a partial shutdown of the federal government, which — through direct and indirect spending — accounts for about 30% of the state economy. A two-week shutdown in 2013 revved up Democratic voters in the two areas of Virginia where federal employees are abundant, Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads.

It helped Democrat Terry McAuliffe to a squeaker win for governor that almost didn't happen because the shutdown was followed by the bungled rollout of the Obamacare website, giving Republicans a reason to vote for a nominee about whom some were, at best, ambivalent: culture warrior Ken Cuccinelli.

But has Youngkin, a newbie to politics, been around long enough to learn the lessons of history? Is he even interested?