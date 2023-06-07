This past Thursday, at about the same time that the White House was pressing Virginia Democrats to stick up for Joe Biden in 2024, the White House was sticking it to a Virginia Democrat whose endorsement helped revive Joe Biden's sputtering campaign in 2020.

Gene Sperling, Mitch Landrieu and other top aides to the president met in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building with about 40 local elective officials, legislators and activists from across the state, briefing them on what Biden's wins in Congress - among them, billions for infrastructure, controls on drug costs and promoting clean energy - mean for Virginia.

Officially, the get-together was billed as a listening session. Delegations from 16 other states had already been schmoozed by the administration in the preliminaries to next year's election in which Biden is relying on Virginia - for the fifth consecutive time since 2008 - to tip blue for president.

But across town, at the U.S. Capitol, there was a Virginia Democrat to whom Biden, in effect, wasn't listening: Tim Kaine, the state's junior senator, the 2016 vice presidential nominee, a key Biden backer ahead of the 2020 Super Tuesday primaries in Virginia and 13 other states - and who will be on the ballot with Biden in 2024.

Kaine was ticked over language buried in must-pass debt legislation allowing a natural-gas pipeline that starts in West Virginia to be snaked across six rural Virginia counties, despite the strenuous opposition of landowners, who - because of a particularly grating feature of the disputed provision - could no longer turn to agencies and the courts to slow, if not stop, the project.

In bypassing bureaucrats and judges, this authorization for the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline, of which 110 miles would span the mountains of near-Southwest Virginia and the Southside foothills, was payback that - had it not been included in the hard-fought debt-ceiling bill - might have guaranteed four days later a federal government default and, supposedly, economic mayhem.

But every politician has his price. And the pipeline was Joe Manchin's.

The West Virginia senator - a Democrat coy on whether he will seek re-election next year in a state that is becoming reliably Republican - joined the party-line vote in 2022 needed to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, a giant tax, health care and climate measure that included supports for gas and oil exploration that he favored.

Manchin, however, is displeased with the implementation of that giant bill, reportedly grousing that the administration isn't doing enough to promote tax credits for electric vehicles manufactured in the United States. Manchin even introduced a measure blocking the credits until they are more closely tailored to American products.

Because he's considered endangered, because Biden-bashing works with West Virginia voters and because the Democratic majority in the Senate is razor-thin, leverage politics is standard-operating procedure for Manchin. This time, it got him a pipeline that an unlikely coalition in liberal greens and conservative property-rights advocates had fought to a standstill in Virginia.

As Kaine tells it, Virginia was blindsided by the pipeline sop to Manchin, not learning of it until the debt package - it was a deal between Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from which the Democratic Senate was largely locked out - was made public on Sunday of the long Memorial Day weekend. With barely a week before a possible default, there was little time to extract it from the larger bill, as Kaine had successfully done with two attempted end-runs by Manchin in 2022 through a spending bill and a defense measure.

Longtime Senate watchers argue that keeping Kaine in the dark was essential. To protect the agreement with McCarthy, Biden's negotiators, among them, Steve Ricchetti, a longtime Democratic operative familiar with the party's Virginia wing, had to minimize chances of further defections by Senate Democrats, five of whom - all progressives - would oppose the bill.

And there had to have been electoral considerations.

At this point, Kaine looks to be a safe bet for a third term, having such advantages as a proven campaign apparatus, at least $4 million in the bank and a big Democratic vote in presidential years that could save Virginia for Biden. Several Republicans are mentioned for the 2024 Senate nomination, but they're comparative unknowns and seem unlikely to match Kaine in organization and cash.

Manchin - if he runs again - should be so lucky.

West Virginia's multimillionaire governor, Jim Justice has announced that he will seek Manchin's Senate seat. Justice, a Democrat-turned-Republican whose business practices have generated millions of dollars in federal fines, has said he will not self-finance his Senate candidacy. His campaign would be rich in another respect: Justice is very popular in West Virginia, with a 64% approval rating in a January poll that showed Manchin lagging among Democrats.

That said, the Biden move on the pipeline arguably is a play to assist a Manchin re-elect even if it seems a toss-up at this point. The president prevailed on the debt issue, pushing it off until after the 2024 election, and Manchin demonstrates that he can deliver for his fossil-fuel state, the hostility of national Democrats for oil, gas and coal, notwithstanding.

Kaine, then, must play the good soldier, forced to grin and bear a maneuver that leaves Virginians who live and work along the pipeline's route virtually helpless to do anything about it, other than attempt a legal challenge in courts outside the state. This certainly gives Kaine, still silent on whether he favors the pipeline, something to talk about with rural voters ordinarily hostile to Democrats.

It also frees Kaine to ask the Biden administration for something in return.

Like selecting Northern Virginia for the new FBI headquarters?