After almost two years as Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Coles James is stepping down from her post to hop over to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political action committee, Spirit of Virginia.

James will be succeeded by Kelly Gee, who is a Youngkin appointee as the current executive director for the Virginia Lottery.

In her new role as an adviser with the PAC, James will provide advice, community engagement and counsel to the governor, according to a release Tuesday afternoon.

“I look forward to helping the team at Spirit of Virginia preserve our Commonwealth’s status as a model of prosperity and opportunity,” James said in a statement.

The PAC is playing a key role in Youngkin's push to gain full control of the legislature in this fall's elections. Democrats currently control the state Senate and Republicans control the House of Delegates. All 140 seats are up in November.

Prior to joining the Youngkin administration, and now his PAC, James was the first Black woman to serve as president of the Heritage Foundation — a conservative think tank. She previously served as Secretary of Health and Human Resources under Gov. George Allen and worked under President George W. Bush as director of the Department of Personnel Management.

Virginia’s Secretary of the Commonwealth serves a variety of roles in gubernatorial administrations — such as facilitating appointments to state boards and commissions, authenticating documents, serving as liaison with Native American tribes, and facilitating constituent service communications with the governor.

The Secretary’s office also oversees the restoration of rights to formerly incarcerated people. James’ office and the governor came under fire from Democrats and criminal justice advocates this spring when the administration quietly changed the process from automatic upon inmates’ release to application-based.

Though she has been executive director of Virginia Lottery since last summer, Gee previously worked as its manager of government relations for four years — handling legislative outreach on behalf of the organization. No stranger to politics, she was also deputy chief of staff for Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, for six years. Cox served as speaker of the House from 2018 to 2020.

“After a decade of public service, I look forward to serving the Commonwealth in this new capacity by assisting Virginians on behalf of the Governor,” Gee said in a separate release Tuesday that announced her new appointment.