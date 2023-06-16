The sudden death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, on Nov. 28 sent a shock wave through Richmond-area politics that's still being felt almost seven months later, as Democrats prepare to choose candidates Tuesday for newly drawn Senate and House of Delegates districts on the late congressman's old political turf.

After then-Sen. Jennifer McClellan won a special election in February to succeed McEachin in the House of Representatives, then-Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, defeated two prominent Richmond Democrats in a firehouse primary for the nomination to succeed her. Bagby, who had stepped aside for McClellan in a party primary for the congressional seat, easily defeated a Republican opponent in the heavily Democratic district and took his seat in the Senate in early April.

That was then. This is now - and the political landscape has changed.

Bagby is trying to fight off an energetic primary challenge by progressive candidate Katie Gooch in a new 14th Senate District that lies mostly in Richmond, rather than Henrico County.

His old House seat is one of two in Virginia that will remain unfilled until January, much to the dismay of Bagby's former rival John Dantzler, a Henrico County businessman who is running against Destiny LeVere Bolling, a first-time candidate with strong Democratic Party and organized labor connections, in the newly drawn 80th House District. The winner will face independent Michael Harned in the general election.

Dantzler, who owns a child care center and a real estate company in Henrico, has a testy relationship with Bagby, who trounced him in the Democratic primary for the old 74th House District in 2021 and endorsed Bolling in the primary for the new district on June 20. Dantzler's campaign released a flier that depicts Bagby as a snake and an apple representing his opponent. The flier decries a "smear campaign" that he said falsely alleges he supports Republicans, including former President Donald Trump.

"Don't eat fruit from the poisonous tree," the flier warns.

This is not the first rodeo for Bagby, who served on the Henrico County School Board and won three terms in the House before taking his Senate seat in early April. But he, like other senators across the state, is discovering that he has to introduce himself to a new set of voters.

"These state senators, when they move (to a different district), they think people know who they are - and they don't," said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political scientist in Richmond.

Gooch "has run a credible campaign, but it would be a major upset if he were defeated," Holsworth said.

In the House primary race between Bolling and Dantzler, Holsworth said, "What I see there is somebody who is connected to the Democratic Party apparatus and somebody who isn't."

Senate District 14

Redistricting has opened opportunities for political newcomers such as Gooch, 40, an established community activist and pastor in Richmond who hopes a wave of retirements - and potential electoral defeats of legislative veterans - will allow progressive legislators to push for major changes in an institution that traditionally has rewarded seniority.

"I think there's an enormous opportunity with all of the turnover that's happening," she said in a recent interview.

Bagby, 46, is running on his legislative experience, his stature as chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and his close ties to Democratic leaders such as McClellan and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a former Richmond mayor and Virginia governor who has endorsed him.

With McEachin gone, McClellan has become the dominant Democrat in Richmond-area politics. She served as vice chair of the Black Caucus with Bagby, who initially ran for McEachin's seat and then withdrew to avoid a split in the Black community that could have allowed Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, to win the congressional nomination. McClellan endorsed Bagby in the special election he won for the Senate in late March.

But Gooch also regards McClellan as a political model for her own work ethic and the public policies Gooch has advocated as a United Methodist minister and director of the Pace Center, an extension ministry of the Methodist and Presbyterian churches in Richmond.

"Let's follow in the footsteps of Jen McClellan," she said.

The candidates' legislative priorities reflect their personal stories. Bagby grew up in Essex Village, a federally subsidized low-income housing community in Henrico on the border of Richmond. His top priority is affordable housing, which he emphasized both in an interview and in a candidate survey from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"We desperately need to tackle the affordable housing crisis and the saturation of poverty that is impacting the Richmond community," he said in the survey.

Bagby, a former Henrico teacher who works at the Peter Paul Development Center in Church Hill, said in an interview: "We have to build communities that are economically integrated, as opposed to building communities that are pockets of poverty."

He says he also talks to voters about reducing gun violence, protecting women's reproductive rights, expanding access to affordable health care and improving local transportation networks in order to ensure pedestrian safety, expand mass transit and create opportunities for electric vehicles.

As communities recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bagby said, "What we're really talking about is hope."

Gooch, a mother of three who campaigns door to door with her 7-month-old baby, makes "the child care crisis" her top priority. As chair of the board of directors at Grace Covenant Child Development Center, she called the high cost and low availability of quality child care in the Richmond area "outrageous."

"Affordable, high-quality child care impacts the educational system, family opportunities, and overall well-being of a community," she said in response to the survey.

Gooch focuses on many of the same issues as Bagby, such as education, affordable housing, pedestrian safety and improved transportation networks. She advocates a larger share of state transportation money for Richmond and considers the proliferation of Airbnb lodgings a threat to housing affordability that needs tighter regulation.

As a woman, she thinks she has a better understanding of women's reproductive rights, issues such as paid family sick leave and health care, and protection of the "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer" community, which is sizable at Virginia Commonwealth University, where her ministry does much of its work.

"I can tell people I have really walked with the community," she said.

Bagby and Gooch also show their personal background in their choice of topics for the first legislation they would introduce. Bagby focuses on constitutional amendments for voting rights - an issue paramount in the Black community - women's rights and same-sex marriage. Gooch emphasizes campaign finance reform, a priority for political progressives, asserting that "the current system distorts our public policy and stifles true representation and progress­­­."

"I would also ban contributions made by electric monopolies regulated by the government," she said in response to the Times-Dispatch survey.

Dominion Energy, the state's largest regulated utility, gave $15,000 to Bagby's campaign in March. Current and former executives contributed an additional $9,750. Gooch has received $1,500 from the Clean Virginia Fund, an anti-Dominion political action committee founded by Charlottesville hedge fund multi-millionaire Michael Bills.

Gooch also has raised concerns about Bagby's ties to the casino industry, with Richmond City Council voting to put a second public referendum on the ballot in November for a proposed $562 million casino resort in South Richmond that voters rejected narrowly in 2021. She opposes a second referendum, while Bagby supports it, as well as the proposed casino.

Bagby received more than $29,000 in contributions to his previous House of Delegates campaign from Alfred Liggins, president of Urban One, a partner in the proposed casino, but none during this election cycle. However, he received $10,000 this month from Betting on Virginia Jobs, a political action committee heavily backed by the developers of a casino in Bristol in far Southwest Virginia.

Most of Gooch's contributions - $50,000 - have come from Robert Anthony, identified by the Virginia Public Access Project as a member of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission in Oklahoma City, her home town. Anthony, a Republican, is the longest serving utility commissioner in the country. Gooch also received $5,608 from Anthony's wife, Nancy, of Oklahoma City.

Bagby has raised almost $109,000 since April 1 and held a balance of $62,314 on June 8. Gooch has raised more than $76,000 since April 1 and held a balance of $10,875.

"She doesn't seem to have much money," Holsworth said, "but she's used it wisely."

80th House District

In the 80th House District, Dantzler appears to have a commanding fundraising advantage over Bolling on paper, but most of the $100,000 he reported in April came from a $60,000 loan he made to himself in 2021, when Bagby beat him with 91% of the vote in the Democratic primary for the old 74th House District. This year, he raised $53,500, including $45,000 from his company, Skyy Realty Group. He didn't report raising any money since the last report on April 1, but he spent just $5,000 and ended with a balance of $95,016.

Dantzler, 46, also ran as an independent candidate for Henrico Board of Supervisors in Fairfield District in 2015, losing to longtime Supervisor Frank Thornton.

Bolling, 28, is a political newcomer, but she has strong Democratic ties from her work as communications director at Virginia AFL-CIO. Her husband, Chris, was manager of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in 2021. McAuliffe endorsed her in March.

She has raised almost $91,000 in the race, including $58,730 since April 1. Most of her contributions came from the AFL-CIO and other organized labor organizations, but she also received $10,000 from Dominion Energy.

"Dominion provides union jobs," she said.

Dantzler is critical of Dominion campaign contributions, especially to Bagby, whom he called "a politician for the corporations and not the people."

Bagby said in March that "there is no way in the world" he would endorse Dantzler in the primary with Bolling. Dantzler responded that he never sought Bagby's endorsement and wanted to reach the voters who didn't participate in the low-turnout primary in 2021.

Dantzler also is critical of the decision not to hold a special election for the old House district after Bagby moved to the Senate. As a result, he said in an interview that voters in the old district "don't have representation" if the General Assembly reconvenes this year to vote on a potential budget compromise.

But some Democrats question whether Dantzler is one of them.

"I'm the only true Democrat in the race," Bolling said in an interview.

Dantzler flatly denied reports that he voted for Trump. He called himself "a common sense Democrat."

"I'm in the middle of the road," he said.

However, Dantzler is the only Democrat to be endorsed by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun-rights organization that gave him a "Pro-Gun" rating in a survey that it said "very few Democrats" returned. "I believe we have a mental health issue when it comes to gun violence," he said.

He said his top legislative priority is improving Virginia's mental health system, which he saw fail a friend who was in trouble. "It was an eye-opener to me," he said. "We have these resources out there, but we need to be able to put people with these resources."

Dantzler, who said he has seven daughters, also responded to a question about his position on abortion. "I believe the woman has a right to choose," he said.

He advocates for more investment in early childhood education, affordable housing and efforts to reduce income inequality.

Bolling said she is focused on funding for education, affordable internet access and streamlining the state process for certifying people as personal caregivers, after experiencing obstacles in caring for her grandmother, who suffered from dementia.

"My favorite word is altruism," she said.