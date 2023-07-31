Senate budget negotiators will meet on Wednesday in Richmond to consider a proposed compromise on the stalled state budget, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin waiting eagerly in the wings for a possible deal that could significantly alter his proposed $1 billion package of permanent tax cuts.

Youngkin personally called Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who had derided Youngkin's rosy revenue estimates as "voodoo estimating," for what she called a "cordial" conversation about the possibility of reaching agreement on tax cuts and new spending in a revised two-year budget.

"That was the impression I got — that he's prepared to compromise," Howell said in an interview on Monday.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, has offered a deal that reportedly is heavy on one-time tax rebates favored by the Senate, without ongoing cuts in the corporate and top individual tax rates that Youngkin had made central to the budget he first pitched in December. Still, the proposal that Knight gave Senate budget leaders almost two weeks ago would raise the standard deduction for income tax filers and eliminate the age limit on a new exemption for military retirement income.

"I think he made significant proposals," Howell said.

Knight has made no secret of his impatience with the slow Senate response to the offer he made on July 20. Previous attempts to reach an agreement broke down before the General Assembly adjourned on Feb. 25 and again on June 27, days before the state fiscal year ended without a revised budget for only the second time in 50 years. He followed up his offer with a letter and phone calls to Senate budget leaders a week later.

"I'm available," he said on Monday. "I'll work through the weekend if they want to meet. Hell, I'm a farmer. Weekends don't mean anything to me."

The Senate's delay stems in part from summer vacations, but also ongoing analysis by finance committee staff of revenue estimates and money that would be available for spending priorities, such as public education and behavioral health.

Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, expects Senate budget negotiators to review the House proposal in view of "funding things we have in our budget," he said.

Time is running out for a budget agreement, with work set to begin next week on revenue expectations for the next two-year budget, which Youngkin will introduce in December for the next General Assembly to consider in January. Elections in November will determine which political party will control the Senate, now led by Democrats, and the House of Delegates, currently under Republican control.

The legislature is guaranteed to look drastically different next year, as political redistricting has hastened unprecedented turnover of senior leadership through retirements and, in Barker's case, electoral defeat in new districts redrawn without regard to incumbents.

The Governor's Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates, comprised of private business leaders and senior legislators, will meet on Aug. 7 to consider revenue estimates for the next budget, which will take effect on July 1, 2024, and extend through June 30, 2026, after voters elect a new governor in 2025.

Virginia revenues have remained strong as the U.S. economy so far has withstood the threat of recession, as inflation has subsided from 9% to 3% in the past 13 months without causing major job losses or stifling growth.

But revenues collected from payroll income tax withholding and sales taxes have softened, despite ending the fiscal year on June 30 with an additional $1.5 billion, according to Youngkin. The governor combines that estimate with a previous estimate of $3.6 billion in excess revenues to provide what he claims is $5.1 billion available for the tax cuts and new spending in his budget proposal.

Senate Democrats dismiss the governor's estimates, which don't reflect a pending obligation of $1 billion that the state will have to pay taxpayers who took advantage of a new tax break for small businesses. The new "pass through entity tax" caused a big increase in estimated income tax payments that the state will have to repay this year.

"It's really not part of the surplus," Barker said last week.

The governor's revenue estimates also don't reflect the state's commitment to spend more than $1 billion in the so-called "skinny budget" that the assembly adopted on Feb. 25 before adjourning without a fully revised spending plan. That spending included crucial updates in state funding for local school divisions, additional deposits in the financial reserves and the state retirement system, and cash for capital projects.

Counting unspent revenues from the last fiscal year, that would leave close to $3.9 billion in excess revenues for the revised budget. "That's the way I see it," Howell said Monday.

Other members of the Senate's budget team are reserving judgment on the latest House proposal. "We're still in the talking phase," said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who will retire in January after 48 years in the legislature.

Howell also will retire in January, when the finance committee will have to replace 10 of its 15 members from the last session.

If negotiators don't reach an agreement, she said, "there's always the next General Assembly that can start over."

