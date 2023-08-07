Virginia’s two big electric monopolies are stalling on a regulatory order asking them to detail their roles in what is forecast to be a $700 million annual cost for the charging infrastructure needed for electric vehicles, the Sierra Club says.

Dominion Energy, which serves most of the state, and Appalachian Power, the main utility in the western part of Virginia, filed their plans to address EV growth with the State Corporation Commission this spring.

They showed the utilities have done little so far, and have only vague plans for the years ahead, the Sierra Club said. It said the SCC should order them to file compliant plans with concrete details on rate plans and investments to cope with EV electricity use.

Dominion has said rapid growth in the number of EVs on Virginia roads is one reason why adding more natural gas-fired power plants to its fleet — which would boost its greenhouse gas emissions — is the most realistic long-term option for the next 15 and 25 years, even though the Virginia Clean Economy Act calls for it to emit no carbon by 2045.

The company "fully supports transportation electrification because of its associated benefits to our customers and the Commonwealth," spokesman Jeremy Slayton said when asked for comment on the Sierra Club criticism.

He said Dominion's effort is focused on three priorities: ease of adoption, universal access to charging, and coping with increased demand for electricity.

Environmental groups are skeptical of the company’s forecasts of how quickly electricity use will grow, however. They also say EVs are essential in the state’s efforts to deal with climate change.

“The General Assembly and the Commission have spent years working to advance transportation electrification in ways that promote equity and protect ratepayers,” the Sierra Club wrote in its filing on the utilities’ EV plans.

“Those efforts would be significantly undercut if they merely result in a unilateral decision by the utilities not to produce transportation electrification plans that provide the required analyses and identify investments or programs designed and scaled to ensure that new EVs are coupled with sufficient new charging infrastructure in ways that maximize grid, ratepayer, and environmental benefits,” it added.

Spending on EV charging would reach $700 million a year by 2030, including $400 million that would be required for a public network of charging stations, according to modeling completed for the SCC’s 2022 order on EV planning. The rest would be the cost of customers’ own private charging facilities.

But the five-year, $106 million of federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding for Virginia is available only through 2026.

Dominion’s filing did not detail any new investments, rates or educational programs needed to build out the network of charging stations — public and customer-based — to support likely growth in EVs, according to the Sierra Club.

While Dominion’s plan noted there were approximately 42,000 EVs in its territory as of Dec. 31, its rate plans for EV owners served only a little more than 1,300 customers, its filing stated.

In addition, according to the Sierra Club, Dominion’s plan did not provide sufficient detail about how to ensure that most EV charging occurs during off-peak times, in order to ease strain on the electric grid, since it did not identify a plan to provide effective time-of-use rates for most customers.

Because Dominion’s plan did not include any estimates of likely EV numbers, it does not mesh with Virginia’s requirements for greenhouse gas reductions, according to the Sierra Club.

“Virginia should initiate an ongoing statewide process to identify all available buckets of investment in public charging infrastructure; determine where charging gaps exist; and find equitable ways to fill those gaps,” the Sierra Club stated.

Appalachian Power disagreed with the Sierra Club assessment, spokeswoman Teresa Hamilton Hall said, adding that the company is committed to working with the public and private sector to accelerate use of EVs.

