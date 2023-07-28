Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has told some fellow Democrats that she plans to seek the party's nomination for governor in 2025, according to a Politico report.

For the record, the Northern Virginia congresswoman says she will make no comment about her future plans until after Virginia's legislative elections in November that will settle control of the House of Delegates and state Senate.

“There is no announcement,” a spokesperson said Friday.

“As every Democrat in Virginia should be, Abigail is squarely focused on the 2023 General Assembly races — and she is actively supporting dozens of winning candidates in the most competitive seats across the Commonwealth."

Spanberger has already raised almost $1.2 million through June to defend her congressional seat, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

William Moher, chief marketing officer for a technology firm in Arlington County, is the only Republican who has formally filed to run for the Republican nomination in the 7th Congressional District. He has lent his campaign $340,000, according to the FEC.

Virginia is the only state in which a governor may not serve consecutive terms. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's term will end in January 2026.

Spanberger, a centrist Democrat, has won three campaigns for Congress in swing districts — two when the 7th District was based in western Henrico and western Chesterfield counties, and a third in 2022, after redistricting moved the district to Northern Virginia, where it is now based, in Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Because of her successes in the Richmond and Northern Virginia suburbs, Spanberger is often mentioned as a potential candidate for statewide office. Other Democrats who have indicated an interest in running for governor in 2025 — or who have been mentioned as potential candidates — include Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney; former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax; and Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun.

Potential GOP candidates for governor include Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Spanberger won the 2022 contest by fewer than 5 percentage points. If she chooses to forgo a reelection contest in order to focus on a bid for governor, next year's fight in the 7th is likely to again draw national attention as Democrats try to hold the seat and Republicans see a chance to flip a seat.

Spanberger, a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, won an internal Democratic contest in December for the right to advise the Democratic leadership — now in the minority — on how to appeal to political independents and swing voters in unpredictable House districts.

Either Spanberger, Filler-Corn or Earle-Sears would be the first woman to serve as Virginia's governor. Democrat Mary Sue Terry, a two-term attorney general, lost the 1993 contest for governor to Republican George Allen.