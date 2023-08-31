Virginia lawmakers won't use the state budget to prevent Richmond from voting again on a proposed casino resort.

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, a member of the Senate budget negotiating team who helped write the state's casino law, confirmed that the pending budget agreement is silent on the casino, which would allow Richmond's public referendum to proceed in November.

"There is nothing in the budget about the Richmond casino," Lucas said in an interview on Wednesday. "I don't see anybody pushing to put anything in there."

Lucas and House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, sponsored legislation in 2020 that allowed Richmond and four other cities to host casino resorts, subject to public approval, but the lawmakers have been on opposite sides of giving Richmond a second chance after voters rejected the proposed ONE Casino + Resort in a referendum in 2021. Lucas supports a second Richmond referendum, but Knight does not.

Last year, the General Assembly intervened to insert language in the budget that prevented Richmond from holding a second referendum until the state could evaluate the financial viability of a casino in Petersburg, which Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, and Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, have advocated as a substitute for Richmond.

The study found that both cities could support a casino, but the assembly rejected legislation this year to block a Richmond referendum until Petersburg voters could consider a casino proposed there.

A Richmond judge recently dismissed an attempt by casino opponents to intervene and block the decision to include the referendum on the ballot.

Lucas opposes a proposed casino in Petersburg, which was not one of the cities included in the 2020 law she helped to pass, but she supports a second vote in Richmond because it was part of the original deal to legalize casino gaming for the first time in Virginia.

She said the assembly cannot afford to amend the budget agreement announced late last week after a six-month standoff over $1 billion in ongoing tax cuts proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Republicans. (Legislators will return in a Sept. 6 special session to vote on the pact.)

"Nobody wants to turn this budget upside down by putting in amendments on it," she said. "It took us too long to get to this point."

Knight said he agreed to leave the casino out of the budget agreement after talking to Lucas on Wednesday night. He said she felt strongly about not including language to block a referendum and told him that other Senate budget negotiators did, too.

Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, both Fairfax County Democrats, will not return to the assembly in next year's session and Lucas expects to become finance chair if Democrats maintain control of the Senate in elections for all 140 assembly seats in November. Knight is unopposed for re-election, while Lucas has a Republican opponent in a heavily Democratic district.

Next year lawmakers will work to pass a new two-year state budget for July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2026.

"I don't want to start out next year on the budget on the wrong foot with her," Knight said in an interview on Thursday.

As for the current budget that lawmakers have worked to revise, Youngkin has said he "can live with" the compromise that assembly budget negotiators reached on taxes, with $1 billion in cuts that are almost entirely one-time rebates of $200 for individual taxpayers and $400 for couples.

However, the details of proposed spending and policy have not been publicly announced as legislative staff race to prepare the proposed budget to give legislators at least 48 hours to consider it before acting.

If the governor proposes amendments to the budget after the assembly adopts it, lawmakers would have to return to Richmond again to consider them.

The developers of the proposed casino in South Richmond plan to unveil their plans late Thursday. They expect to announce a new name and details for the project, which is a partnership between Urban One, a Washington area media company with radio stations in Richmond, and Churchill Downs, owner of the Louisville race track that hosts the Kentucky Derby, Colonial Downs race track in New Kent County and Rosie's Gaming Emporiums in South Richmond and other Virginia cities.

Last year, Churchill Downs purchased Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, Urban One's former partner in the $562 million ONE Casino project that voters rejected two years ago.

Casinos already have opened in Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol. The Pamunkey Indian tribe plans to develop a casino resort in Norfolk.

