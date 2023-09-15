The State Corporation Commission soon could be unable to rule on cases before it for the first time in Virginia history because it only has one judge sitting on the bench.

The SCC was created in the 1902 state constitution as a body independent of the General Assembly in order to counteract the railroad industry’s political control of the legislature. It now regulates public utilities, insurance companies, banks and financial institutions, and registers corporations and other entities doing business in Virginia.

The General Assembly failed again last week to fill two vacant seats on the three-member panel, and now a former commissioner who has been acting as a substitute judge will have to relinquish that role after her appointment as chair of the Virginia Parole Board by Gov. Glenn Youngkin almost three weeks ago.

Former Judge Patricia West, whom the assembly summarily replaced at the SCC in 2021, is continuing to serve as a substitute commissioner, sitting with Judge Jehmal Hudson to give the SCC a quorum to act on cases involving regulation of public utilities, insurance companies, banks and other areas vital to Virginia business.

But West will have to step down when she joins the parole board to replace Chadwick Dotson, whom Youngkin has named as director of the Department of Corrections.\

Neither the SCC nor the parole board knows when West will officially begin work in her new position.

"Right now, Judge West is still participating in cases, but I don't have an answer beyond saying that," SCC spokesman Andy Farmer said.

A political stalemate between the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democratic-controlled Senate has left one seat on the SCC vacant for 18 months, after House Republicans blocked re-election of Judge Angela Navarro in retaliation for Democrats' ouster of West the previous year. Judge Judy Jagdmann resigned at the end of last year, with a year left on her term, in part to give the assembly the option of compromising on filling two seats at once.

Jagdmann has taken a full-time job at Troutman Pepper, a Richmond law firm. "She has not participated in any case since leaving the commission," Farmer said.

The politically divided legislature - Democrats control the Senate, Republicans control the House of Delegates - failed to act on the vacancies before it adjourned in late February and again last week in a special session to adopt a revised state budget.

If West leaves without another temporary replacement, it would be the first time since its creation in 1903 that the commission lacked a quorum to perform its business, said Ken Schrad, who retired two years ago after 35 years as the SCC's chief spokesman.

"To me, the General Assembly has diminished the important work of the commission because they don't consider it important enough to fill the positions," Schrad said Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said, "It's a problem we're going to have to deal with, and we've not been able to do it yet."

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said failure to elect a replacement, at least temporarily, could harm Virginia's economy.

"Virginia has a strong pro-business reputation," Surovell said. "One reason we have a strong reputation is we have very predictable system."

"When the SCC can't function, it harms expectations and investments, and affects our reputation," he said.

House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, agreed that the assembly should consider electing a temporary judge to ensure a quorum for the commission to conduct its business.

"I think that's something both sides should look at," Kilgore said Thursday. "We just need someone down there to call balls and strikes."

However, Surovell and Kilgore don't agree on how to make that happen.

Kilgore suggested that Youngkin could make the appointment if the House and Senate agreed on a temporary replacement, but Surovell contends that the governor has no legal authority to act because the assembly remains in session. The Senate contends it never adjourned a special session a year ago, after the assembly again failed to elect a replacement for Navarro. It says it went into recess then, again at the end of the regular session this year and after the special session last week. The House also recessed instead of adjourned last week.

Both parties have temporarily recessed rather than adjourned special sessions in order to prevent a governor from being able to make appointments or set special elections for vacant legislative seats when the assembly is not in session.

(In mid-2015, when the assembly was not in session, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe filled a vacancy on the state Supreme Court through a recess appointment. He named Fairfax County Circuit Judge Jane Marum Roush to the bench to complete the term of retiring Justice LeRoy F. Millette Jr. The General Assembly’s GOP leaders said McAuliffe broke protocol by failing to properly consult them on the appointment. The next year Republican lawmakers denied Roush a full 12-year term and replaced her with Court of Appeals Judge Stephen R. McCullough.)

Surovell said the House and Senate could return to special session at any time in order to elect a temporary judge at the SCC to complete Jagdmann's term.

"We'd still have two picks to make, come February," he said.

Either way, House and Senate negotiators would have to agree on the temporary replacement.

Otherwise, Kilgore said the only options for filling the two empty seats would be for Youngkin to make the appointments, which the Senate would challenge, or for Kilgore and Surovell to "pick two people, agree on these two, and let's just move on."

"That may be the most likely scenario," Kilgore said.

PHOTOS: Screenshots from Dominion Energy's live stream of the implosion of One James River Plaza One James River Plaza One James River Plaza One James River Plaza One James River Plaza One James River Plaza One James River Plaza