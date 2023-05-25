Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Virginia’s foster care system still faces challenges, even after his crash program to make sure kids with no other safe place to go aren’t sleeping in offices or hotels, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

“We’re starting to see some progress but it is not enough,” he told reporters Wednesday after ceremonially signing two major foster care reform bills.

The state’s troubled foster care system – Virginia ranks last in the nation when it comes to the number of youth aging out of foster care without having found a permanent home – became a Youngkin priority soon after his election.

That was when he learned from the state Department of Social Services that over one six-month period in 2021, a total of 163 children were displaced for at least one night in unsuitable sleeping arrangements.

A stepped-up placement effort cut the time it took social workers to find a safe place for troubled children from what could be three weeks to just 24 hours.

And the special task force Youngkin commissioned to tackle the problem has been working to line up more places for children to go, Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel said.

In some cases, that may mean a bed in a residential facility designed for youth. Sometimes, it is a home – but Littel said there must be more non-institutional places for children in need to go.

Focusing on early action when children are found to be a risk of displacement – that is, of not being able to stay in a foster care placement – is one area where the state has been working, he said.

And once such a child has a new place to go, another continuing challenge is tackling the mental and emotional issues that likely put them at risk of losing their place, Littel said.

“But we can’t keep dealing with short-term challenges, we need some long-term solutions,” he said.

That means finding more families willing to help a child in foster care, he said.

Youngkin, meanwhile, said the bills he ceremonially signed also make some practical changes that will help kids in foster care.

One, sponsored by Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, streamlines the process of connecting a child in need of care with families willing to step in. It says the home study that a local social services board or child-placing agency does before placing a child can be used by any other social services board or agency, so that they won’t have to go through a duplicate, highly derailed effort themselves.

The other, sponsored by Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Virginia Beach, says college students who have aged out of foster care will be able to stay in their dorm rooms during vacations and school breaks. These youth often have no other place to go.

Youngkin actually signed the bills in time to meet a March deadline.