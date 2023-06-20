Former state Sen. Glen Sturtevant won the Republican nomination for the Chesterfield County-based 12th Senate District Tuesday night, ousting firebrand state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield.

The two left religious freedom campaigner Tina Ramirez well behind in the three-way race.

Sturtevant won 8,493 votes, or 39.5% of ballots cast. Chase received 8,153 votes, or 37.9%, and Ramirez received 4,874, or 22.6%, with 57 of 57 precincts reporting unofficial results according to the state Department of Elections. Provisional ballots and those mailed before election day but that have not been delivered yet are still to be counted. Sturtevant's margin is currently too large for a recount.

The primary pitted Chase, who has called herself "Trump in heels" — a state senator who is the only Republican who is not in the Senate GOP caucus — against a former one-term senator, Sturtevant, a candidate with a fat war chest from a failed nomination contest for Congress, Ramirez.

The district, which comprises the western half of Chesterfield and the city of Colonial Heights, is very Republican — voting 57% for Glenn Youngkin in his 2021 election as governor. Sturtevant's nomination could give the Senate GOP Caucus a more reliable ally.

All three candidates said they would defend gun rights, support school choice and oppose abortion.

But Sturtevant’s past votes — on red flag laws as well as the Equal Rights Amendment — were a focus of Chase’s campaign, as was what she called her 100% record on gun rights.

Sturtevant now says he would vote to overturn the red flag law, saying his 2019 vote for a red flag bill that ultimately was left to die in the Senate Finance Committee was a mistake. Democrats passed a red flag law in 2020, when they led both chambers, after Sturtevant had left the legislature.

Ramirez has said there should not be any gun-free zones. She and Chase said all law-abiding citizens should be able to carry guns in schools.

Besides her voting record on gun rights, Chase stressed her opposition to mask mandates and her stance for parents’ rights, saying she is “pro-God, pro-life, pro-business, pro-veteran, pro-law enforcement and pro-rule of law.”

Sturtevant stressed his experience as a legislator who could get complex bills enacted.

Ramirez says she is a single mother of a daughter. Ramirez wants to “get government out of the way” and put an end to what she describes as “toxic ‘cancel culture.’”

Chase is currently not a member of the Senate Republican Caucus. She was censured by the Senate in 2021 for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct,” including a lack of civility and making false and misleading statements. In 2021, she sought the GOP nomination for governor that went to Youngkin.

Chase had little luck on her measures this year, which focused on gun rights, rolling back COVID-19 vaccination requirements, restricting abortion and the banning of insurance coverage for gender transitions for minors.

Sturtevant’s term in the 2016 to 2019 sessions included passing a measure that created a fast-track program for licensed teachers to earn credentials to teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science. But while he won broad bipartisan support for a bill authorizing low-cost health insurance that only covers catastrophic illnesses, the bill was vetoed by then-Gov. Ralph Northam. Sturtevant, a lawyer, is a former member of the Richmond School Board.

With her experience working for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, Ramirez founded Hardwired Global, an organization that develops children’s books and education material to address the causes of religious conflict and to defend the rights of those oppressed for their religious beliefs. She failed in a bid for the GOP nomination for the 7th Congressional District in 2020.

Candidates deployed expensive campaign tactics only rarely seen in Virginia legislative races.

Sturtevant spent just under $3 million on TV and radio ads, and another $190,945 on web advertising — for a total of about six times more than Chase and Ramirez’s totals combined.

But even on the more old-fashioned purchases of signs and bumper stickers, Sturtevant outspent Chase and Ramirez. His $310,000 for these was 50% more than their combined total.

Ramirez was the big spender on robo calls and texting, with just under $12,000 for these.

Sturtevant was the favored candidate of the GOP establishment and of some of the most influential lobby groups in the General Assembly. Dominion Energy, for instance, gave $135,000; political action committees associated with state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, gave $40,000; the Republican State Leadership Committee gave $25,000; and GOPAC and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City County, each gave $12,500.

But Republican legislators and committees sat on their hands for Chase and Ramirez.

Their grass roots outreach, at least as measured by campaign fund donations, was more extensive. Some 835 small donations of less than $100 went to Chase, while Ramirez saw some 569 small donations, compared to Sturtevant’s 198.

About 53% of the district's voters come from Chase’s old district, and 40% come from the northern part of the county that was part of the district Sturtevant represented and that leans less strongly Republican. Some 7% of voters live in a newly added area around Ettrick that votes strongly Democratic. In the fall, the Republican nominee will face Democrat Natan McKenzie, a financial adviser.

