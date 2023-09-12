The Post reported that "a Republican operative" alerted it to the Gibson videos listed on Recurbate.
Additionally, seeking tips may have been in violation of Chaturbate's terms and conditions, which state that "requesting or demanding specific acts for tips may result in a ban from the platform for all parties involved."
According to the Post, the videos were still listed on Recurbate as of Saturday but were no longer available for viewing at that time after the unidentified Republican operative alerted the publication to the content. The Post reported that videos of Gibson did remain on another non-password-protected site, which The Post viewed for its reporting.
While Gibson did originally post content to Chaturbate, a password-protected site for its users, it's unclear if she consented to the content being archived on other sites.
Her campaign did not specify when The Times-Dispatch asked if Gibson knew content posted to Chaturbate would be archived elsewhere.