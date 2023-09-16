Susanna Gibson, the Henrico Democrat whose sex videos with her husband made national news, raised nearly $600,000 from July 1 through Aug. 31, the third-highest total for any candidate for the House of Delegates, according to new campaign finance reports posted by the Virginia Public Access Project.

The reporting period ended 11 days before The Washington Post first reported that Gibson and her husband performed sex acts online and asked viewers for "tips." But the fundraising numbers underscore how much Democrats already have invested in the nurse practitioner's campaign in House District 57 against Republican David Owen, former part-owner of Boone Homes.

All 140 seats for the House of Delegates and the state Senate are up for election in November. During this year's legislative session Republicans held a four-seat edge in the House and Democrats held a four-seat edge in the state Senate. The fight for control of the legislature is key to the agenda of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose term expires in January 2026.

Gibson reported a starting balance of $77,435 as of July 1. During the reporting period she received $595,304.

Gibson's largest donations between July 1 and Aug. 31 were $188,000 from the Clean Virginia Fund. Michael Bills, a wealthy Charlottesville-based investor, founded Clean Virginia in an effort to counter utility Dominion's influence in Virginia politics. Gibson's next-largest donations in the reporting period were a total of $70,000 from Bills' wife, Sonjia Smith, a philanthropist, former lawyer and longtime donor to progressive Democrats.

Gibson's campaign had $467,747 in cash on hand as of Aug. 31, which ranked fourth among all candidates for the House, according to VPAP.

Owen, who began with a balance of $166,179 as of July 1, raised $188,288 in the reporting period, to rank 20th among House candidates, according to VPAP. Owen finished the reporting period with $247,924 in cash on hand, to rank 25th among House candidates. (The VPAP list includes some House candidates who are not seeking re-election, such as former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.)

Owen's largest contributions in the period came from veteran GOP delegates - $25,000 from retiring Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle; $25,000 from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah and $20,000 from House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott.

While top Virginia Democrats have remained largely silent on Gibson since the news of the videos - a number of women's political organizations - such as Emily's List and the Virginia chapter of the National Organization for Women, have reasserted their support of Gibson in recent days.

The Virginia chapter of NOW denounced what it termed "the attacks on candidate Susanna Gibson" and "reaffirmed its support for the undeterred woman" running in the 57th District.

“In light of the anonymous, personal attack on Virginia’s Susanna Gibson this week, it is important that we call out these tactics for what they are: another attempt to silence a strong woman who threatens the balance of power,” said Lisa Sales, president and PAC chair of Virginia NOW.

“It’s clear to us she is being attacked because she is an abortion rights advocate who is gaining momentum in an election that is increasingly about maintaining Virginia as the last Southern state with access to legal abortion and which offers safe harbor for girls, women, and pregnant people facing crisis pregnancies.”

Collectively, Democratic candidates for the House and Senate had significant advantages over their GOP counterparts in cash raised and in cash on hand during the reporting period, according to VPAP.

For example, Democratic Senate candidates reported raising $7.5 million to Republican candidates' $4.8 million.

But with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Spirit of Virginia PAC raising money at a record-breaking pace, the GOP likely will have the money it needs to compete in targeted contests. Youngkin's PAC began the reporting period with about $6.26 million in cash on hand. It raised about $3.77 million during the reporting period and had a balance of $6.3 million as of Aug. 31.

Youngkin, who has joined Virginia Democrats in promoting early voting, on Monday brings his Secure Your Vote bus tour to battleground Henrico, where he will campaign with Owen; Riley Shaia, who faces Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico in House District 58, and with Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who faces Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg in Senate District 16.

