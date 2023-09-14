Susanna Gibson isn’t the first and likely won’t be the last politician to withstand a sex scandal, but in a field dominated by men — and in which most such scandals have revolved around men’s conduct — the impact on her campaign for the House of Delegates remains to be seen.

Following news that the Henrico County Democrat had live-streamed sex acts with her husband on a site called Chaturbate, outpourings of scorn and support alike surfaced online.

Some online posters referred to Gibson with explicit derogatory language. Reposts of the explicit content circulated on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. But so did calls to action to donate to her campaign or to learn more about her policy proposals.

One such call to action came from Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, the president pro tempore of Virginia’s Senate, who posted a link to “make this the biggest fundraising day of [Gibson’s] campaign.”

In a statement earlier this week Gibson said the news “won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me.”

There have been no official updates from Gibson’s campaign, and the Democratic Party of Virginia has yet to comment since the news broke. If Gibson stays in the race — as appears the case — the scandal’s effect on her campaign likely won’t be clear until election day, if then.

Political analysts and scholars say gender, age, changing technology and evolving social standards are all factors in the national spotlight on Gibson’s story.

“There is a double standard,” Atima Omara, a Democratic strategist who is not affiliated with Gibson’s campaign, said of the way such stories unfold for men versus women in politics.

Leslie Caughell, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Wesleyan University, concurs.

“This would be like a bad news week that would be over and probably less interesting to voters because it would fall under the category of ‘boys will be boys,’ which just is not going to work as well for (Gibson),” said Caughell, who specializes in the intersection of gender and politics.

‘Almost nothing is disqualifying’

Male U.S. politicians have been involved in sex scandals since the beginning of the republic — from dozens of members of Congress, to presidents from Thomas Jefferson to Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Many of their political careers — in Virginia and around the country — survived the scrutiny and they continued to serve in office.

In recent years, sexual scandals that have resulted in resignations or suspended campaigns have often involved sexual misconduct, minors or prostitution, rather than consensual sex.

For example, then-Rep. Anthony Weiner, a New York Democrat, resigned in 2011 after sending explicit messages to women. He later sent such messages to a minor — for which he went to prison. New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, a Democrat, resigned in 2008 after reports of utilizing a prostitution ring run by an escort service. Sen. Bob Packwood, R-Oregon, resigned in 1995 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Many men have continued to serve after weathering sex scandals.

In 1991, former Miss Virginia USA Tai Collins asserted that she previously had an affair with Sen. Chuck Robb, D-Va. The senator denied an affair and said he had received a massage from Collins in a hotel room. Robb was re-elected to the Senate in 1994.

State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, who recently lost his Senate seat, commuted to the House of Delegates from jail in 2015 after agreeing to an Alford plea on a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Morrissey’s plea stemmed from his relations with a then-underage woman who later became his wife. He was elected to the state Senate in 2019. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam pardoned Morrissey shortly before leaving office in January 2022.

Morrissey lost a Democratic primary this summer to former Del. Lashrecse Aird, who contrasted her abortion-rights position to what she termed Morrissey’s willingness to consider further restrictions. Morrissey’s estranged wife, Myrna, filed for divorce during the primary campaign, accusing him of infidelity and abuse, which he denied.

As for Trump, he continues to far outpoll other GOP presidential contenders, despite a number of sexual scandals. His own October surprise, shortly before his 2016 election, involved disclosure of a 2005 video in which Trump discussed grabbing women’s genitals without the women’s consent. In May of this year a New York jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

Today Glenn Youngkin’s team leaked videos of @SusannaSGibson to try to embarrass and humiliate her and they failed completely.



Now we are going to make this the biggest fundraising day of her campaign.



In seeking another term in 2024, Trump faces multiple indictments, ranging from his alleged hush money payments to a porn star, to charges that he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss and incited the deadly Jan 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A ‘different era’

Larry Sabato, head of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, said he does not discount the possibility that the revelations about Gibson “may be a strike against her — potentially a serious strike against her.”

But “it’s also true that we live in a completely different era and almost nothing is disqualifying,” Sabato said.

He noted that former U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett, R-5th, who is seeking a political comeback as a GOP candidate in the Fluvanna-based House District 56, is involved in divorce proceedings in which his wife has accused him of physical and emotional abuse, and that Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, was charged with felony counts of malicious wounding and hit-and-run after he allegedly struck a woman with his truck. (Fariss is not the GOP nominee, but is running as an independent in House District 51, based in Campbell and Bedford counties.)

“Does anything disqualify a candidate anymore?” Sabato said.

America has a long history of sex scandals that involve politicians, Sabato said. Perhaps voters have become accustomed to scandal, “because there’s so much of it.” In an era in which public and private lives merge, he said, it seems “nothing is off limits.”

Omara, the Democratic strategist, said some other scandals are more harmful to the public than “a candidate’s consensual sex with their spouse online.”

As to the new era, however, she thinks Gibson will not be the last candidate who has had sexual activity online. During the early days of the pandemic as people faced layoffs, there was a rise in people selling access to photos or videos of themselves on a site called OnlyFans.

“Especially with the younger generations,” Omara said, “we are going to have candidates who’ve had some variety of sex work. We’re probably going to have a candidate for a higher level of office who will have had an OnlyFans account who will have been a cam girl or cam guy.”

Party matters

While Sabato says the ultimate effect on Gibson’s campaign is unclear, another Virginia political analyst thinks it will harm her bid for office.

“It already has irreparably damaged her campaign,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

“The narrative about her candidacy will be dominated by this until Election Day, unless she ends her campaign,” Rozell said. “I don’t know how she and her campaign shift the narrative to key public policy issues when there’s video being shared all over. Try replacing sex scandal with a focus on taxes, regulatory policy, or whatever.

“The Republicans sure won’t let this die down, although I don’t think they need to say much now that it’s out there.”

Prior to the revelation of Gibson’s online activity, her campaign had stressed how she could become a deciding vote in whether or not Virginia keeps its current abortion laws or enacts restrictions or bans. Gibson, a nurse practitioner, says the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned federal protections on the procedure inspired her to run for office.

Her opponent — Republican David Owen — supports a proposal backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to prohibit abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest or when the pregnant person’s life is at risk. A leaked video that an abortion-rights activist took surreptitiously at a campaign event showed Owen discussing how the legislature would need to change for any further restrictions to be feasible. This made some Democrats worry he would support further restrictions than he’d publicly backed. Owen later told The Times-Dispatch he would not.

In response to the Gibson news, Owen said that he is focusing on his campaign.

Caughell, the associate professor at Virginia Wesleyan, said that in the coming weeks she suspects Gibson will spend more time defending her actions or redirecting conversation to her policy platform than if such a story involved a male opponent. She said that she expects Owen to remain silent on the matter unless he is asked about it, while political groups who support GOP candidates would probably be likely to send negative messaging about Gibson.

Already this week, a group called the Virginia Federation for Children PAC sent text messages to registered voters calling Gibson “unfit” for public office and encouraged them not to vote for her.

With Election Day on Nov. 7, undecided voters have more than a month to make up their minds. Early voting — which both parties are pushing for — begins Sep. 22.

“This seat is important for Youngkin to keep a majority in the House” as the governor also seeks to win a majority in the Senate, Omara said.

The governor — who still figures in national media speculation about a potential late bid for the GOP presidential nomination — will need majorities in both chambers to more fully enact his political agenda before his term expires in January 2026.

Republicans in Virginia have primarily campaigned on his agenda to cut taxes and give parents more say in public education. Meanwhile Democrats have largely coalesced around promises to protect current abortion law and enshrine it into the constitution along with support for environmental policies and for LGBTQ+ communities and students. Some Democrats have mirrored their GOP counterparts in working to address inflation and the rising cost of living.

With a handful of competitive districts — including Gibson and Owen’s — offering both parties a chance at the majority, that knowledge alone may be what matters most of all to engaged voters, Caughell said.

“This is a little bit cynical,” Caughell said. “But party matters more than anything else in American politics.”

