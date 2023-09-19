A week after news surfaced of Susanna Gibson's online sex videos with her husband, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears accused the Henrico Democrat of trying to "sully" the House of Delegates.

Earle-Sears made the comment Monday night at a GOP rally in western Henrico County, four days before the start of in-person early voting. The lieutenant governor, Attorney General Jason Miyares and a number of GOP legislative hopefuls addressed several hundred supporters outside the Dominion Club in Glen Allen before Gov. Glenn Youngkin arrived.

"Let's just say we need leaders who understand that our children are watching," the lieutenant governor said in urging attendees to back the GOP's legislative candidates.

"Did I say watching? I said watching," Earle-Sears added.

"And we need leaders who understand how to comport themselves, because, folks, we're talking about membership in the oldest continually serving legislative body in the entire new world, the House of Delegates," the lieutenant governor said.

"And how dare you try to sully the House of Delegates?"

Asked afterward if she was referring to Gibson, the lieutenant governor said: "I'll let it speak for itself."

Youngkin arrived later in a bus promoting the GOP's Secure Your Vote Virginia initiative.

Asked about Earle-Sears' comments after the rally, Youngkin said he prefers to focus on the GOP slate and what they're trying to accomplish. He called David Owen, Gibson's opponent in House District 57, "a great candidate."

"I think we've got really good candidates, so we're talking about what we're going to do when we're elected," Youngkin said, citing GOP priorities such as lowering the cost of inflation, investing in education, backing law enforcement, running government better and supporting behavioral health.

"I think that the other issues are something that she's going to have to address and the Democratic Party is going to have to deal with."

The governor said his team did not unearth the Gibson videos - which some Democrats contend.

"It's not true," Youngkin said. "At the end of the day, we're running our races and they're going to have to deal with this and I know they're going to try to say all kinds of things."

The Washington Post first reported Sept. 11 that Gibson and her husband performed sexual acts in videos online and asked viewers for "tips" in order to perform particular acts.

Gibson has said in a statement that public disclosure of the videos “won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me.”

All 140 legislative seats are up for election in November. During this year's session, Republicans held a four-seat edge in the House of Delegates and Democrats had a four-seat edge in the state Senate.

Gibson faces Owen, former co-owner of Boone Homes, in a key district that is based in western Henrico and includes eastern Goochland County.

In his own brief remarks at the rally, Owen criticized Democrats generally but did not specifically address the Gibson controversy. He said control of the House of Delegates "goes through the 57th District."

"I want to go down there and help Governor Youngkin with common sense, because, unfortunately, common sense is not commonly practiced," Owen said. "And the Democrats - not only do they not have common sense, it seems they don't have sense at all."

The GOP bus tour is an effort to highlight key contests and to urge voters to vote early. Democrats pioneered early voting in Virginia while many GOP lawmakers opposed the idea or sought to curtail the early voting period. Youngkin has joined Democrats in embracing early voting, saying Republicans too often are behind by thousands of votes heading into election night.

When it was her turn to speak Monday night, Earle-Sears took the stage to the strains of Rick Astley's 1987 pop hit "Never Gonna Give You Up."

The lieutenant governor sang a few lines of the song along with the recording, then repeated a number of the lyrics, saying they offer good tenets for people seeking elective office.

"We're never gonna give you up. We're never gonna let you down. We're never gonna run around and hurt you," the lieutenant governor said.

"We're never gonna make you cry. We're never gonna say goodbye. We're never gonna tell a lie."

Earle-Sears added: "That's what we are about in our party, because leadership matters."

