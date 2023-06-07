Hey Jane, a national telehealth abortion provider startup, launched in Virginia Wednesday. The move comes as South Carolina and North Carolina have adopted recent abortion curbs making Virginia the least restrictive state in the South for abortion access.

Pregnant people seeking medication abortions, usually at up to nine or 11 weeks of gestation, will now have the option to obtain abortion pills through the mail by using Hey Jane’s online services. Ongoing federal legal battles currently permit the availability of the drug to pregnant people up to seven weeks of gestation.

Virginia has 16 in-person abortion clinics and, in portions of the state, people would have to travel farther to them or to access a doctor. Hey Jane co-founder Kiki Freedman said those factors played a role the startup’s decision to launch in the state. Another reason is the more restrictive laws in surrounding states, which can cause out-of-state patients to strain Virginian clinics.

“By introducing Hey Jane to Virginia, we also aim to alleviate the burden on existing clinics, ensuring that the needs of all Virginians are met and comprehensive care is accessible to everyone,” Freedman said. “This expansion allows us to bridge the gap and provide equitable access to crucial services.”

The company, which launched in 2021, also operates in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Washington.

Dr. Mai Fleming, a physician at the University of California — San Francisco, has also been a provider for Hey Jane since the startup’s initial 2021 launch. She is one of 19 providers who can be consulted through the company.

Fleming said that obtaining abortion medication through telehealth can ease some barriers that make early gestation abortion access more challenging. Examples include whether or not a person can take off work to visit a physician or clinic, whether they can arrange child care for a visit, or, in some cases, whether they can avoid having to “pass by protesters on their way into a clinic.”

Fleming noted that North Carolina’s new law that is set to take effect next month mandates an in-person visit three days before an abortion can occur and that medication abortions be administered in person.

“These additional barriers and potential wait times increase the chances that somebody, by the time they’re able to get to that clinic,” is “much farther along, maybe no longer eligible for medication abortion,” Fleming said. “They may no longer be eligible for abortion in that state after all, if they have a restriction in place.”

According to Freedman, Hey Jane accepts certain insurance plans in Virginia and is “working to expand the options in the coming weeks and months.”

She added that the company offers a sliding scale of price points “based on customers’ personal and financial circumstances” and partners with abortion funds to help patients who lack insurance or struggle to afford the medication.

Mifepristone, the medication commonly used for abortions and to treat miscarriages, faces federal legal challenges. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether or not to strike the Food and Drug Administration approval of the medication, which has been approved for two decades, amid challenges in other courts.

Operating a telehealth company in this landscape is nothing new, Freedman said, when asked about the legal challenges.

“Abortion clinics have always had to adapt to changing regulations and landscapes, and the legal battles surrounding mifepristone are no different,” she said. “Despite the purpose of these attacks being to discourage and hinder abortion clinics from providing care, we choose to respond by doing the opposite.”

