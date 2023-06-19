Hello readers,

To say this is a big election year is an understatement. It's not just that all 140 General Assembly seats are up for election, they're up for election on new district maps. To help you understand your new district, meet your new candidates, or re-evaluate your incumbents we've checked in on House of Delegates and Senate races around Richmond and surrounding areas. You'll find features on each race and responses to candidate questionnaires below.

This page will evolve as conventions and primary elections take place and ahead of November's general election to keep you up to date.

Sincerely,

Charlotte Rene Woods, Michael Martz, Eric Kolenich, Dave Ress and Andrew Cain

Check your voter registration and polling place through the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal HERE.

Voters pick nominees in primary elections on Tuesday, June 20. Check your polling place HERE.

VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

SENATE DISTRICT 10

(The district includes parts of Hanover, Louisa, Prince Edward and Henrico counties and all of Powhatan, Goochland, Fluvanna, Appomattox, Buckingham, Amelia and Cumberland counties.)

John McGuire is the Republican nominee following a May 6 convention. Read about McGuire HERE. (He did not respond to the candidate questionnaire).

Dan Tomlinson is the Democratic nominee after Jacob Boykin dropped out. More details to come.

SENATE DISTRICT 12

(The district is chiefly in western Chesterfield County. It also includes Colonial Heights.)

Tina Ramirez, Sen. Amanda Chase and Glen Sturtevant are seeking the Republican nomination June 20. Read more about them HERE.

Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire HERE.

SENATE DISTRICT 13

(The district includes eastern Henrico County, eastern Dinwiddie County, and all of the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell and the counties of Prince George, Sussex, Charles City and Surry.)

Learn more about Laschresce Aird and Joe Morrissey HERE.

SENATE DISTRICT 14

(The district is based in the city of Richmond and includes part of eastern Henrico County)

Learn more about Lamont Bagby and Katie Gooch HERE.

Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire HERE.

VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES

HOUSE DISTRICT 56

(The district includes parts of Fluvanna, Goochland, Prince Edward and Louisa counties and all of Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland counties)

Tom Garrett is the Republican nominee following a May 20 convention. He faces no known Democratic opponent at this time. Read more about him HERE and see his questionnaire response HERE.

HOUSE DISTRICT 57

(The district is based in western Henrico County and includes eastern Goochland County.)

Susanna Gibson and Bob Shippee are seeking the Democratic nomination June 20. Learn more about them HERE.

Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire HERE.

David Owen is the Republican nominee for this district. More details to come.

HOUSE DISTRICT 59

(The district includes western Hanover County, eastern Louisa County and a slice of northern Henrico County.)

Philip Strother, Graven Craig and Buddy Fowler are seeking the GOP nomination June 20. Learn more about them HERE.

Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire HERE.

HOUSE DISTRICT 73

(The district includes western Chesterfield County.)

Mark Earley Jr., Yan Gleyzer and Ryan Harter are running for the Republican nomination June 20. Read more about them HERE.

Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire HERE.

HOUSE DISTRICT 79

(The district includes the eastern part of the city of Richmond.)

Rae Cousins, Ann-Frances Lambert and Richard Walker will vie for the Democratic nomination on June 20. Read more about them HERE.

Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire HERE.

HOUSE DISTRICT 80

(The district is a swath of central Henrico County.)

Destiny LeVere Bolling and John Dantzler are seeking the Democratic nomination on June 20. Read more about them HERE.

Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire HERE.

HOUSE DISTRICT 81

(The district includes eastern Henrico County, a slice of eastern Chesterfield County and all of Charles City County.)

Del. Delores McQuinn and Terrence Walker are seeking the Democratic nomination June 20. Read more about them HERE.

Read McQuinn's responses to our candidate questionnaire HERE.

HOUSE DISTRICT 82

(The district includes all of the city of Petersburg, parts of Dinwiddie and Prince Georges counties and all of Surry County.)

Kimberly Pope Adams and Victor McKenzie are seeking the Democratic nomination June 20. Read more about them HERE.

Read their responses to our candidate questionnaire HERE.