On the issues, the three Democrats competing for the party nomination for a Richmond seat in the House of Delegates don't have many differences.

But the candidates in the 79th District - Rae Cousins, Ann-Frances Lambert and Richard Walker - have plenty of differences over money, name recognition and experience in a primary campaign in a heavily Democratic district rooted entirely in the city.

Independent candidate Eric Sundberg recently entered the race for the general election in November, but veteran Richmond political analyst Bob Holsworth said the Democratic primary "is tantamount to the election."

Cousins, 43, is a lawyer and fourth-generation Richmond resident who's a newcomer to running for office, but she has the clear advantage in political fundraising and party organization with the June 20 primary less than a month away. Her campaign war chest exceeded $300,000 at the end of March, fueled primarily by the Clean Virginia Fund, founded by Charlottesville millionaires Michael Bills and Sonjia Smith, and a related political action committee.

Based on money and organization, Holsworth said, "she would have to be the favorite."

But money isn't everything in a June primary that typically has low voter turnout, he said. Name recognition also counts.

Lambert, 47, is a small-business owner serving her first term representing the 3rd District on Richmond City Council. Her father, the late state Sen. Benjamin J. "Benny" Lambert III, represented the city for more than 30 years in the General Assembly.

Experience is another wild card. Lambert is the only one who's been elected, but she took office just two years ago. "The difference between us is experience," she said of Cousins.

Walker also has some political experience. He ran for the House two years ago in a long shot challenge of Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, a North Side political veteran who decided not to run for re-election this year after being paired with two other Democratic incumbents in another newly drawn district.

He says he's relying on life experiences that transcend politics and touch the people he's trying to reach - criminal offenders seeking restoration of their voting and civil rights after serving their time, minority communities in the path of natural gas pipelines and other environmental threats, people with mental health and substance use problems.

"I've walked in the shoes of the folks I'll be representing," said Walker, CEO of Bridging the Gap in Virginia, a nonprofit.

All of the candidates take similar positions on issues that Democrats care most about - protection of abortion and other reproductive rights for women, promotion of affordable housing for people with low incomes, investment in public schools and teachers, job training and support for youth to keep them out of the criminal justice system, more restrictions on firearms, restoration of felons' voting rights, better treatment of people with mental and behavioral health issues.

For Cousins, a Church Hill native who now lives on North Side, the top issue is public education. Her mother, Charlene Cousins, is a John Marshall High School graduate who taught at the former George Mason Elementary School, now named for Henry Marsh, a former state senator and civil rights leader who was Richmond's first Black mayor. Her father, Raymond, graduated from the former Armstrong High School and spent his career in workforce development in a local youth outreach organization, the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginian Community College System.

"Modernization of school buildings is at the top of my agenda," Cousins said, echoing a priority of Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, as a state senator before her election to Congress this year.

She touts her years of experience as a volunteer - after returning to Richmond from Howard University Law School in 2010. She has volunteered for more than six years at Oakwood Arts, a Church Hill nonprofit organization that introduces middle and high school students to potential careers in film and other creative arts, and the Anna Julia Cooper School, a faith-based independent school next to the Fairfield Court public housing community.

But foremost, Cousins said she supports public schools, which she calls "the generators of opportunity."

Lambert, who grew up in Battery Park and Ginter Park in North Richmond, says the election is about "an affordability crisis" - in housing, child care, taxes and other costs of living.

She wants Richmond to promote economic development that boosts city revenues to relieve financial pressure on residents. She voted with City Council for the Diamond District development along Arthur Ashe Boulevard and a renewed push for a casino resort proposed in South Richmond.

"We need development that's going to bring in revenue," she said about the proposed casino, which city voters rejected in 2021. "We need revenue. Why say no to a development that isn't going to cost the city anything?'

Lambert also said Richmond needs to re-establish its credibility in the General Assembly. "The General Assembly looks at City Council and Richmond like we don't know what the hell we're doing," she said. "That's got to change.

Walker, who moved to Richmond more than eight years ago and lives in Highland Park, casts himself as a grassroots organizer who rejects corporate funding. He doesn't care whether it comes from Dominion Energy, the energy giant he fought in its failed attempt to build a natural gas pipeline through the Union Hill community in Buckingham County that his great-great grandparents helped to found after the Civil War, or Clean Virginia, which has pledged nearly $700,000 this year to candidates who refuse contributions from Dominion and other public utilities.

"In one case, I'm not fighting an opponent - I'm fighting money," he said in a swipe at Cousins, whose campaign received $100,000 from Clean Virginia and $55,000 from Smith, wife of founder Michael Bills, last year.

Smith gave an additional $20,000 to Cousins in the first quarter. She and Commonwealth Forward, a related political action committee, also made more than $32,000 in in-kind donations to the campaign.

Walker said the donations would give the organization undue influence over legislative decisions.

"They're going to have control over the General Assembly, just like Dominion would do," he said.

Clean Virginia Executive Director Brennan Gilmore responded with a statement that voiced "deepest respect" for Walker's work to prevent construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline through Union Hill, but strongly defended the organization's contributions to Cousins' campaign since she announced her candidacy more than a year ago.

"Since that time, we have been deeply impressed by Cousins' extensive policy background and commitment to our core issues of clean, affordable energy and good governance," Gilmore said. "She demonstrated early on a viable path to victory, and we are honored to endorse her."

Walker also dismissed Lambert for "riding on the coattails of her father."

"I'm hoping and believing these two women cancel each other out and I squeeze through," he said.

But Walker's campaign had raised just $3,742 through March 31. "If you don't have the resources and you don't have the organization, it's not as easy to succeed," Holsworth said.

Lambert also has an uphill battle financially. She raised $19,348 through March 31, including a $10,000 loan she made to the campaign.

"Yeah, I'm behind," she said. "And I probably will be behind because I have donations from the people."

"At the end of the day, I'm doing the best I can with what I've got."

