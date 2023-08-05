Even Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, isn't sure exactly how many Republicans are running to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who is seeking a third term next year.

By some counts, as many as 11 have jumped into the race, but one appears to have dropped out to run for Congress in the 7th Congressional District instead and two others have little to show beyond a statement of candidacy at the Federal Elections Commission.

That leaves at least eight candidates who have organized campaigns and begun to raise money to take on a candidate they acknowledge won't be easy to defeat.

"I think he's beatable, but with a superhuman effort," Anderson said of Kaine, who served as mayor of Richmond, lieutenant governor and governor before his first election to the Senate in 2012. "It will take a concerted, and focused campaign by our side."

Anderson, a former state delegate, remembers when Republican challenger Ed Gillespie "came within a cat's whisker of toppling" Sen. Mark Warner, another Democratic former governor, in 2014. He also was at the party's helm two years ago, when Glenn Youngkin defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the governor's race and ended a 12-year GOP drought in elections for statewide office.

But the candidates who are lining up for the Republican primary on June 18, 2024, say they can do it by challenging him on policy - not personality - in an election year that is likely to be strongly shaped by the race at the top of the ticket for the presidency.

"I think Sen. Kaine is vulnerable on the issues," said Chuck Smith, a former Virginia Beach GOP party chairman who finished second behind Jason Miyares for the party nomination to run for attorney general two years ago, a race that Miyares won in a statewide sweep led by Youngkin. "None of (us) is going to beat him on popularity."

'A race where we talk a lot about policy'

Scott Parkinson, an executive at Club for Growth who served as chief of staff for then-Rep. Ron DeSantis in Congress and helped him become Florida governor, also is counting on an issues-oriented campaign that he thinks will play to his advantage because of long experience as a Capitol Hill staffer to three former U.S. senators.

"It's going to be a race where we talk a lot about policy," said Parkinson, who runs the Washington organization's advocacy on economic issues. "I have the most policy experience of anyone running - except Tim Kaine - right?"

Others in the field would disagree, with widely varying backgrounds that they hope will help them connect with Republican voters who are looking for a different kind of political candidate to represent them in the Senate.

Hung Cao, a Vietnamese immigrant and retired U.S. Navy captain, hopes to build on his performance in an unsuccessful challenge of Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, in a Democratic leading congressional district in Northern Virginia two years ago. He lost by about 6.5 percent points, but ran a vigorous race that gained him a base in the heavily populated region.

"I don't know a lot about the other candidates, but what I can tell you is that our country has real problems and we need real fighters in Washington, D.C.," Cao said in a statement. "I fought for our country in the U.S. Navy for 25 years, and I'm not done."

"The taxpayers have been signing a paycheck for Tim Kaine for thirty years," he said. "The Senate seat belongs to the people of Virginia, not career politicians or bureaucrats, and I am the one who can take it back for us."

Eddie Garcia, a U.S. Army veteran of 22 years and the son of a Mexican American ranch hand in South Texas, promised "to bring a lot of non-traditional voters" to the polls - including military veterans and working-class Hispanic residents whom he said have been left behind by government policies at every level.

"I believe we need a government that works for all people," Garcia said. "To me, it always goes back to working-class people."

Jonathan Emord, a Fairfax County lawyer, is putting his own money behind a campaign that he promised will focus on protecting individual liberties and a free-market economy from overreach by federal agencies he has fought in a career that began almost 40 years ago in one of those agencies, the Federal Communications Commission, under then-President Ronald Reagan.

"I have been suing the government ever since," Emord said, citing successful challenges of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"I have a very intimate understanding of the deep state, and I think I know how to defeat it," he said in an interview.

Ron Vitiello has had a direct view of U.S. immigration from the front lines, from working as a border patrol agent in South Texas to serving as chief of border patrol under then-President Donald Trump and as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"When we did border enforcement operations over the long term, we called them campaigns," he said. "I think it's a matter of experience and the skill sets I have, which is a bit different from other folks in field."

Vitiello, now a resident of Alexandria, also has the personal perspective of being the grandson of Lithuanian immigrants who fled Eastern Europe after World War II under the sponsorship of a family farmer in the Richmond area and then later moved to factory work in Chicago.

He thinks Kaine is vulnerable on U.S. border policy, the increase in national debt and law enforcement. "I do think on the policy side he has not lived up to the promises he made in the campaigns," Vitiello said.

Alexandria lawyer Gwen Hickman says she can bring her legal experience of more than 30 years to solve problems in the polarized political environment that prompted her to run in the first place.

"We are better than this," said Hickman, citing "strong American values" and a political resurgence by Republicans with the election of Youngkin.

She promised a grassroots campaign to connect directly with voters. "It is really a face to face conversation with people," she said.

Kimberly Lowe, a farmer and policy analyst from the Roanoke area, says she can better connect with Virginia voters because she's a true native.

"I just think Virginia deserves to be represented by someone who was born and raised in Virginia," she said. "It's just a lot of no-names running."

A single mother of three, Lowe has worked at the grassroots level on a wide range of issues, including child welfare, opioid addiction and treatment, family policy and rural broadband.

"I think a lot of my issues are just nonpartisan," she said.

Gauging the fundraising race

Three others filed for the party primary, but Spotsylvania County resident Craig Ennis subsequently declared his candidacy for the GOP nomination in the 7th Congressional District. Gary Barve, of Fredericksburg, and TJ Wallace, of Petersburg, are listed as candidates by the Federal Elections Commission, but show no fundraising to support their campaigns.

None of the Republican candidates can match the money behind Kaine's re-election campaign, which reported $6.3 million on hand at the end of June. He ended a suspenseful wait by declaring his candidacy in January, expressing pride in his work in the Senate for two terms while looking forward to unfinished business.

"My staff told me last week that I have the distinction of already having more opponents than anyone else running for the Senate in 2024," Kaine said Thursday during an interview with journalists at The Times-Dispatch. "I'm just glad all of my opponents are on the Republican side and I'm not yet facing skirmishing on my side."

Kaine said he expects the GOP field to grow even more with the filing deadline months away.

"I feel good about where I am," Kaine said. "I know Virginia pretty well, I think Virginians know me. They may like me, they may not, but they kinda know me."

He said he feels good about what he sees as Democratic accomplishments in the last couple of years, citing measures on infrastructure, manufacturing and marriage equality, among others.

Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate who now serves as executive director of Virginia FREE, thinks Smith has the edge in the Republican field because of name recognition from his close race against Miyares, who won the nomination for attorney general by 4 percentage points.

"He's run several times, and people know him," Saxman said. (Smith lost a 2010 campaign for Congress to Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd.)

Smith thinks he has a winning personal story, rising from poverty to the U.S. Marine Corps and then Judge Advocate General for the U.S. Navy before going into private legal law practice.

"We're going to need the law and people who understand the law to hold people accountable," he said.

Smith is lagging some rivals in fundraising. He raised more than $138,000 through June 30, ending the period with about $55,000 in cash on hand.

In contrast, Emord, an attorney in constitutional and administrative law for a national firm, reported about $580,000 in contributions, but that includes almost $232,000 that he gave to his campaign and an additional $250,000 he provided in loans.

"We believe we're the front runner in the race," he said.

Parkinson, who is focusing on the economy, parental rights and public safety, has raised more than $362,000 and has spent just $27,000.

Garcia has raised almost $128,000, including $60,000 in loans from himself, and ended June with $32,500 in the bank.

Cao, who recently got into the race, began the year with about $92,500 in bank and ended June with $57,350.

Vitiello has raised more than $20,000, including a $10,000 loan to himself, and ended June with almost $17,000 in the bank.

Hickman has raised almost $24,000, including $7,300 she lent her campaign, and ended the month with about $10,000 on hand.

Lowe has raised almost $22,000, including $12,000 she lent her campaign, and ended the month with about $2,200.

None of it makes much of an impression on Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

"We've barely been keeping up with it because we regard it as barely competitive," Sabato said. "Who in this group could credibly challenge Tim Kaine?"

The answer may depend on who's at the top of the ticket for the presidency in November, 2024, said Saxman, who thinks Kaine could be vulnerable if Youngkin runs for president and wins the nomination.

But, he said, "Tim Kaine is not vulnerable if Donald Trump is the nominee."

