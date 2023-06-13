Donald Trump's two-time Virginia campaign chair said on Tuesday that he expects the former president's indictment on charges related to his handling of classified documents will only increase his political support.

"I think it is backfiring," conservative radio host John Fredericks, who served as Trump’s Virginia campaign chair in 2016 and 2020, told listeners on Tuesday. "After people see him in court I think the support that's gone up - I think that's going to double again," he said. "This is a clown show. We live in a banana republic and it could happen to me tomorrow."

In a Miami courtroom on Tuesday afternoon, Trump formally entered not guilty pleas to dozens of federal charges that he improperly retained classified documents and sought to block government attempts to get them back.

Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School, is pushing back against the "banana republic" premise.

Following Trump's indictment on 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents, Somin wrote in a blog post on the Libertarian site Reason: "It is simply not true that prosecuting a former president or other prominent politician is the kind of thing that only banana republics do. Many liberal democracies have prosecuted current or former heads of state and heads of government."

Somin added: "Giving high officials impunity for criminality is actually a hallmark of authoritarian regimes."

Trump already faces charges in New York related to a hush money case. Somin wrote in Reason that the New York case "arguably features both relatively petty offenses and dubious, convoluted legal reasoning." But he wrote, "the classified document case brought by special counsel Jack Smith is much stronger."

Henry L. Chambers Jr., a law professor at the University of Richmond, wrote in an email that both cases are "potentially quite serious."

"The New York case is thought to be less serious because it seems to involve business records, and the legal theory supporting the felony charges has been left somewhat vague," Chambers wrote. "However, when the legal theory underlying the charges is clarified and the evidence is presented, the case may be strong and the jeopardy might be significant.

"The federal case against Mr. Trump appears to be very strong," he added. "The underlying theory of the case is relatively easy to understand – Mr. Trump took and kept documents he was not supposed to have and then attempted to avoid giving them back through unlawful lying and chicanery. If the government can prove its case, Mr. Trump would appear to face much harsher potential punishment regarding the federal Florida case. Conversely, if the evidence is not as strong as it appears, he may avoid legal jeopardy."

Trump also could face charges in Georgia stemming from his bid to change the outcome of its 2020 presidential vote. In addition, federal prosecutors continue to look into Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Jeffrey Bellin, a law professor at the William & Mary Law School, wrote in an email: "The federal case in Miami appears to be more serious than the New York state prosecution and more likely, if there is a conviction, to lead to prison time."

Bellin said it is hard to say where other potential cases fall because "that will depend on the facts uncovered by investigators and what, if any, charges are brought."

He added: "As a general matter, the seriousness of any charge increases based on the gravity of injuries and harm that resulted. So any case based on the events of January 6 would likely be the most serious."

Somin wrote in his Reason blog post: "While the classified documents indictment seems well-justified, the crimes involved are still less serious than those involved in still-ongoing investigations of Trump for attempting to pressure officials into overturning the 2020 election result in Georgia and for his role in the events leading up to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Somin added: "A president seeking to use force and fraud to stay in power after losing an election is truly the stuff of banana republics!"

