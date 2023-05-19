PORTSMOUTH - For what’s become a trademark campaign ad, state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, donned bright red boxing gloves to make her pitch for votes in the only Senate primary battle to feature two incumbents – herself and state Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake.

She recently reprised her fighting stance, sparking friendly laughter from a group of business people from her Portsmouth stronghold, to make her key argument: that as president pro tempore of the Senate and with what she says would be a lock on the chair of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, she can deliver for Hampton Roads.

“Vote for me because of what I have done, vote for me for what I can do in the future,” she told the chamber group.

Spruill, speaking a week later to a business group in his Chesapeake bastion, says he already has delivered – and with a different style than Lucas’, reaching across the aisle to push for key Hampton Roads priorities, such as transportation and toll relief.

“We work together, that’s what we do,” Spruill said, touting his close alliance on Chesapeake issues with legislators from both parties. He noted how he broke with fellow Senate Democrats to go along with one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's 2022 budget amendments to redirect $5 million for more financial assistance for students at Norfolk State University and Virginia State University from aid to undocumented immigrants.

“My opponent is all: I, I, I - I did this,” he said. “Well I voted for those bills, too.”

In 2021 a new state redistricting commission failed to draw new legislative boundaries following the 2020 census. That left the job to the state Supreme Court, which drew lines without considering incumbency. The new boundaries drew dozens of lawmakers into districts with fellow incumbents, which prompted a wave of retirements.

Of the seven most senior members of the state Senate, Lucas - a senator since 1992 - is the only one seeking re-election. Spruill, a senator since 2016, served in the House of Delegates from 1994-2016.

Spruill dismisses Lucas’ claim of a lock on the post of Finance Committee chair – he says “Janet Howell [the retiring state senator from Fairfax County who chaired the committee in 2020, 2021 and 2022] could have named her co-chair but she passed her over for George Barker,” another Fairfax senator first elected 16 years after Lucas.

Barker’s appearance as a guest at a Spruill fundraiser in Northern Virginia sparked Lucas’ charge that he and other Northern Virginia Senate guests were favoring Spruill so they could keep Barker on as chair of the Finance Committee.

Redistricting put Lucas and Spruill in Senate District 18, in which part of Chesapeake accounts for about 64% of the district's votes and part of Portsmouth accounts for about 36%.

Some 43% of its voters were in Spruill’s old district, centered in Chesapeake, the sprawling suburbs that begin a bit south of some of Norfolk’s major shipyards and extend to the North Carolina line. Chesapeake, with about 255,000 residents, is Virginia’s second-largest city by population to Virginia Beach, though it is dwarfed by the state's large suburban counties - Northern Virginia’s Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun, as well as metro Richmond’s Chesterfield and Henrico.

About 37% of the district's voters live in Lucas’ former Portsmouth-anchored constituency while 19% live in Chesapeake city neighborhoods that vote overwhelmingly Republican – in the 2019 Senate election they backed state Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, who is retiring.

Their votes, though, are unlikely to turn a deep blue district in November – the district went 59% for failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in 2021 and 66% for Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. in 2018.

Republicans from Cosgrove’s old district could be a key factor in the primary – Lucas says Spruill is suggesting Republicans vote in the June 20 Democratic contest.

Another factor is what some see as the differences between Portsmouth, where Lucas has dominated local politics for three decades, and Chesapeake.

It can be hard to tell when you’re in one city or the other. There’s only a small sign welcoming people to Chesapeake on Tyre Neck Road, but none for Portsmouth; on Churchland Boulevard, the Chesapeake sign is hard to see behind a tree, and there are only the small green city limit signs that the Virginia Department of Transportation posts on major highways for Portsmouth.

One issue, under the surface, is the way people outside Portsmouth look at the hard-pressed seaport town – and in particular the toppling of a Confederate monument in June 2020 and the felony charges - dismissed that November - that Lucas was part of a conspiracy to bring down the statue in violation of a since-repealed state law.

There are people outside Portsmouth angered by the removal, and “we’ve got to engage, we have to have those uncomfortable conversations,” said Denice Richardson, asking fellow members of the Portsmouth division of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce to join her in supporting Lucas.

“Tell me there’s one person in this room who would say the statue should stand,” Lucas told the group.

“Some people may still have feelings about it,” she said. “But this is about what I deliver for Hampton Roads.”

In speaking to the chamber group, Spruill contrasted Portsmouth’s real estate tax rate of $1.30 per $100 of assessed value, the highest in Hampton Roads, with Chesapeake’s decision to reduce its rate from $1.05 to $1.01.

He said he’s always looked out for Chesapeake – last year, for instance, he pushed budget amendments for Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, a nonprofit whose board members are appointed by the city council. This year, he’s filed a budget amendment seeking $20 million for a regional Career and Technical Education facility in Chesapeake – but Lucas also is seeking the funding.

On the issues, Lucas and Spruill sound very similar: they promise to defend abortion rights - perhaps the key Democratic argument for protecting the party’s 22-18 Senate majority and flipping GOP control of the House of Delegates - and push for gun control. Both get top marks from climate activists.

Lucas, chair of the Education and Health Committee, says defending public education, by boosting funding for state-mandated programs and seeking new ways to attract and keep teachers, is her top priority in the General Assembly.

Spruill, chair of the Privileges and Elections Committee, said his top priority is to push for a constitutional amendment to automatically restore the voting rights of people after they have served their time for convictions in nonviolent felonies.

But similar as they are on most issues, Lucas has an advertisement out hitting Spruill for voting against “red flag” bills in 2020 and 2021. That effort to allow judges to temporarily take guns from people subject to restraining orders or deemed an immediate threat to themselves or others ,failed in 2020 but passed in 2021.

Spruill was the only Senate Democrat to vote against the measures.

In an ad highlighting the issue, Lucas says real Democrats would have supported the bills, as she did.

Meanwhile, she also says she’s delivered for Hampton Roads.

That includes defending a $20 million stream of funds from statewide recordation tax collections for Hampton Roads Transit, a measure that allows cities to use sales tax revenues from some entertainment facilities to finance their construction, such as a long-hoped-for arena in Norfolk or Portsmouth.

One big win was legislation for the merger of Eastern Virginia Medical School with Old Dominion University, she told the Portsmouth group.

“I worked with Delegate Barry Knight, the head of House Appropriations on that,” she said, referring to the Virginia Beach Republican.

“People say I’m on one side, but I will cross the line for Hampton Roads to make things happen,” she said, referring to her history of strongly partisan Democratic rhetoric, which lately has included sharply worded Twitter blasts at Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Lucas and Spruill are home-grown politicians – Lucas was a shipfitter at Norfolk Naval Shipyard before earning a master’s degree from Norfolk State University. She was first elected to the state Senate in 1992. Spruill was a technician with Bell Atlantic who served on the Chesapeake Planning Commission and in the House of Delegates before his election to the Senate in a 2016 special election.

Both are fighting hard, too.

Spruill spent weekends during the General Assembly session door-knocking, and so far this year has raised more money than Lucas, but his campaign finance report shows he spent only $17.925 on campaigning through March 31, mostly for staff, with just $5,751 for mailings.

Lucas’ spending on her campaign was $53,305, including $20,640 on web advertising and emails, $4,371 on signs and bumper stickers and $2,768 on mailings.

Both have since launched TV and radio ads.

The 2024 presidential field, in the order they've announced Donald Trump, Republican Nikki Haley, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican Marianne Williamson, Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Democrat Larry Elder, Republican President Joe Biden, Democrat Asa Hutchinson, Republican