Northern Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, who announced in April that she has Parkinson's Disease, said Monday that she will not seek re-election next year, disclosing that she has now been diagnosed with "a kind of ‘Parkinson’s on steroids.’ "

Wexton said that after receiving treatment and regular medical evaluations for Parkinson’s Disease over the past several months, she has received "a modified diagnosis of Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy, type-p (PSP-P), a form of Atypical Parkinsonism."

As a result, she said she will serve out her term and will not seek re-election.

“When I shared with the world my diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease a few months ago, I knew that the road ahead would have its challenges, and I’ve worked hard to navigate those challenges through consistent treatments and therapies," Wexton said in a statement.

"But I wasn’t making the progress to manage my symptoms that I had hoped, and I noticed the women in my Parkinson’s support group weren’t having the same experience that I was. I sought out additional medical opinions and testing, and my doctors modified my diagnosis to Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy – a kind of ‘Parkinson’s on steroids.’

“I’ve always believed that honesty is the most important value in public service, so I want to be honest with you now – this new diagnosis is a tough one. There is no ‘getting better’ with PSP. I’ll continue treatment options to manage my symptoms, but they don’t work as well with my condition as they do for Parkinson’s.

“I’m heartbroken to have to give up something I have loved after so many years of serving my community. But taking into consideration the prognosis for my health over the coming years, I have made the decision not to seek reelection once my term is complete and instead spend my valued time with Andrew, our boys, and my friends and loved ones.

Wexton's announcement adds to Democrats' challenge in Virginia's 2024 congressional elections. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, reportedly is considering a run for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025, which could mean that she will not seek re-election to Congress next year.

Wexton, 55, was elected in November 2022 to a third term representing the district anchored in Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Wexton received 53.2% of the vote to 46.7% for Republican Hung Cao, a retired U.S. Navy officer. Cao recently announced he was joining a large field seeking the GOP nomination to run next year against Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

The open seat could draw a number of potential candidates. Democratic hopefuls could include Phyllis Randall, chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors since 2016.

Wexton, a former Loudoun County prosecutor, judge and state senator, unseated Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-10th, in 2018, then defeated Republicans Aliscia Andrews in 2020 and Cao in 2022.