The good news is that Virginia's unemployment trust fund is brimming with a record $1.5 billion and claims for jobless benefits have fallen to their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Backlogs of cases awaiting adjudication or under review for potential fraud are gone.

The bad news is Virginia still ranks second in the country for the longest average wait on appeals of state decisions on unemployment claims at 481 days, with a backlog of almost 66,000 cases involving 39,000 claimants and employers.

The Virginia Employment Commission is reporting progress on multiple fronts, but pockets of pain persist for people caught up in an unemployment insurance system overwhelmed by what one sympathetic legislator estimated as "seven years" of claims.

"We have made tremendous progress, but there is still work to be done," Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth told a General Assembly commission that oversees unemployment compensation.

The VEC is still riding out a storm that nearly swamped an underfunded and overlooked agency that received 1.4 million unemployment claims in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, as local unemployment offices closed to protect employees from multiple outbreaks of a coronavirus disease that killed two of them. Claims fell to 609,000 the next year and 166,000 last year. This year, claims are just under 78,000.

"Virginia is back to pre-pandemic claim levels," Roth told the Commission on Unemployment Compensation on Tuesday.

It hasn't been an easy road back, first under Gov. Ralph Northam in the worst of the national and state health emergency and then under Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who made the agency's troubles a focal point of his gubernatorial campaign in 2021 and the first 18 months of his term as governor.

"The months and years subsequent to the pandemic have been unparalleled," said Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan. "What we had experienced with difficulties and delays and backlogs are without a modern equivalent."

The stress also has been unparalleled on the clients of legal aid lawyers who have represented unemployment claimants on seeking payment of benefits to which they are entitled, but faced with long delays in getting their claims processed, disputes adjudicated and appeals heard. A coalition of advocacy groups and pro bono law firms successfully sued the VEC in federal court and won a settlement that required the state to make big investments to address the plight of their clients.

VEC offices no longer are fully staffed with experienced and knowledgeable employees who can solve problems "on the spot," said Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society in Richmond. "All I get, every month, every week, sometimes every day are people who have problems with the claims process, the appeals process or the payment process."

The agency's computer portal, ungraded in November, 2021 after more than a decade of delay, now allows about 77% of people using it to log into it, after the VEC installed state anti-fraud protections that had blocked many, but Wegbreit said the level of access remains unacceptable.

"It's been 20 months since the new system was implemented. .. I don't know of any institution's website that keeps out almost a quarter of the people, but the VEC's does," he said.

Roth said the agency plans to upgrade the IT system with modules, an approach that Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, a former member of the legislative commission, had urged last year.

"As soon as you deploy a system it's outdated," the VEC commissioner said. "Our changes are continual."

The VEC has eliminated big backlogs of disputed claims awaiting adjudication - a central issue in the federal lawsuit - and claims suspected of potential fraud, which Roth said has freed staff to focus on improving Virginia's low national rankings for prompt payment of benefits and decisions on eligibility.

The agency has resolved more than 1 million backlogged claims of all types, including about 700,000 it inherited when Youngkin took office.

The biggest remaining challenge is first-level appeals. The Youngkin administration attempted a shortcut this year to shorten a backlog of more than 93,000 appeals by introducing legislation to cut the deadline for filing appeals from 30 days to 15 days after a decision on claims. The legislature balked at the measure, but the VEC then sent notices of dismissal in more than 25,000 cases - representing 16,656 claimants and 191 employers - because they allegedly had not been filed within the current 30-day deadline.

"Perhaps the only thing worse than waiting 16 months for a hearing is not knowing whether you have a hearing at all," said Flannery O'Rourke, an attorney for the Virginia Poverty Law Center who rebuked the VEC for ignoring warnings about the legality of the proposed mass dismissal.

Subsequently, the agency abandoned the plan and the U.S. Department of Labor, which had initially supported the proposal, hit the brakes in March.

"We did not implement that," Roth said. "Every single individual will be given a hearing."

Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, commended the VEC's pursuit of those who had attempted or committed fraud, "engorging your work flow with the challenges you've had with staffing levels because of the way we've funded you for so many years."

But Ebbin said, "It's important ... that the true customers, who I think you're focused on, people who are claimants, still get their day in court."

You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know HOW CAN I GET UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS? Workers who have lost their jobs or income through no fault of their own should immediately file a claim for unemployment aid through their state labor departments. The benefit program is administered by state agencies. Most states are encouraging people to request benefits online or, if necessary, over the phone. I'VE HEARD THE SYSTEM IS OVERWHELMED BY REQUESTS. Yes, some state websites have crashed. Phone lines have been jammed as the number of people seeking jobless aid has far surpassed all previous records. And the eligibility guidelines have changed. New York state, for example, received 8.2 million calls last week — more than 150 times the usual volume. Still, people who have lost jobs or whose income has been hurt by coronavirus should keep trying. Many states are bringing on extra workers to handle the crush of applications and are expanding the hours when they accept calls. While it may take several weeks to process a claim, benefit payments will be retroactive: Eligible workers will receive benefits from the date they lost their jobs, regardless of when they file. HOW CAN I MAKE THE PROCESS OPERATE MORE SMOOTHLY? Have all your information ready. This includes contact information for all your employers from the past 18 months, your Social Security number and documentation of your income, such as from tax forms or pay stubs. HOW LARGE ARE THE UNEMPLOYMENT AID CHECKS? They vary sharply by state. Mississippi provides the lowest amount, $235 a week. Massachusetts pays $823 a week, the highest. I HEARD THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS PROVING AN EXTRA $600 A WEEK. Yes. But because that additional money is being paid by the federal government through a new program, rather than by the states' regular benefits program, you may not receive it as quickly. And state unemployment offices may not be able to answer questions about it just yet. I'M SELF-EMPLOYED. WILL I QUALIFY? Yes, that is one of the changes made by the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package signed into law by President Donald Trump last week. If you are self-employed, a contractor or a gig worker, you are now eligible to claim unemployment benefits. Still, some states, like New Mexico, are not yet set to process claims from groups of people who didn't qualify in the past. I WASN'T LAID OFF, BUT MY EMPLOYER CUT MY HOURS. WILL I QUALIFY FOR BENEFITS? Yes, you should apply. State rules differ, and it depends how large your income loss is. But in some states, workers whose hours have been sharply cut may be able to claim benefits that would make up for at least some of the lost income. Generally, if your lost pay exceeds what you would receive in unemployment benefits, you may be eligible for aid. I HAD TO LEAVE WORK BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS BUT WASN'T LAID OFF. WHAT ABOUT ME? You can potentially receive benefits, too. The U.S. Labor Department said states can make unemployment benefits available to people who are quarantined, who left work because of risk of exposure or to care for a family member. That said, someone who receives paid sick leave or paid family leave is often still receiving full pay. So according to the Labor Department, that person is not "unemployed" and does not qualify for unemployment benefits. WHAT ABOUT THOSE $1,200 CHECKS THE GOVERNMENT IS SENDING OUT? WHEN WILL I GET MINE? The federal rescue package provides a one-time payment of $1,200 for all Americans earning less than $75,000 a year. This money is totally separate from unemployment benefits — and for the jobless, will be in addition to unemployment aid. It will likely be a critical lifeline for many Americans. The payments begin to phase out at above $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for couples filing jointly and drop to zero for individuals above $99,000 and couples earning $198,000. For heads of household with one child, the benefit starts to decline at $112,500 and falls to zero at $146,500. Even those who just receive Social Security or other government benefit programs can receive a check. A congressional memo obtained by the Associated Press said about 60 million Americans will receive the checks through direct deposit, starting the week of April 13. Those payments will go to households that have filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and that provided the IRS with direct deposit information. For everyone else, checks will be mailed beginning May 4. The paper checks will be issued at a rate of about 5 million a week, which means it could take up to 20 weeks to distribute all the checks. That timeline would delay some checks until the week of Aug. 17. HOW LONG WILL UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS LAST? The duration varies by state. But the federal relief package adds 13 weeks of coverage for people who have exhausted their existing jobless benefits. Under the emergency legislation, people who exhaust both regular and extended benefits will become eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. People can receive a maximum of 39 weeks of benefits this year from all three sources combined. WHAT ABOUT GOVERNMENT AID FOR COMPANIES? CAN THAT HELP ME? It might. Small businesses will be eligible for loans that will be forgiven if they keep or rehire people they have laid off. Those loans will be available starting Friday, according to the Treasury Department. Airlines should also receive financial aid that is intended to prevent layoffs. ___ Sell reported from Portland, Oregon.