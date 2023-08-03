"I think anybody who's talking about a pardon is disqualifying themselves from being president - not legally disqualifying themselves - but what it means is they think the behavior's OK," Kaine said in an interview with journalists at the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"Anybody who doesn't have the backbone or judgment to criticize that behavior doesn't deserve to be seriously considered for five seconds to be president of the United States."

Kaine, the 2016 Democratic nominee for vice president, spoke hours before the former president was to be arraigned in Washington on federal counts that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

During a recent interview with Megyn Kelly, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running a distant second to Trump in the GOP field, cited President Gerald Ford's 1974 pardon of former President Richard Nixon.

"I'm going to do what's right for the country," DeSantis said. "I don't think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison."

Politico reported in June that in an appearance on a radio show, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as Trump's U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said she would be inclined to pardon Trump if he were convicted on federal counts.

Kaine said some GOP hopefuls who are publicly contemplating a pardon are doing so in an effort to attract Trump voters. "They're just playing to a base" because the GOP remains "very much in thrall to President Trump."

Kaine said he has not yet read Trump's most recent indictment, but that he "lived through it."

"I will read it, but I know what happened and I know that the president was culpable in probably the worst misfeasance by a president in the history of this country in what he did between November 2020 and January 6th, 2021," Kaine said.

The longtime civil rights lawyer said: "Everybody's accountable and ... everybody's innocent until they're proven guilty," but he added: "I know what I think about his behavior in terms of its gross immorality and destruction of democratic norms."

Casino

Kaine, a Richmond resident for more than three decades, is seeking a third six-year Senate term next year. He served as Richmond's mayor and as lieutenant governor before his term as governor from 2006 to 2010.

On the prospect of a do-over vote on a Richmond casino, Kaine noted that the 2021 Richmond referendum was a rare issue on which he and his wife - former state Education Secretary Anne Holton - differed.

"I was an opponent two years ago," he said. "It's one of the few political issues my wife and I disagreed on."

A Richmond judge recently signed off on the idea of a second Richmond referendum this fall, two years after city voters narrowly defeated a similar measure. A November Richmond casino referendum could still be blocked by language in the revised state budget pending in the General Assembly.

Kaine said that philosophically, he prefers more broad-based municipal efforts at economic development, that "let the hundred flowers bloom," rather than pushing for a "glitzy project."

As for the 2021 casino vote, he said his wife made a version of a to-each-his-own case, noting that while Kaine enjoys hiking, some people enjoy going to a casino.

Kaine said he has heard there are differences in the proposal from two years ago, but that he has not been briefed on the issue. He said he does not change his mind easily, but he is open to hearing the details.

VCU issues

Kaine also touched on two issues involving Virginia Commonwealth University. He said the story of VCU Health paying $73 million to extricate itself from the failed redevelopment of the Public Safety Building in Richmond appears to raise questions about how much communication took place between the health system's oversight board and the university's board.

Kaine also weighed in on a decision by VCU administrators not to require students to take a class on race and racism this year, reversing a plan that students and staff devised after the murder of George Floyd.

Though the classes are no longer mandatory, they are still available to students. The move to delay the requirement indefinitely comes as Gov. Glenn Youngkin has tried to clamp down on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at state colleges and beyond.

"The timing raises all kinds of questions," Kaine said Thursday. "I don't have an opinion about whether it should be mandatory," but "I get it why the timing makes people worried," he said, noting that it's shortly before the start of a new semester.

Kaine criticized Martin Brown, Youngkin's chief Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion officer, for proclaiming the end of diversity, equity and inclusion during an appearance earlier this year at Virginia Military Institute.

"An administration that puts out one of its key leaders to say 'DEI is dead.' Are you kidding me?" Kaine said.

Youngkin said in a May interview that he wants to stress diversity and inclusion — “we want diversity in business, we want diversity of ideas, we want people to feel included.” But he added: “People have so many definitions of equity … sometimes they want it to come at the cost of excellence, and that can mean lowering standards.”

Kaine said he is not trying to tell VCU which classes should be mandatory, but that he hopes incoming students will sign up for the course, particularly given Virginia's "scar tissue" on race.

"If not Virginia, where?" Kaine said. He added: "You don't become a better society by ignoring weaknesses and ignoring pain."

2025

As Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, eye possible bids for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025, Kaine said he "almost surely" will not make an endorsement.

"I usually don't get into primaries among friends," Kaine said.

He made an exception last year when he backed state Sen. Jennifer McClellan over Del. Lamont Bagby in the Democratic nomination contest for the 4th Congressional District seat after the death of Rep. Donald McEachin.

Kaine, a longtime mentor to McClellan, said he backed her because of her qualifications and their longstanding ties. Kaine officiated McClellan's 2008 wedding to David Mills. Kaine went on to back Bagby in his successful run for McClellan's former state Senate seat.

