The Supreme Court’s decision striking down the use of affirmative action in college admissions could affect Virginia’s most competitive colleges, such as the University of Virginia and the College of William & Mary.

The majority of students at those schools are white, and it is possible Wednesday’s decision will increase the number of white and Asian students and decrease the number of Black and Latino students.

UVa considers race among many other elements of an applicant’s story, said Brian Coy, a spokesperson for the university.

“We use a holistic admissions process that considers applicants as whole people, and it is often the case that a student’s race, like many other characteristics, is a part of the story that led them to the place from which they seek admission to UVa,” Coy said. The university does not have quotas for the number of Black or Latino students — or any other characteristic — it seeks to admit.”

Applicants remain free to use their college essays to explain how race shaped them as a person, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his majority opinion. Students can say how race motivated them or how discrimination impacted them, and colleges are free to consider students’ statements. The onus is shifted to the applicant, who will have to explain the role of race in his or her life.

The state’s other competitive schools, including the University of Richmond and Washington and Lee University, are majority-white. A spokesperson for William & Mary did not explain how the college does or does not consider race, and the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia does not track how colleges consider race, a spokesperson said.

What kind of impact the decision will have on colleges likely depends on how heavily the college weighs race as an admissions factor, said Carl Tobias, a law professor at UR.

UR President Kevin Hallock said the university will closely review the opinion and consider its implications for the school’s admissions process to ensure compliance with the court’s decision.

“While the Court’s decision affects the admission practices of many colleges and universities and, thus, one aspect of enhancing diversity, it does not change our ongoing commitment to building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive University community and ensuring that all Spiders feel as though they belong in our web and can fully and authentically participate in University life,” Hallock said in a statement.

Similarly, Washington and Lee, which has a 19% acceptance rate, said through its spokesperson Drewry Atkins Sackett: “We will adjust our admissions policies and practices to be fully compliant with the reinterpreted law, while continuing to work to attract and support an increasingly diverse community at W&L.”

UVa will do everything within the legal limit to recruit and admit a diverse class of students, school President Jim Ryan and provost Ian Baucom said in a statement.

“Our commitment to diversity, in short, is not diminished, even if our ability to pursue that goal is constrained,” they said.

Zyahna Bryant, who graduated from UVa this spring, said the Supreme Court decision feels like taking steps backward.

She recalled her senior year of high school when she was accepted to UVa. Her classmates questioned how she was accepted and assumed it was because she is Black. Bryant was an honors student who participated in several extracurriculars and served as class president.

“If you sit in a room with Black women who go to top (predominantly white universities), they will tell you that this is kind of a common attack that we are always on the receiving end of, which is ‘you didn’t earn your spot, and you got here because of your race,’ ” Bryant said. “So to me, this decision is not unexpected. It’s not surprising, but it is still very upsetting.”

She said the Supreme Court decision should be an invitation to think of alternatives to affirmative action.

“The reality is that we know that a lot of these systems are very fragile,” Bryant said. “These factions that are put into place for progress can always be taken away.”

For most colleges in the state, Wednesday’s decision seemingly will have little effect, because most colleges already admit the vast majority of applicants.

Last year, Virginia Commonwealth University accepted 92% of its high school applicants, and James Madison University admitted 86%.

A spokesperson for VCU declined to comment.

Virginia college stats

In Virginia, colleges are not as diverse as the population at large. According to a 2021 report, Black and Latino residents make up 34% of the state’s college-age population but fewer than 25% of college students.

And most minority college students are bunched at just a few schools, including George Mason University, Old Dominion University, Virginia State University and Norfolk State University.

Wes Bellamy, chair of the political science department at Virginia State University in Ettrick, said the Supreme Court’s decision is “abhorrent,” but he hopes it will be a catalyst for more Black students to attend historically Black colleges and universities like VSU.

“I do hope that students of color, and more specifically African American students, recognize that we don’t have to go into spaces in which we’re not wanted,” Bellamy said. “Historically Black colleges and universities, the Virginia States of the world ... are absolutely vital for being a home ... for students who want to be in a space in which they feel comfortable.”

“We don’t need the Supreme Court to make Black kids feel welcome in higher education. We have what we need, and I’m hoping that this is a clear sign that students need to go where they’re valued.”

Black and Latino students made up 10% of Virginia Tech’s undergraduate population from 2016 to 2018, and UVa’s population was 13% Black and Latino at the time. Colleges have generally become slightly more diverse since then.

In Virginia, Black students are less likely to enroll in college and more likely to head to for-profit schools that offer short-term certificates. Latino students are more likely to choose community college.

Colleges often do not publish the number of Black and Latino students who apply, so it is difficult to tell if minority students do not apply, are not accepted or choose to go elsewhere, the report said.

In 2020, UVa offered acceptance to 1,100 Black students, according to The Washington Post. But only 24% of them chose to enroll, according to university data, which is far less than the school’s yield for the entire class, which was 39%.

Implications

The implications of Wednesday’s ruling are not yet clear, Tobias said. He said families could use the decision as an opportunity to challenge the admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, a controversy that has made national news.

Earlier this year, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond sided with the school, which in 2020 scrapped its admissions test and now gives weight toward students who are economically disadvantaged or still learning English. The process does not take race into account, the school said.

Under the new policy, the number of Black and Latino students increased, and the number of Asian students dropped. Critics of the policy say more Asian students would be admitted if merit was the sole factor.

Other questions remain, such as whether schools will stop asking applicants for their race. And if a school were to violate the law, how would one prove it?

Jon Becker, an associate professor of educational leadership at VCU, said he expects more institutions to waive SAT and ACT requirements in the student application process.

“That’s one way to achieve the sort of diversity that (some colleges and universities) sought to achieve,” Becker said.

Research shows the tests tend to favor wealthy, white students who can afford costly prep courses and take the assessment multiple times. Critics say the standardized tests act as a racist academic barrier for Black, brown and low-income students. In Virginia, 52 colleges and universities offered test-optional admissions last academic year, according to the nonprofit FairTest, which advocates for test-free college admissions.

“Performance on the ACT, SAT, GRE, GMAT, and LSAT is closely tied to race and socio-economic status,” FairTest executive director Harry Feder in a statement. “With the new Supreme Court requirement to eliminate ‘race-conscious’ factors, efforts to de-emphasize standardized exam scores in admissions and financial aid must accelerate.”

Roberts rules

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court’s majority that the schools’ consideration of race in admissions by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina fails the court’s strict scrutiny test, in part, because the schools’ good intentions are not measurable, because making race a plus factor for one applicant hurts a competing applicant, and because the schools’ consideration of race is open-ended, with no identified end point.

“Because Harvard’s and UNC’s admissions programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points, those admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause,” Roberts wrote.

“At the same time, nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life, so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university.

“Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin. This Nation’s constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Becker, the professor of educational leadership at VCU, urged the reexamination of the term “affirmative action” in the context of Thursday’s Supreme Court decision.

“The decision constrains how universities can consider race in admissions processes, but affirmative action is more than that ... If a student has a legacy, the university is still free to affirmatively act on that. If the student is a child of a wealthy donor, the university is still free to affirmatively act on that,” Becker said. “Universities make decisions based on certain things. This decision doesn’t end all of affirmative action — it ends the use of consideration of race in admissions.”

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement to “express deep outrage” over the court’s decision, calling it “a setback in our ongoing fight for racial equity and social justice.”

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican and the first Black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia, said in a statement: “I applaud the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling today that will ensure college admissions are based on a student’s merits, not the color of their skin.”

Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, the first African American woman in Virginia’s congressional delegation, posted on Twitter that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent, which accused the majority of “let-them-eat-cake obliviousness,” was “a must-read dissertation on why affirmative action “is a still necessary redress of the impact of 300 years of slavery and Jim Crow that is consistent with the 14th Amendment.”