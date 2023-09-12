Virginia’s flagship economic development incentive – the grants intended to win major new projects – closes deals and boosts the state economy, but several smaller programs need work, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission said Tuesday.

And two tax credit programs aren’t working well, and should either be revised or canned, JLARC said.

The state’s so-called “deal closing” Commonwealth Opportunity Fund aimed at winning major projects that would otherwise go to other states, has generated 113 jobs for every $1 million granted.

Each $1 million also sparked a $24 million boost to the state economic output and a $12 million increase in Virginia’s total personal income, JLARC analyst Ellen Miller said, presenting findings of the commission’s review of economic development incentives to the commission’s legislative members.

And for every $1 granted by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, tax revenues rose by 95 cents, she said.

Slightly more than half of opportunity fund grantees surveyed said their project would not have happened without the grant, she said.

Virginia has granted $146 million through the fund between fiscal years 2012 to 2021.

But the New Company Incentive Program, to encourage companies to locate in distressed areas has been ineffective, with only two grants since 2018, which went to low-wage call centers, Miller said.

This program should be left to expire at its sunset in 2025, she said.

The Virginia Investment Program, which is meant to encourage manufacturers to retain jobs or expand facilities, has had a smaller economic impact, mainly because of its focus on retaining jobs, Miller said.

Only 19% of grant recipients say it tipped the scale on whether to go ahead with a project, while the impact per $1 million granted was 32 jobs and a $6 million boost for the state economy.

Grants from this program amounted to $52 million for the decade that ended with fiscal 2021.

The smaller Virginia Economic Development Investment Grant to boost big job generators such as corporate headquarters, had a somewhat bigger economic impact: 94 jobs and a $20 million boost to the economy for every $1 million.

Both this program, which spent $34 million over the 2012-2021 decade, and the larger Virginia Investment Program, would be more effective if grants were paid out sooner after the grantees hit their targets for job creation and investment, Miller said.

Another grant program aimed at wooing large employers hasn’t been tapped since fiscal year 2006, as its delayed payments and big targets for new jobs and investment put businesses off. It should be ended, Miller said.

The state’s custom grants, awarded through the Major Employer and Investment Commission, have supplanted this program.

Virginia’s major business facility tax credit, meanwhile, is badly designed – it doesn’t require new jobs match or exceed average local wages. It also does not require a due diligence review or that another state is competing for the project, Miller said.

The program, run by the state tax department, provides a tax credit of $1,000 for every job created over a 50-job trigger, but only a handful of companies have benefited: four firms have received 70% of the $31.9 million in credits awarded during the decade that ended in fiscal 2021.

JLARC believes the credit should be redesigned or allowed to expire.

Miller said the small Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development grants, aimed at helping businesses that process or distribute farm and forest products, do not require use of enough of those products, and should have a trigger that new jobs created exceed minimum wages by some set percentage.

A still smaller tax credit for wineries has had a limited impact, mainly because so many wineries have applied for it.

It is capped at $250,000 a year and credits are prorated if people apply for more than that. So, although the credit is supposed to be up to 25% of a winery or vineyard's investment, the actual value of the credit has been 2.6% of those costs.

Credit recipients said the state’s nonprofit wholesale distribution company, technical advice from the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service and Virginia Wine Board marketing services have been more important programs.

House Appropriations Committee chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, a JLARC member, said the report confirms his sense that quicker payout of grant funds for the Virginia Investment Program and Virginia Economic Development Investment Grant would boost their effectiveness.

And, he said, the report confirmed his view that the custom grant program - which supports the $1 billion Lego plant under construction in Chesterfield County, as well as CoStar's Richmond expansion - works well.

"One size fits all doesn't always work," said Knight, who also serves as chairman of the Major Employer and Investment Commission.

